50 Vodka Cocktail Recipes That Taste as Good as They Look
There's so much more to vodka than those cringey college shots. Here, 50 easy vodka cocktail recipes to make sure you never think of clear stuff the same way again.
By Megan DiTrolio , Lori Keong
Ah, vodka—so often relegated to the boring old "I'm watching my calories" vodka soda category or the sloppy vodka shots of college days past. Now that we're adults, let's give the perfect mixing spirit the treatment it deserves. Behold: 50 exemplary (and easy-to-pull-off) vodka cocktail recipes to try at home. You'll never think of the clear stuff the same way again.
Tito’s Apple & Cinnamon Infusion
Ingredients:
750 ml Tito’s Handmade Vodka
1 Granny Smith apple
1 Red Delicious apple
2 cinnamon sticks
Directions:
Slice apples, then add to a resealable jar. Add cinnamon sticks and fill with Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Store in a cool dark place
for 5 days, taste testing daily. Strain the infusion once desired
flavor is reached. Enjoy!
Courtesy of Tito's Vodka
Basil Vodka Gimlet
Ingredients:
2 oz Basil-infused King St. Vodka
1 oz Simple syrup
¾ oz Fresh lime juice
Fresh basil leaves, for garnish
Directions:
This Gimlet is an Italian twist on the original gimlet, typically made with 2 parts gin, 1 part lime juice. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice and pour in ingredients, shaking. Strain into a chilled glass.
Courtesy of King St. Vodka, Kate Hudson's gluten-free, non-GMO, crafted with alkaline water and 7x distilled spirits company.
Compass Point
Ingredients:
2 oz. Tattersall Vodka
1.5 oz. Tattersall Creme De Fleur
.5 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice
.5 oz. Simple Syrup
1 slice cucumber
Directions:
Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker, fill with ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a cucumber slice.
Courtesy of Tattersall Distilling
Thank You, Baby Jesus!
Ingredients:
12/31 oz. Tito's Vodka
12/31 oz. Sweet Vermouth
12/31 oz. Lemon juice
12/31 oz. Cocktail Artist Mule syrup
2 whole strawberries
5 oz. Schweppes Club Soda
1 strawberry slice
Directions:
Combine all ingredients sans soda water. Muddle strawberries. Shake with ice. Strain. Top off with Schweppes Club Soda. Garnish with strawberry slice.
Courtesy of Juyoung Kang of The Dorsey
Dirty Vodka Martini
Ingredients:
3 oz of King St. Vodka
1 oz Olive brine
Dash of dry vermouth
Garnish with fresh olives
Directions:
Reportedly, this is Kate Hudson's favorite drink. Mix ingredients in a mixing glass, stir, and pour into serving glasses. Garnish with olives.
Courtesy of King St Vodka.
Absolut Juice Apple Sangria
Ingredients:
1 1/2 part Absolut Juice Apple
2 parts red wine
4 dashes Angostura Bitters
1/2 part Triple Sec or Orange Liqueur
Directions:
Mix all ingredients in a glass with ice, and garnish with orange slices, apple slices, and grapes.
Courtesy of Absolut
Moscow Mule
Ingredients:
1.5 oz. of vodka
3/4 oz. fresh lime juice
1/2 oz. simple syrup
2 oz. ginger beer
Directions:
Add first three ingredients to a cocktail shaker and shake for 15-20 seconds. Strain in to your favorite copper mug and fill with fresh ice. Top with ginger beer and stir to incorporate.
Courtesy of Tom Dufek of Plain Spoke Cocktail Co.
Tito's Classic
Ingredients:
1.5 oz. Tito’s Handmade Vodka
4 oz. of water
Directions:
Just add Tito’s Handmade Vodka and water to a rocks glass with ice. Garnish with a lemon slice. Enjoy!
Courtesy of Tito's Vodka
Dirty Rose
Ingredients:
1 oz King St Vodka
.5 oz rose water (pure, unsweetened)
1.5 oz fresh squeezed lemon juice
8-12 oz sparkling lemon-flavored water
A dash of honey to taste
Dried roses to garnish
*You can also add a splash of hibiscus extract or cranberry juice for color
Directions:
Mix all ingredients together (not the soda). Once mixed, top with soda, and garnish with dried roses.
