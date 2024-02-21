Zendaya Helped Timothée Chalamet "Set Up" His First NYC Apartment

Zendaya is a friend one can count on.
When the young Timothée Chalamet moved into his first grown-up apartment in New York City, his Dune costar apparently took it upon herself to help him make it into a bit more of a home than it originally was.
During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the two actors plus Florence Pugh and Austin Butler were asked whether they hang out in real life.
"Yeah, I mean, we interact on talk shows like these..." Chalamet quipped, before answering more seriously, "Speaking personally, I have great friendships with everyone here, and Zendaya helped me set up my first apartment in New York years ago."
Explaining why she needed to help out, Z chimed in, "Well, it was—um—the vibe was very teenage boy. And you know, we just needed a few necessities, you know, cups and plates and..."
Pugh cut in, "Knives and forks," and Zendaya confirmed, "Knives and forks. We just needed some structure."
They went on to explain that they went to Bed Bath & Beyond together to get their hands on "all the big-boy stuff" for this bachelor pad in the making. Adorable.
The four superstars went on the talk show to promote Dune: Part Two, which will be released on March 1. This is a sequel to the first installment released in 2021, which starred Chalamet and Zendaya, but not Pugh and Butler. Both are sci-fi epics set in a fictional desert world, and directed by Denis Villeneuve, also known for Blade Runner 2049.
