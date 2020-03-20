50 Vodka Cocktail Recipes That Taste as Good as They Look

There's so much more to vodka than those cringey college shots. Here, 50 easy vodka cocktail recipes to make sure you never think of clear stuff the same way again.

Drink, Cocktail garnish, Bay breeze, Non-alcoholic beverage, Juice, Cocktail, Rum swizzle, Mai tai, Alcoholic beverage, Zombie,
Drink, Cocktail garnish, Bay breeze, Non-alcoholic beverage, Juice, Cocktail, Rum swizzle, Mai tai, Alcoholic beverage, Zombie,
(Image credit: Courtesy)
Megan DiTrolio

By ,

Ah, vodka—so often relegated to the boring old "I'm watching my calories" vodka soda category or the sloppy vodka shots of college days past. Now that we're adults, let's give the perfect mixing spirit the treatment it deserves. Behold: 50 exemplary (and easy-to-pull-off) vodka cocktail recipes to try at home. You'll never think of the clear stuff the same way again.

1/50
Tito’s Apple & Cinnamon Infusion

Tito’s Apple & Cinnamon Infusion

Ingredients:

750 ml Tito’s Handmade Vodka

1 Granny Smith apple

1 Red Delicious apple

2 cinnamon sticks

Directions:

Slice apples, then add to a resealable jar. Add cinnamon sticks and fill with Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Store in a cool dark place
for 5 days, taste testing daily. Strain the infusion once desired
flavor is reached. Enjoy!

Courtesy of Tito's Vodka

2/50
Basil Vodka Gimlet

Basil Vodka Gimlet

Ingredients:

2 oz Basil-infused King St. Vodka

1 oz Simple syrup

¾ oz Fresh lime juice

Fresh basil leaves, for garnish

Directions:

This Gimlet is an Italian twist on the original gimlet, typically made with 2 parts gin, 1 part lime juice. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice and pour in ingredients, shaking. Strain into a chilled glass.

Courtesy of King St. Vodka, Kate Hudson's gluten-free, non-GMO, crafted with alkaline water and 7x distilled spirits company.

3/50
Compass Point

Compass Point

Ingredients:

2 oz. Tattersall Vodka

1.5 oz. Tattersall Creme De Fleur

.5 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

.5 oz. Simple Syrup

1 slice cucumber

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker, fill with ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a cucumber slice.

Courtesy of Tattersall Distilling

4/50
Thank You, Baby Jesus!

Thank You, Baby Jesus!

Ingredients:

12/31 oz. Tito's Vodka

12/31 oz. Sweet Vermouth

12/31 oz. Lemon juice

12/31 oz. Cocktail Artist Mule syrup

2 whole strawberries

5 oz. Schweppes Club Soda

1 strawberry slice

Directions:

Combine all ingredients sans soda water. Muddle strawberries. Shake with ice. Strain. Top off with Schweppes Club Soda. Garnish with strawberry slice.

Courtesy of Juyoung Kang of The Dorsey

5/50
Dirty Vodka Martini

Dirty Vodka Martini

Ingredients:

3 oz of King St. Vodka

1 oz Olive brine

Dash of dry vermouth

Garnish with fresh olives

Directions:

Reportedly, this is Kate Hudson's favorite drink. Mix ingredients in a mixing glass, stir, and pour into serving glasses. Garnish with olives.

Courtesy of King St Vodka.

6/50
Absolut Juice Apple Sangria

Absolut Juice Apple Sangria

Ingredients:

1 1/2 part Absolut Juice Apple

2 parts red wine

4 dashes Angostura Bitters

1/2 part Triple Sec or Orange Liqueur

Directions:

Mix all ingredients in a glass with ice, and garnish with orange slices, apple slices, and grapes.

Courtesy of Absolut

7/50
Moscow Mule

Moscow Mule

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. of vodka

3/4 oz. fresh lime juice

1/2 oz. simple syrup

2 oz. ginger beer

Directions:

Add first three ingredients to a cocktail shaker and shake for 15-20 seconds. Strain in to your favorite copper mug and fill with fresh ice. Top with ginger beer and stir to incorporate.

