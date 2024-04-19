Zendaya Turns a Vintage Ralph Lauren Blazer Into a Mini Dress

Jet lag hasn't hit Zendaya—at least, on the fashion front. Hours after the actress paid homage to Venus and Serena Williams in an Instagram update, Zendaya was back outside, heading to one of her last appearances in the Challengers promo schedule. While in Los Angeles to film Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, April 18, she ditched the tennis references (once again) and instead, opted for archival.
For the live show taping, the 27-year-old pulled up to set in a gray double-breasted blazer, with the silhouette worn as a mini dress. This wasn't just any gray blazer, though. As expected from her stylist, Law Roach, Z's look for the day was pulled from Ralph Lauren's Spring 1992 collection.
Roach styled her look with a white button-up shirt peeking out from underneath. She also wore a printed black-and-white tie at the neck and a polka-dot handkerchief tucked into the pocket as a finishing touch. Her outfit was accessorized with diamond-studded jewelry pieces —likely Bulgari, her usual jeweler—and white satin stiletto heels.
Glam-wise, Zendaya tied her honey blonde hair in a high ponytail and opted for a warm smokey eye, rosy cheeks, and matching pink lips.
Zendaya's appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! arrived hours after Roach uploaded an Instagram post of the actress. The Euphoria star was captured on a couch wearing an elaborate black-and-white custom Carolina Herrera gown and beaded hair, recreating an iconic Vogue 1998 photoshoot featuring Venus and Serena Williams.
A photo posted by luxurylaw on
The tennis reference-free show outfit was one of the last from Zendaya's impressive Challengers press circuit. In four weeks, the actress and her trusty stylist embodied her character, Tashi Duncan, in all aspects, from glittering on-court styles to trompe l'oeil silhouettes. She also went a different route for the final premiere in Los Angeles, wearing a lingerie-inspired Vera Wang ensemble.
Following her Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance, Zendaya posted her thoughts about the forthcoming film on her Instagram Story.
"Very tired and jet lagged but extremely grateful, almost a week until @challengersmovie comes out," Zendaya captioned the post over a smiling selfie. As if anyone could forget following all those outfits.
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City.
