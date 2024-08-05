Returning to London from a quick trip to the Paris Olympics, Zendaya showed her support for both boyfriend Tom Holland and fall 2024's wide-leg denim trend.

Zendaya attended Holland's final Romeo and Juliet performance at London's Duke of York Theatre on Sunday, August 3. Unlike opening night, when she dressed the part of a Shakespearean heroine in a corseted Vivienne Westwood piece, Z instead went for a more under-the-radar outfit. Up top, she wore a cropped beige blazer featuring painted florals along the hem. On bottom, she slid on a pair of wide-leg, acid-wash jeans.

Zendaya attended boyfriend Tom Holland's final Romeo and Juliet performance with a giant bouquet of roses, plus fall's wide-leg denim trend. (Image credit: Splash by Shutterstock)

Good American Good Waist Distressed Palazzo Jeans $179 at Nordstrom

Christian Louboutin So Kate Patent Pointed-Toe Red Sole Pump $795 at Neiman Marcus

While her closing night clothes were casual, her accessories were over-the-top. She strolled out of the car in a towering pair of So Kate heels by Christian Louboutin—her signature for press events—and a Louis Vuitton Diane bag over her shoulder. Zendaya also carried a gigantic bouquet of roses to toast Holland's performance.

Summer is hardly halfway over, but celebrities like Zendaya are already endorsing fall's wide-leg denim trend. After appearing on runways from Stella McCartney to Ganni for the upcoming season, celebrities including Katie Holmes and Reese Witherspoon have taken them for an early test drive.

Most stars are pairing their baggy and wide-leg jeans with trendy sneakers or ballet flats—but Zendaya isn't most celebrities. Her choice of Christian Louboutin's So Kate pumps nods to a styling trick she and image architect Law Roach have deployed since her Disney days.

On the podcast The Cutting Room Floor, hosted by Recho Omondi, Roach explained that putting Zendaya in Louboutin's sophisticated style meant to elevate her image from the beginning—literally. "People are like, 'We're gonna send shoes,' and I'm like, 'She's only gonna wear So Kates,'" Roach said.

Zendaya leaving a pre-Met Gala event with Law Roach in her "So Kate" Louboutin pumps. (Image credit: Getty Images)

All these years later, Roach and Zendaya's partnership has lately encompassed everything from tennis-themed outfits for Challengers promo to glittering Louis Vuitton gowns for the Olympics. In between, Zendaya's move to London has unlocked a more-laid back side of her style—except when she's dressing up like Juliet, of course. Recent turns about London have shown the Dune star testing the mesh flats trend and upgrading tiny halter tops with classic ballerinas.

Shop the Wide-Leg Denim Trend Inspired by Zendaya

Agolde + Net Sustain Clara Baggy Low-Rise Flared Organic Jeans $240 at Net-a-Porter

Frame Le Slim Palazzo Distressed High-Rise Wide-Leg Organic Jeans $280 at Net-a-Porter