Courtesy of Tom Dufek of Plain Spoke Cocktail Co.

8/50
Tito's Classic

Tito's Classic

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Tito’s Handmade Vodka

4 oz. of water

Directions:

Just add Tito’s Handmade Vodka and water to a rocks glass with ice. Garnish with a lemon slice. Enjoy!

Courtesy of Tito's Vodka

9/50
Dirty Rose

Dirty Rose

Ingredients:

1 oz King St Vodka

.5 oz rose water (pure, unsweetened)

1.5 oz fresh squeezed lemon juice

8-12 oz sparkling lemon-flavored water

A dash of honey to taste

Dried roses to garnish

*You can also add a splash of hibiscus extract or cranberry juice for color

Directions:

Mix all ingredients together (not the soda). Once mixed, top with soda, and garnish with dried roses.

Courtesy of King St Vodka.

10/50
Pomegranate Sour

Pomegranate Sour

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. of King St. Vodka

.25 oz. Cointreau

2 oz. Fresh pomegranate

.5 oz. Lemon juice

.5 oz. Pineapple juice

.5 oz. Brown sugar syrup

Directions:

Shake ingredients in mixing tin with orange slices. Pour into tumbler over fresh ice. Garnish with dehydrated oranges and pomegranate seeds.

Courtesy of King St. Cocktails.

11/50
Pablo Picasso

Pablo Picasso

Ingredients:

3 oz. Picasso Blend

.75 oz. Lavender Honey

.75 Honeydew Puree

1.5 oz. Absolut Vodka

.75 oz. Lemon Juice

For garnish, Edible Flower

Directions:

Add all ingredients into a small mixing tin. Add ice, shake vigorously, and double strain into the glass. Garnish with an edible flower.

Courtesy of Gary Wallach, Food & Beverage Director at Arlo
SoHo.

12/50
Svedka Spiked Spa Water

Svedka Spiked Spa Water

Ingredients:

1 1/2 parts Svedka Cucumber Lime

3/4 part Fresh Lemon Juice

1/2 part Orange Curaçao

Bitters

Directions:

Combine all ingredients, except bitters, in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain over fresh ice into a sugar-rimmed tall glass. Garnish with cucumber slices and a float of bitters.

Courtesy of SVEDKA

13/50
Currant Affairs Cocktail

Currant Affairs Cocktail

Ingredients:

3 parts Absolut Elyx

1 part Oloroso sherry

1 part Lemon Juice

1 part Maple Syrup

1 part Egg White

Sprig Redcurrants

Garnish with oranges and redcurrants

Directions:

Muddle the red redcurrants in the bottom of a cocktail shaker, add all other ingredients and shake hard without ice, then add ice and shake again. Fine strain over cracked ice in a highball glass and garnish.

Courtesy of Absolut Elyx.

14/50
Where I'd Gone

Where I'd Gone

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz. Moskovskaya Vodka

¼ oz. Maplejack Liqueur

¼ oz. Verjus

¾ oz. Pear Syrup

¼ oz. Ginger Syrup

½ oz. Lemon Juice Soda

2 dashes of salt

Directions:

Add all ingredients (except soda) to a small tin. Add ice, and shake – fold soda into tin – then, strain. Pour into glass and garnish with a lemon twist.

Courtesy of Marshall Minaya, Beverage Director, for Valerie, NYCHigh.

15/50
The Belvedere Spice of Life

The Belvedere Spice of Life

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Belvedere Vodka

5 oz. Carrot Juice

.75 oz. Lemon Juice

Half bar spoon of grated ginger or ginger syrup

.5 bar spoon of miso or dashi powder

.25 oz. honey syrup

For garnish, Dash of chili flakes and carrot leaves

Directions:

Place all ingredients in a shaker and shake with two ice cubes. Strain over fresh ice in a highball glass. Garnish with chili flakes and carrot leaves.