Courtesy of King St Vodka.
Pomegranate Sour
Ingredients:
1.5 oz. of King St. Vodka
.25 oz. Cointreau
2 oz. Fresh pomegranate
.5 oz. Lemon juice
.5 oz. Pineapple juice
.5 oz. Brown sugar syrup
Directions:
Shake ingredients in mixing tin with orange slices. Pour into tumbler over fresh ice. Garnish with dehydrated oranges and pomegranate seeds.
Courtesy of King St. Cocktails.
Pablo Picasso
Ingredients:
3 oz. Picasso Blend
.75 oz. Lavender Honey
.75 Honeydew Puree
1.5 oz. Absolut Vodka
.75 oz. Lemon Juice
For garnish, Edible Flower
Directions:
Add all ingredients into a small mixing tin. Add ice, shake vigorously, and double strain into the glass. Garnish with an edible flower.
Courtesy of Gary Wallach, Food & Beverage Director at Arlo
SoHo.
Svedka Spiked Spa Water
Ingredients:
1 1/2 parts Svedka Cucumber Lime
3/4 part Fresh Lemon Juice
1/2 part Orange Curaçao
Bitters
Directions:
Combine all ingredients, except bitters, in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain over fresh ice into a sugar-rimmed tall glass. Garnish with cucumber slices and a float of bitters.
Courtesy of SVEDKA
Currant Affairs Cocktail
Ingredients:
3 parts Absolut Elyx
1 part Oloroso sherry
1 part Lemon Juice
1 part Maple Syrup
1 part Egg White
Sprig Redcurrants
Garnish with oranges and redcurrants
Directions:
Muddle the red redcurrants in the bottom of a cocktail shaker, add all other ingredients and shake hard without ice, then add ice and shake again. Fine strain over cracked ice in a highball glass and garnish.
Courtesy of Absolut Elyx.
Where I'd Gone
Ingredients:
1 ½ oz. Moskovskaya Vodka
¼ oz. Maplejack Liqueur
¼ oz. Verjus
¾ oz. Pear Syrup
¼ oz. Ginger Syrup
½ oz. Lemon Juice Soda
2 dashes of salt
Directions:
Add all ingredients (except soda) to a small tin. Add ice, and shake – fold soda into tin – then, strain. Pour into glass and garnish with a lemon twist.
Courtesy of Marshall Minaya, Beverage Director, for Valerie, NYCHigh.
The Belvedere Spice of Life
Ingredients:
1.5 oz. Belvedere Vodka
5 oz. Carrot Juice
.75 oz. Lemon Juice
Half bar spoon of grated ginger or ginger syrup
.5 bar spoon of miso or dashi powder
.25 oz. honey syrup
For garnish, Dash of chili flakes and carrot leaves
Directions:
Place all ingredients in a shaker and shake with two ice cubes. Strain over fresh ice in a highball glass. Garnish with chili flakes and carrot leaves.
Courtesy of Chef Candice Kumai for Belvedere Vodka
Svedka Fresa Bandito
Ingredients:
2 Parts Svedka Rosé
1 Part Fresh Lemon Juice
1 Whole Berry Strawberry
0.5 Parts Simple Syrup
3 Sprigs Cilantro
Splash Club Soda
Directions:
Muddle all ingredients except soda water in a shaker tin. Add ice. Strain into a Collins glass over ice. Top with soda. Garnish with another strawberry and cilantro sprigs.
Courtesy of SVEDKA
Blood Orange Cosmo
Ingredients:
1 1/2 oz. Titos Vodka
1 oz. Blood Orange Pure
1/2 oz. Triple Sec
1/2 oz. Lime juice
Directions:
Add ingredients to a shaker, shake, and strain into glass. Garnish with a toasted orange peel.
Courtesy of Ocean Restaurant at Cape Arundel Inn & Resort.
