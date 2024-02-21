Co-stars who twin in leather jumpsuits together stay together, right? That's the case for Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet, who attended a Dune: Part Two press conference in South Korea wearing coordinating moto-style leather jumpsuits.
Both stars of the upcoming sci-fi sequel have had their fair share of major red carpet moments in the past few weeks. Just last week, Z attended the Dune: Part Two London premiere in a piece of fashion history: the infamous 1995 Thierry Mugler robot suit. Timothee matched Zendaya's cyborg energy that evening by wearing metallic skinny pants by designer Haider Ackermann. The South Korea press conference, however, marks the first time the duo have worn the exact same look.
The matching jumpsuits come from Seoul-based designer Juun.J—very fitting for the occasion. Though the two suits were almost identical in style, Zendaya wore hers in a peachy pink shade, while Chalamet opted for a dusty blue-grey.
Stylist Law Roach extended his return from retirement to dress Zendaya (arguably his most famous client) and Chalamet for the press conference. The two kept accessories minimal, with Zendaya pairing her leather jumpsuit with Christian Louboutin Pigalle pumps and Chalamet wearing his with lug-sole boots. They even chose to match their shoes with the shades of their respective jumpsuits. Timothée, a Cartier ambassador, also wore layered necklaces from the luxury jewelry brand with his look.
Though the two play love interests in the movie and are completely in sync on the red carpet, Zendaya and Chalamat are strictly friends and are both currently in romantic relationships. Zendaya has been dating her Spiderman: Homecoming costar, Tom Holland, and the English actor just attended the Dune: Part Two premiere by Z's side in London. Meanwhile, Chalamet has been linked to reality television star, Kylie Jenner, and the two went public in January at the 2024 Golden Globes.
Chalamet and Zendaya have a close friendship since working together on the first Dune movie. The duo revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live that Zendaya helped Chalamet set up his first "grown-up" apartment in NYC.
The Dune: Part Two press tour is coming to a close soon, as the film is set to release on March 1. There's still plenty of time to see the pair in more matching outfits before then.
Melony Forcier is a New York City-based freelance writer specializing in fashion and beauty. Her work has appeared in Byrdie, Brides, Allure, InStyle, and Who What Wear.
