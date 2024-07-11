You can take Zendaya off the Challengers press tour, but you can't take the Challengers press tour palette out of Zendaya's wardrobe. You also can't keep Zendaya from throwing a few new sport-inspired style moves, like the equestrian boot trend, into the mix.

Zendaya made a surprise appearance at Slave Play's press night at the Noel Coward Theatre in London, England, on July 10. Hugging playwright Jeremy O. Harris at a reception following the show, the actress looked like she could have walked out of an interview for her tennis-themed film. Her sweater hit two Challengers-coded notes at once: It's chartreuse (like a tennis ball) and it's vintage Dior (like many of the other archival pulls she wore on the tour).

Zendaya posed with playwright Jeremy O. Harris at a reception for Slave Play's London production. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The second half of Zendaya's look leaned into New England prep, including a beige mini skirt and a pair of knee-high leather riding boots. Zendaya looked like she could have been headed for a study session at Harvard Yard or an afternoon watching tennis instead of playing it. (Of course, we know she was actually spending the evening indoors to watch a Tony-nominated play's debut across the pond.)

Zendaya's vintage Dior sweater called back to the themes of her Challengers press tour, where tennis ball-green reigned supreme. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's been a few months since Zendaya took over the global fashion circuit with her marathon of vintage Ralph Lauren blazers, remixed Wimbledon tennis white gowns by Louis Vuitton, and court-inspired Loewe, all in service of promoting Challengers. She and stylist Law Roach have still found ways to bring "method dressing," or styling that channels a character, into her post-premiere wardrobe. In May, Zendaya supported boyfriend Tom Holland at his Romeo + Juliet premiere in an Elizabethan-inspired gown by Vivienne Westwood. Between the corseted bodice and the dramatic necklace, she could have hopped onstage and joined the production.

Zendaya was last photographed in London with Tom Holland, when she wore Vivienne Westwood to his performance of Romeo and Juliet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya's latest outfit for a night out in London is also one of her first to wink at broader trends. Equestrian boots are usually a fall staple, but adventurous guests at Couture Fashion Week have styled knee-high, leather shoes with longer shorts and mini skirts—never mind the soaring temperatures outside. If anyone can make the summer boot go beyond fashion week, Zendaya can.