Drinks With Bay
Ingredients:
4 parts Absolut Elyx
2 parts Lillet Blanc
1 slice Orange
1 slice Lemon
2 Cherries
1 part Bay Leaf Syrup
Tonic (to top it off, to taste)
Directions:
In a shaker, muddle the orange, lemon, and cherry to release juices, then add the other ingredients and shake with cubed ice. Strain over fresh ice in a Copper Balloon Cup, then top it off with tonic. Garnish with a bay leaf, orange slice and a cherry.
Courtesy of Gareth Evans for Absolut Elyx.
Espresso Martini
Ingredients:
1 1/2 oz. Grey Goose vodka
1 oz. single origin finest quality espresso
3/4 oz. premium coffee liqueur
1 pinch of salt
Garnish: salted dark chocolate powder
Directions:
Shake all ingredients and strain into a martini glass.
Courtesy of Grey Goose
Swedish Riviera
Ingredients:
3 parts Absolut Elyx
3 parts Coconut Water
1 part Lemon
1 part Honey
3 parts Prosecco
Directions:
In a Copper Balloon Cup, build the ingredients over cubed ice, top with Prosecco, and stir gently to combine. Garnish with cinnamon and orange slices.
Courtesy of Absolut Elyx.
The Belvedere Morning Twist
Ingredients:
1.5 oz. Belvedere Vodka
.75 oz. Lemon Juice
.75 oz. Honey Syrup
1 oz. Matcha Tea
Ginger Beer
Dried Roses
Directions:
Shake all ingredients but the ginger beer together. Strain into highball glass and top with ginger beer. Garnish with dried roses.
Courtesy of Chef Candice Kumai for Belvedere Vodka
Honey Deuce
Ingredients:
1.5 parts Grey Goose vodka
3 parts fresh lemonade
½ part Premium Raspberry Liqueur
3 honeydew melon balls for garnish
Directions:
Chill a Collins glass by placing in the refrigerator or freezer. When sufficiently chilled, fill with ice. Measure and add vodka to Collins glass. Top with measured amount of fresh lemonade. Measure and add raspberry liqueur. Garnish with a skewer of 1 or multiple frozen honeydew melon balls.
Courtesy of Grey Goose
Gingered Apple Sparkler
Ingredients:
1.5 oz. handcrafted Vodka
1.5 oz. sour apple liqueur
Splash of Angostura Bitters
4 oz. chilled Brooklyn Crafted Ginger Beer Mini Lemon/Lime
1 maraschino cherry
Ice
Directions:
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the vodka, liqueur and bitters; shake well. Strain into an ice-filled highball glass. Top with Brooklyn Crafted and the cherry.
Courtesy of Brooklyn Crafted
Infamous Orange Crush
Ingredients:
5 oz. Natalie’s Orange Juice
2 oz. vodka
1 oz. Triple Sec
Splash of lemon/lime soda
1 slice of lime for garnish
Directions:
Fill a glass with ice. Add ingredients. Shake. Add slice of orange for garnish.
Courtesy of Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company
Tangerine and Olive Cocktail
Ingredients:
1 oz. Absolut Elyx
.75 oz. Aperol
.15 oz. Campari1oz Tangerine juice
.75 oz. Lillet Rouge
3 oz. Champagne
Garnishes, like dried oranges and fresh olives
Directions:
Build over ice and top with champagne. Garnish with dried oranges and fresh olives.
Courtesy of Gareth Evans for Absolut Elyx.
Tito's Bloody Mary
Ingredients:
1.5 oz. Tito’s Handmade Vodka
3-4 oz. your favorite Bloody Mary mix
Garnish such as celery, olives, dill pickles, bacon and/or smoked sausage
Ice
Directions:
Combine Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Bloody Mary mix, and ice in a cocktail shaker. Shake well and pour everything into a glass. Add your favorite garnishes. Enjoy!
Courtesy of Tito's Vodka
Strawberry Basil Mule
Ingredients:
8 Strawberries
Half a Lime
Basil Sprig
3.5 oz. Brooklyn Crafted Lemon Lime Ginger Beer
Directions:
Muddle fresh strawberries (roughly 6), 2 lime wedges and basil in a copper mule mug. Top with ice, vodka and Brooklyn Crafted. Garnish with strawberry and lime wedge and basil leaves.
