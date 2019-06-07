Happy (almost) National Rosé Day! June 21 might be the official first day of summer, but tomorrow kicks off rosé season with a whole day recognizing the glory that is pink wine, so in my book, summer is HERE. To celebrate, Summer Water launched its "Week of Pink," partnering with brands like Lele Sadoughi, Jules Smith Beauty, Gorjana, L*SPACE to collaborate on pieces that are a true ode to rosé.

Today, Summer Water unveiled its final collab, this one with uber-cozy pajama brand Eberjey. Together, the brands created a pale pink (ahem, rosé-colored) short PJ set inspired by Summer Water's hue and light-hearted vibe. As Eberjey explains on its site, "The ultra-soft rosy and cozy set will be your favorite PJ for sipping and sleeping in style all rosé-season long." Which, agreed. The PJ set is perfect for anything from a bridesmaid gift (bonus: you can get them monogrammed) to a treat-yourself purchase to be enjoyed with wine and a Netflix marathon.

"Summer Water is redefining the 'rosé lifestyle,' and these collaborations bring to life the brand's 'summer state of mind' mentality in a whole new way. Each item has been thoughtfully designed and is meant to be paired with a bottle of Summer Water," said Winc’s Chief Wine Officer, Brian Smith.

Each of the limited edition collaborations will be available for purchase on each of the partner sites while supplies last. Summer Water also created a limited edition bottle in honor of National Rosé Week, which is available at Winc.com if you're looking to create the ultimate Instagrammable moment...and who isn't?

Happy rosé-ing!

