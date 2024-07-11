Zendaya Brings the Equestrian Boot Trend Into Summer With a Vintage Dior Sweater

Plus a touch of her 'Challengers' wardrobe.

Zendaya joins playwright Jeremy O. Harris at the Slave Play photocall wearing a vintage Dior sweater, a skirt, and summer's high boot trend
You can take Zendaya off the Challengers press tour, but you can't take the Challengers press tour palette out of Zendaya's wardrobe. You also can't keep Zendaya from throwing a few new sport-inspired style moves, like the equestrian boot trend, into the mix.

Zendaya made a surprise appearance at Slave Play's press night at the Noel Coward Theatre in London, England, on July 10. Hugging playwright Jeremy O. Harris at a reception following the show, the actress looked like she could have walked out of an interview for her tennis-themed film. Her sweater hit two Challengers-coded notes at once: It's chartreuse (like a tennis ball) and it's vintage Dior (like many of the other archival pulls she wore on the tour).

Zendaya wearing a vintage sweater and riding boots to a slave play photocall with jeremy o harris

Zendaya posed with playwright Jeremy O. Harris at a reception for Slave Play's London production.

The second half of Zendaya's look leaned into New England prep, including a beige mini skirt and a pair of knee-high leather riding boots. Zendaya looked like she could have been headed for a study session at Harvard Yard or an afternoon watching tennis instead of playing it. (Of course, we know she was actually spending the evening indoors to watch a Tony-nominated play's debut across the pond.)

Zendaya poses with playwright jeremy o harris wearing a green sweater and summer's tall boot trend

Zendaya's vintage Dior sweater called back to the themes of her Challengers press tour, where tennis ball-green reigned supreme.

It's been a few months since Zendaya took over the global fashion circuit with her marathon of vintage Ralph Lauren blazers, remixed Wimbledon tennis white gowns by Louis Vuitton, and court-inspired Loewe, all in service of promoting Challengers. She and stylist Law Roach have still found ways to bring "method dressing," or styling that channels a character, into her post-premiere wardrobe. In May, Zendaya supported boyfriend Tom Holland at his Romeo + Juliet premiere in an Elizabethan-inspired gown by Vivienne Westwood. Between the corseted bodice and the dramatic necklace, she could have hopped onstage and joined the production.

Zendaya and Tom Holland leave the York Theatre where Zendaya wears a black corseted gown and a layered choker

Zendaya was last photographed in London with Tom Holland, when she wore Vivienne Westwood to his performance of Romeo and Juliet.

Zendaya's latest outfit for a night out in London is also one of her first to wink at broader trends. Equestrian boots are usually a fall staple, but adventurous guests at Couture Fashion Week have styled knee-high, leather shoes with longer shorts and mini skirts—never mind the soaring temperatures outside. If anyone can make the summer boot go beyond fashion week, Zendaya can.

Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.