Courtesy of Brooklyn Crafted
SVEDKA Mule
Ingredients:
2 parts Svedka SVEDKA
2 Lime Wedges
4 parts Ginger Beer
Directions:
Squeeze lime wedges into a Collins glass and fill with ice. Pour in SVEDKA Vodka and top with cold ginger beer. Garnish with lime wedges.
Courtesy of SVEDKA
The Bradshaw
Ingredients:
2 oz. Tattersall Vodka
.5 oz. Tattersall Orange Crema
.75 oz. Lime Juice
.15 oz. Simple Syrup
.5 oz. Tattersall Cranberry Liqueur
Directions:
Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Shake until well chilled. Strain into a Nick and Nora glass. Garnish with a lemon pigtail.
Courtesy of Tattersall Distilling in Minneapolis
Garden of Green
Ingredients:
5 oz. Ketel One Family-Made Vodka
5 Leaves Apple Mint
.5 oz. Snap Pea Reduction*
.5 oz. Lemon juice
Splash of Soda Water
Small Handful Micro Mizuna
Directions:
Tear apple mint leaves and throw in a mason jar. Add all ingredients except the soda water and ice and cap the jar. Shakevigorously. Open and top with a splash of soda water. Garnish with micro mizuna and serve directly from Masonjar.
*Either juice the peas or blend with water and then fine strain.
Courtesy of Ketel One
Chandon POM Spritz
Ingredients:
3 oz. Chandon Rosé
1 oz. Belvedere Vodka
¾ oz. lemon juice
½ oz. simple syrup
¾ oz. pomegranate juice (freshly squeezed)
Garnish: Pomegranate pearls and rosemary sprig
Glassware: Wine glass
Directions:
Shake all ingredients except Chandon in a shaker tin. Strain into glassware with ice and top with Chandon. Stir the glass. Garnish with pomegranate pearls and rosemary sprig.
Courtesy of Chandon
Lime Matcha Cocktail
Ingredients:
1.5 parts Absolut Lime
1.5 parts Fresh Pressed Green Apple Juice
.5 parts Lime Juice
.25 parts Simple
½ part barspoon Matcha Powder
Directions:
Shake all ingredients and strain into a cocktail glass.
Courtesy of Absolut Vodka
First Down
Ingredients:
1.5 parts EFFEN Cucumber Vodka
3 parts Soda
Cucumber or Lemon Wedge, for garnish
Directions:
Pour vodka over fresh ice in a rocks glass. Top with soda and garnish with cucumber or a lemon wedge.
Courtesy of EFFEN Vodka
Love Buzz
Ingredients:
1.5 parts Absolut Original
.5 parts Crème de Cacao
1 part Raspberry Puree
1 part Room-temperature Espresso
Shaved Chocolate and Raspberries, for garnish
Directions:
Shake all ingredients and strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with a chocolate-raspberry tuille.
Courtesy of Absolut Vodka
Early Riser
Ingredients:
2 oz. Made Real Vodka
4-5 inch Celery Stalk
1 oz. Grapefruit Juice
1 oz. Lemon Juice
1 oz. Simple Syrup
2 Dashes Green Tabasco
Directions:
In a mixing shaker add celery and simple syrup; muddle. Then add Made Real Vodka, grapefruit juice, lemon juice, and Tabasco. Add ice and shake. Strain into a rocks glass filled with ice. Serve with a 4-5 inch piece of celery stalk for garnish.
Courtesy of Made Real, a vodka brand created by women (which also supports female-owned businesses and hosts networking events for entrepreneurial females).
Black Cherry Beast
Ingredients:
1.5 parts EFFEN Black Cherry Vodka
2 parts White Cranberry Juice
0.5 parts Vanilla Simple Syrup
0.5 parts Fresh Lemon Juice
Brandied Cherries, for garnish
Directions:
Shake and strain all ingredients over fresh ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with brandied cherries.