Courtesy of Chef Candice Kumai for Belvedere Vodka

16/50
Svedka Fresa Bandito

Svedka Fresa Bandito

Ingredients:

2 Parts Svedka Rosé

1 Part Fresh Lemon Juice

1 Whole Berry Strawberry

0.5 Parts Simple Syrup

3 Sprigs Cilantro

Splash Club Soda

Directions: 

Muddle all ingredients except soda water in a shaker tin. Add ice. Strain into a Collins glass over ice. Top with soda. Garnish with another strawberry and cilantro sprigs.

Courtesy of SVEDKA

17/50
Blood Orange Cosmo

Blood Orange Cosmo

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz. Titos Vodka

1 oz. Blood Orange Pure

1/2 oz. Triple Sec

1/2 oz. Lime juice

Directions:

Add ingredients to a shaker, shake, and strain into glass. Garnish with a toasted orange peel.

Courtesy of Ocean Restaurant at Cape Arundel Inn & Resort.

18/50
Drinks With Bay

Drinks With Bay

Ingredients:

4 parts Absolut Elyx

2 parts Lillet Blanc

1 slice Orange

1 slice Lemon

2 Cherries

1 part Bay Leaf Syrup

Tonic (to top it off, to taste)

Directions:

In a shaker, muddle the orange, lemon, and cherry to release juices, then add the other ingredients and shake with cubed ice. Strain over fresh ice in a Copper Balloon Cup, then top it off with tonic. Garnish with a bay leaf, orange slice and a cherry.

Courtesy of Gareth Evans for Absolut Elyx.

19/50
Espresso Martini

Espresso Martini

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz. Grey Goose vodka

1 oz. single origin finest quality espresso

3/4 oz. premium coffee liqueur

1 pinch of salt

Garnish: salted dark chocolate powder

Directions:

Shake all ingredients and strain into a martini glass.

Courtesy of Grey Goose

20/50
Swedish Riviera

Swedish Riviera

Ingredients:

3 parts Absolut Elyx

3 parts Coconut Water

1 part Lemon

1 part Honey

3 parts Prosecco

Directions:

In a Copper Balloon Cup, build the ingredients over cubed ice, top with Prosecco, and stir gently to combine. Garnish with cinnamon and orange slices.

Courtesy of Absolut Elyx.

21/50
The Belvedere Morning Twist

The Belvedere Morning Twist

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Belvedere Vodka

.75 oz. Lemon Juice

.75 oz. Honey Syrup

1 oz. Matcha Tea

Ginger Beer

Dried Roses

Directions:

Shake all ingredients but the ginger beer together. Strain into highball glass and top with ginger beer. Garnish with dried roses.

Courtesy of Chef Candice Kumai for Belvedere Vodka

22/50
Honey Deuce

Honey Deuce

Ingredients:

1.5 parts Grey Goose vodka

3 parts fresh lemonade

½ part Premium Raspberry Liqueur

3 honeydew melon balls for garnish

Directions:

Chill a Collins glass by placing in the refrigerator or freezer. When sufficiently chilled, fill with ice. Measure and add vodka to Collins glass. Top with measured amount of fresh lemonade. Measure and add raspberry liqueur. Garnish with a skewer of 1 or multiple frozen honeydew melon balls.

Courtesy of Grey Goose

23/50
Gingered Apple Sparkler

Gingered Apple Sparkler

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. handcrafted Vodka

1.5 oz. sour apple liqueur

Splash of Angostura Bitters

4 oz. chilled Brooklyn Crafted Ginger Beer Mini Lemon/Lime

1 maraschino cherry

Ice

Directions:

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the vodka, liqueur and bitters; shake well. Strain into an ice-filled highball glass. Top with Brooklyn Crafted and the cherry.

Courtesy of Brooklyn Crafted

24/50
Infamous Orange Crush

Infamous Orange Crush

Ingredients:

5 oz. Natalie’s Orange Juice

2 oz. vodka

1 oz. Triple Sec

Splash of lemon/lime soda

1 slice of lime for garnish

Directions:

Fill a glass with ice. Add ingredients. Shake. Add slice of orange for garnish.

