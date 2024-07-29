Zendaya Pairs Her Tiny Halter Top With One of 2024's Biggest Shoe Trends
And it already won a gold medal in her closet.
In Paris, France, the 2024 Olympics are well underway. Talented athletes aren't the only ones making it an event to watch (though there's much to see); stars are also flocking to the city to spectate in awe—and in style. Zendaya is one of many to kick off her on-and off-duty Olympics street style over the weekend. And in a recent sighting, Z embodied true Parisian fashion with the help of one of 2024's biggest shoe trends.
On Sunday, July 28, Zendaya was captured strolling around Paris wearing a tiny white halter tank top. She layered a vibrant yellow cropped blazer on top, which she later took off and slung over her arm to combat the summer heat.
She coincidentally paid homage to her Challengers era by pairing her top with a flowy, striped green midi skirt, coming with a large side pocket at the hip and an asymmetrical hem.
With the help of her stylist Law Roach (yes, even with her off-the-red-carpet style), she accessorized her look of the day with gold jewelry from Bulgari and Cartier and—her favorite It bag as of late—the Louis Vuitton monogram Diane bag.
Zendaya is all for embodying her inner Parisian, Louis Vuitton ambassadorship aside. She couldn't go days spent in the "City of Lights" without packing a pair of true French girl ballet flats—particularly, white Boheme Mary Jane flats from The Row.
After spending weeks in London with her boyfriend, Tom Holland, and then attending the annual Wimbledon competition, Zendaya knows a thing or two about embracing the city she's currently in through her fashion. Similar to the whirlwind press tours of her projects Challengers and Dune: Part Two, Z and Roach are making the Olympics another must-watch sartorial spectacle.
Shortly after arriving in Paris on July 25, the Euphoria actress immediately hit up a pre-Olympics celebration hosted by Louis Vuitton. At her first event ahead of the games, she wore a custom beaded black maxi gown by the brand.
In an Instagram post by Roach the day after, on July 26, Zendaya was photographed from her hotel embodying the Olympic spirit literally. She wore a vintage white romper with multi-colored rings—resembling the iconic Olympic logo—from Jean Charles De Castelbajac's Summer 2008 collection. She coordinated her look with white sneakers from On.
Zendaya has packed her Parisian street style with a wide range of silhouettes, her footwear being the most underrated. While there's nothing more on-brand than wearing a pair of running shoes at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the 27-year-old knows that the epitome of French style lies in ballet flats, one of this year's biggest shoe trends.
Ballet flats are not only beloved in their OG form, but A-listers are particularly fond of different silhouettes, from jelly to mesh and Mary Janes. Zendaya isn't the only star to put her celebrity spin on the Mary Jane style—Katie Holmes and Jennifer Lawrence are some of many to recently (and frequently) incorporate the popular piece in their everyday outfits. Though Mary Janes remains a divisive shoe for some, it seems they already won a gold medal in Zendaya's closet.
Shop White Mary Jane Flats, Inspired by Zendaya
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.
India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural Digest, NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.