Courtesy of EFFEN Vodka
Mint Condition
Ingredients:
2 oz. Made Real Vodka
1 oz. Honey Syrup
.5 oz. Lime Juice
Float Ginger Beer
1 Mint Leaf
Directions:
In a mixing shaker add Made Real Vodka, lime, and honey syrup. Add ice and shake. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Top with a splash of ginger beer add a mint leaf for garnish.
Courtesy of Made Real
The Red Zone
Ingredients:
1 part EFFEN Original Vodka
1 part Grapefruit Juice
1 part Orange Juice
Orange Wheel, for garnish
Directions:
Build over fresh ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with an orange wheel.
Courtesy of EFFEN Vodka
Made Real Floradora
Ingredients:
2 oz. Made Real Vodka
4 oz. Ginger Ale
.5 oz. Simple Syrup
3-5 Fresh Raspberries
Directions:
In a shaker add simple syrup and raspberries; muddle. Add Made Real Vodka and Ice; shake. Strain into an ice filled collins glass. Finish with ginger ale and garnish with a fresh raspberry.
Courtesy of Made Real
Flirty Fizz
Ingredients:
1 part Pinnacle Original Vodka
2 parts Cranberry Juice
Splash of Club Soda
Cranberries, for garnish
Directions:
Mix ingredients and serve over ice. Garnish with cranberries.
Courtesy of Pinnacle Original Vodka
New Suit
Ingredients:
1 oz. Made Real Vodka
.5 oz. Dolin Blanc or Lillet
.5 oz. Lemon Juice
.5 oz. Simple Syrup
Float of Dry Sparkling Wine
Directions:
In a shaker add Made Real Vodka, lemon, Dolin Blanc, and simple syrup. Add ice and shake. Strain into a chilled champagne coupe. Top with a float of dry sparkling wine and a lemon twist for garnish.
Courtesy of Made Real
Raspberry Sparkler
Ingredients:
1 part Pinnacle Raspberry Vodka
2 parts Club Soda
Raspberries and Lemon Wheel, for garnish
Ingredients:
Mix ingredients and serve over ice. Garnish with raspberries and a lemon wheel.
Courtesy of Pinnacle Original Vodka
Plus One Lavender
Ingredients:
Made Real Vodka
Organic/Natural Lemonade
Muddled Fresh Lavender
Top With Soda
Directions:
Served in a collins glass over ice, with a splash of soda, garnished with fresh herb and lemon wedge.
Courtesy of Made Real
Fresh Start
Ingredients:
1 1/2 parts EFFEN® Raspberry Vodka
2 parts Fresh Lemon Sour
1 part Peach Puree
1/2 part Campari
Lemon Wheel for Garnish
Ingredients:
Shake all ingredients with ice and strain over fresh ice in a tall highball or Collins glass. Garnish with a lemon wheel on the rim.
Courtesy of EFFEN Vodka
Handsome Ginger
Ingredients:
1 part Pinnacle Original Vodka
2 parts Ginger Beer
1 splash Lime Juice
Mint, for garnish
Directions:
Mix in a glass with ice and top it off with fresh mint. Serve in mason jars.
Courtesy of Pinnacle Original Vodka
Lemonade Prosecco Punch
Ingredients:
4-6 cups Prepared Lemonade
1/3 cup Citrus Vodka (you can substitute regular flavor)
1 pint Blueberries (or your favorite berry), frozen
3 sprigs Fresh Mint
1 750ml bottle Astoria Prosecco D.O.C., chilled
Directions:
Stir lemonade and vodka to a gallon size pitcher. Add berries and mint. Add the prosecco. Serve over ice. The longer it sits the more the berries and mint infuse in the flavor, like sangria. Store leftovers tightly covered in refrigerator for up to 2 days.