Courtesy of Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company

25/50
Tangerine and Olive Cocktail

Tangerine and Olive Cocktail

Ingredients:

1 oz. Absolut Elyx

.75 oz. Aperol

.15 oz. Campari1oz Tangerine juice

.75 oz. Lillet Rouge

3 oz. Champagne

Garnishes, like dried oranges and fresh olives

Directions:

Build over ice and top with champagne. Garnish with dried oranges and fresh olives.

Courtesy of Gareth Evans for Absolut Elyx.

26/50
Tito's Bloody Mary

Tito's Bloody Mary

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Tito’s Handmade Vodka

3-4 oz. your favorite Bloody Mary mix

Garnish such as celery, olives, dill pickles, bacon and/or smoked sausage

Ice

Directions:

Combine Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Bloody Mary mix, and ice in a cocktail shaker. Shake well and pour everything into a glass. Add your favorite garnishes. Enjoy!

Courtesy of Tito's Vodka

27/50
Strawberry Basil Mule

Strawberry Basil Mule

Ingredients:

8 Strawberries

Half a Lime

Basil Sprig

3.5 oz. Brooklyn Crafted Lemon Lime Ginger Beer

Directions:

Muddle fresh strawberries (roughly 6), 2 lime wedges and basil in a copper mule mug. Top with ice, vodka and Brooklyn Crafted. Garnish with strawberry and lime wedge and basil leaves.

Courtesy of Brooklyn Crafted

28/50
SVEDKA Mule

SVEDKA Mule

Ingredients:

2 parts Svedka SVEDKA

2 Lime Wedges

4 parts Ginger Beer

Directions:

Squeeze lime wedges into a Collins glass and fill with ice. Pour in SVEDKA Vodka and top with cold ginger beer. Garnish with lime wedges.

Courtesy of SVEDKA

29/50
The Bradshaw

The Bradshaw

Ingredients:

2 oz. Tattersall Vodka

.5 oz. Tattersall Orange Crema

.75 oz. Lime Juice

.15 oz. Simple Syrup

.5 oz. Tattersall Cranberry Liqueur

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Shake until well chilled. Strain into a Nick and Nora glass. Garnish with a lemon pigtail.

Courtesy of Tattersall Distilling in Minneapolis

30/50
Garden of Green

Garden of Green

Ingredients:

5 oz. Ketel One Family-Made Vodka

5 Leaves Apple Mint

.5 oz. Snap Pea Reduction*

.5 oz. Lemon juice

Splash of Soda Water

Small Handful Micro Mizuna

Directions:

Tear apple mint leaves and throw in a mason jar. Add all ingredients except the soda water and ice and cap the jar. Shakevigorously. Open and top with a splash of soda water. Garnish with micro mizuna and serve directly from Masonjar.

*Either juice the peas or blend with water and then fine strain.

Courtesy of Ketel One

31/50
Chandon POM Spritz

Chandon POM Spritz

Ingredients:

3 oz. Chandon Rosé

1 oz. Belvedere Vodka

¾ oz. lemon juice

½ oz. simple syrup

¾ oz. pomegranate juice (freshly squeezed)

Garnish: Pomegranate pearls and rosemary sprig

Glassware: Wine glass

Directions:

Shake all ingredients except Chandon in a shaker tin. Strain into glassware with ice and top with Chandon. Stir the glass. Garnish with pomegranate pearls and rosemary sprig.

Courtesy of Chandon

32/50
Lime Matcha Cocktail

Lime Matcha Cocktail

Ingredients:

1.5 parts Absolut Lime

1.5 parts Fresh Pressed Green Apple Juice

.5 parts Lime Juice

.25 parts Simple

½ part barspoon Matcha Powder

Directions:

Shake all ingredients and strain into a cocktail glass.

