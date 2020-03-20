Previous Next 2/50

Basil Vodka Gimlet

Ingredients:

2 oz Basil-infused King St. Vodka

1 oz Simple syrup

¾ oz Fresh lime juice

Fresh basil leaves, for garnish

Directions:

This Gimlet is an Italian twist on the original gimlet, typically made with 2 parts gin, 1 part lime juice. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice and pour in ingredients, shaking. Strain into a chilled glass.

Courtesy of King St. Vodka, Kate Hudson's gluten-free, non-GMO, crafted with alkaline water and 7x distilled spirits company.