Courtesy of Astoria Wines
Watermelon-Cucumber Mojito
Ingredients:
2 oz. Prairie Cucumber-Flavored Organic Vodka
2 watermelon chunks, 1 inch each
1 English Cucumber Slice, 1 inch (peeled and seeds removed)
Juice of 1 Lime
2 tsp. Sugar
Handful of Mint Leaves
Crushed Ice
Ginger Ale
Directions:
Muddle the watermelon and cucumber chunks, with the juice of 1 lime and the sugar in a glass. Stir in mint leaves, then add crushed ice and 2 oz. Prairie Cucumber-Flavored Organic Vodka to a lowball glass. Top with ginger ale; garnish with more mint.
Courtesy of Prairie Organic Spirits
Fresca Frizz
Ingredients:
4-6 Raspberries
10-12 Mint Leaves
1 ½ oz. Grey Goose Vodka
¾ oz. Fresh Lime Juice
¾ oz. Wilks & Wilson Raspberry Gomme Syprup
1 ½ oz. Prosecco (Add after shake)
Garnish: Raspberry, Mint Sprig
Directions:
Add raspberries, six mint leaves, and raspberry syrup into mixing tin, then lightly muddle. Add the rest of the ingredients, except for the prosecco. Add ice and shake vigorously. Now add 1 ½ oz. prosecco into mixing tin, and strain over crushed ice with 6 mint leaves on the bottom of the glass. Garnish with raspberry and mint.
Courtesy of Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca
Pomegranate Sage Martini
Ingredients:
1.5 oz. Vodka of Your Choice
1 oz. Fresh Sage Simple Syrup
1 oz. POM Wonderful 100 Percent Pomegranate Juice
.25 oz. Cointreau (or similar orange-flavored liqueur)
1 oz. Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice
2 dashes Angostura Bitters
.5 oz. Pasteurized Egg Whites (optional)
Fresh Sage Leaf, for garnish
Directions:
Pack a pint glass or a martini shaker with ice. Combine all ingredients in a shaker tin and shake until icy cold. Strain into a frozen martini glass. Garnish with a fresh sage leaf.
Courtesy of Bonefish Grill
Raspberry Smash
Ingredients:
6-8 Mint Leaves
6 Fresh Raspberries
2 oz. 50 Bleu Vodka
1 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice
1 oz. Pomegranate Juice
½ oz. Simple Syrup
Garnish: Lemon Wheel, Raspberry, Mint Sprig
Directions:
Add mint and raspberries into mixing tin. Lightly muddle, to press berries and to release the oils from mint. Now add the rest of the ingredients. Add ice and shake vigorously. Now strain over crushed ice and garnish with lemon, raspberry, and mint.
Courtesy of Hearthstone
•••
For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.
-
Fondation Cartier Presents Its First U.S. Exhibition in 20 Years with The Great Animal Orchestra
The environmentally-focused work by soundscape ecologist Bernie Krause and United Visual Artists is now open at the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem, MA.
By Julia Gall •
-
Hannah Brown Shares Her Favorite Self-Love Books
The 'Bachelorette' alum gave us a tour of her book collection in MC's 'Shelf Portrait' series.
By Marie Claire •
-
Lady Gaga Sparkled at the 'House of Gucci' LA Premiere
Yes to all of this.
By Iris Goldsztajn •
-
9 Starbucks Drinks You Can Recreate at Home
Get ready to sit back and enjoy.
By Bianca Rodriguez •
-
23 Easy Mocktail Recipes to Try In 2021
Even better than the real thing.
By Michelle Stansbury •
-
New Year's Eve Cocktails to Ring in 2021 With
Toast to better days ahead.
By Bianca Rodriguez •
-
4 Big Ideas for Small Holiday Get-Togethers
Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent on how to level-up your scaled-down celebration.
By Betsy Goldberg •
-
Natural Wines That Taste as Good as They Look
If you haven't gone au natural yet, it's time to start.
By Taylore Glynn •
-
Cocktail Books to Help Upgrade Your At-Home Happy Hours
Five o'clock, where ya at?
By Rachel Epstein •
-
39 Super Easy Fourth of July Cocktails to Try
Forget the fireworks. The real show is what you can make with your bar cart.
By Bianca Rodriguez •
-
Why You Should Be Drinking Soju
The Korean spirit deserves a front-row spot on your bar cart.
By Taylore Glynn •