Courtesy of Absolut Vodka

33/50
First Down

First Down

Ingredients:

1.5 parts EFFEN Cucumber Vodka

3 parts Soda

Cucumber or Lemon Wedge, for garnish

Directions:

Pour vodka over fresh ice in a rocks glass. Top with soda and garnish with cucumber or a lemon wedge.

Courtesy of EFFEN Vodka

34/50
Love Buzz

Love Buzz

Ingredients:

1.5 parts Absolut Original

.5 parts Crème de Cacao

1 part Raspberry Puree

1 part Room-temperature Espresso

Shaved Chocolate and Raspberries, for garnish

Directions:

Shake all ingredients and strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with a chocolate-raspberry tuille.

Courtesy of Absolut Vodka

35/50
Early Riser

Early Riser

Ingredients:

2 oz. Made Real Vodka

4-5 inch Celery Stalk

1 oz. Grapefruit Juice

1 oz. Lemon Juice

1 oz. Simple Syrup

2 Dashes Green Tabasco

Directions:

In a mixing shaker add celery and simple syrup; muddle. Then add Made Real Vodka, grapefruit juice, lemon juice, and Tabasco. Add ice and shake. Strain into a rocks glass filled with ice. Serve with a 4-5 inch piece of celery stalk for garnish.

Courtesy of Made Real, a vodka brand created by women (which also supports female-owned businesses and hosts networking events for entrepreneurial females).

36/50
Black Cherry Beast

Black Cherry Beast

Ingredients:

1.5 parts EFFEN Black Cherry Vodka

2 parts White Cranberry Juice

0.5 parts Vanilla Simple Syrup

0.5 parts Fresh Lemon Juice

Brandied Cherries, for garnish

Directions:

Shake and strain all ingredients over fresh ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with brandied cherries.

Courtesy of EFFEN Vodka

37/50
Mint Condition

Mint Condition

Ingredients:

2 oz. Made Real Vodka

1 oz. Honey Syrup

.5 oz. Lime Juice

Float Ginger Beer

1 Mint Leaf

Directions:

In a mixing shaker add Made Real Vodka, lime, and honey syrup. Add ice and shake. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Top with a splash of ginger beer add a mint leaf for garnish.

Courtesy of Made Real

38/50
The Red Zone

The Red Zone

Ingredients:

1 part EFFEN Original Vodka

1 part Grapefruit Juice

1 part Orange Juice

Orange Wheel, for garnish

Directions:

Build over fresh ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with an orange wheel.

Courtesy of EFFEN Vodka

39/50
Made Real Floradora

Made Real Floradora

Ingredients:

2 oz. Made Real Vodka

4 oz. Ginger Ale

.5 oz. Simple Syrup

3-5 Fresh Raspberries

Directions:

In a shaker add simple syrup and raspberries; muddle. Add Made Real Vodka and Ice; shake. Strain into an ice filled collins glass. Finish with ginger ale and garnish with a fresh raspberry.

Courtesy of Made Real

40/50
Flirty Fizz

Flirty Fizz

Ingredients:

1 part Pinnacle Original Vodka

2 parts Cranberry Juice

Splash of Club Soda

Cranberries, for garnish

Directions:

Mix ingredients and serve over ice. Garnish with cranberries.

Courtesy of Pinnacle Original Vodka

41/50
New Suit

New Suit

Ingredients:

1 oz. Made Real Vodka

.5 oz. Dolin Blanc or Lillet

.5 oz. Lemon Juice

.5 oz. Simple Syrup

Float of Dry Sparkling Wine

Directions:

In a shaker add Made Real Vodka, lemon, Dolin Blanc, and simple syrup. Add ice and shake. Strain into a chilled champagne coupe. Top with a float of dry sparkling wine and a lemon twist for garnish.

Courtesy of Made Real

42/50
Raspberry Sparkler

Raspberry Sparkler

Ingredients:

1 part Pinnacle Raspberry Vodka

2 parts Club Soda

Raspberries and Lemon Wheel, for garnish

Ingredients:

Mix ingredients and serve over ice. Garnish with raspberries and a lemon wheel.

