The Power of 10 Restaurant Relief Effort Joins With Capital One

The collaboration has served 20,000 meals to frontline workers so far.

By Bianca Rodriguez
delivery woman with protective medical mask and gloves holding food box
LukaTDBGetty Images

During this weird time, any sort of good news makes a world of difference. Hearing celebrity couples from Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively to Ciara and Russell Williams giving back makes my heart 10 times bigger.

That's why I'm happy to share the news that non-profit Power of 10 has partnered with Capital One to help give back to restaurants and fuel their relief efforts. Over 30 local restaurants across the nation will benefit from this collaboration as they feed frontline healthcare workers and other members in their community.

"Until we can gather in our favorite neighborhood restaurants again, we will continue coming together to support them by providing jobs for their employees and meals for their neighbors," says Washington, DC-based chef and restaurateur Erik Bruner-Yang, who created The Power of 10.

How Power of 10 works is a restaurant receives $10,000 a week to employ 10 full-time staff members who make 1,000 meals for those in need. So far, to date, over 20,000 meals have been given out. In times like, we all know a warm meal made with love makes a big difference.

"Restaurants play a vital role in unifying the communities we serve, and we were eager to do our part to help in this urgent and unprecedented time of need," said Andy Navarrete, Head of External Affairs, Capital One Financial. "We are grateful for the opportunity to work with Erik and The Power of 10 to support restaurants, bring restaurant workers back to work, and provide food access to those on the frontlines of our country's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic."