Courtesy of Pinnacle Original Vodka

43/50
Plus One Lavender

Plus One Lavender

Ingredients:

Made Real Vodka

Organic/Natural Lemonade

Muddled Fresh Lavender

Top With Soda

Directions:

Served in a collins glass over ice, with a splash of soda, garnished with fresh herb and lemon wedge.

Courtesy of Made Real

44/50
Fresh Start

Fresh Start

Ingredients:

1 1/2 parts EFFEN® Raspberry Vodka

2 parts Fresh Lemon Sour

1 part Peach Puree

1/2 part Campari

Lemon Wheel for Garnish

Ingredients:

Shake all ingredients with ice and strain over fresh ice in a tall highball or Collins glass. Garnish with a lemon wheel on the rim.

Courtesy of EFFEN Vodka

45/50
Handsome Ginger

Handsome Ginger

Ingredients:

1 part Pinnacle Original Vodka

2 parts Ginger Beer

1 splash Lime Juice

Mint, for garnish

Directions:

Mix in a glass with ice and top it off with fresh mint. Serve in mason jars.

Courtesy of Pinnacle Original Vodka

46/50
Lemonade Prosecco Punch

Lemonade Prosecco Punch

Ingredients:

4-6 cups Prepared Lemonade

1/3 cup Citrus Vodka (you can substitute regular flavor)

1 pint Blueberries (or your favorite berry), frozen

3 sprigs Fresh Mint

1 750ml bottle Astoria Prosecco D.O.C., chilled

Directions:

Stir lemonade and vodka to a gallon size pitcher. Add berries and mint. Add the prosecco. Serve over ice. The longer it sits the more the berries and mint infuse in the flavor, like sangria. Store leftovers tightly covered in refrigerator for up to 2 days.

Courtesy of Astoria Wines

47/50
Watermelon-Cucumber Mojito

Watermelon-Cucumber Mojito

Ingredients:

2 oz. Prairie Cucumber-Flavored Organic Vodka

2 watermelon chunks, 1 inch each

1 English Cucumber Slice, 1 inch (peeled and seeds removed)

Juice of 1 Lime

2 tsp. Sugar

Handful of Mint Leaves

Crushed Ice

Ginger Ale

Directions:

Muddle the watermelon and cucumber chunks, with the juice of 1 lime and the sugar in a glass. Stir in mint leaves, then add crushed ice and 2 oz. Prairie Cucumber-Flavored Organic Vodka to a lowball glass. Top with ginger ale; garnish with more mint.

Courtesy of Prairie Organic Spirits

48/50
Fresca Frizz

Fresca Frizz

Ingredients:

4-6 Raspberries

10-12 Mint Leaves

1 ½ oz. Grey Goose Vodka

¾ oz. Fresh Lime Juice

¾ oz. Wilks & Wilson Raspberry Gomme Syprup

1 ½ oz. Prosecco (Add after shake)

Garnish: Raspberry, Mint Sprig

Directions:

Add raspberries, six mint leaves, and raspberry syrup into mixing tin, then lightly muddle. Add the rest of the ingredients, except for the prosecco. Add ice and shake vigorously. Now add 1 ½ oz. prosecco into mixing tin, and strain over crushed ice with 6 mint leaves on the bottom of the glass. Garnish with raspberry and mint.

Courtesy of Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca

49/50
Pomegranate Sage Martini

Pomegranate Sage Martini

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Vodka of Your Choice

1 oz. Fresh Sage Simple Syrup

1 oz. POM Wonderful 100 Percent Pomegranate Juice

.25 oz. Cointreau (or similar orange-flavored liqueur)

1 oz. Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice

2 dashes Angostura Bitters

.5 oz. Pasteurized Egg Whites (optional)

Fresh Sage Leaf, for garnish

Directions:

Pack a pint glass or a martini shaker with ice. Combine all ingredients in a shaker tin and shake until icy cold. Strain into a frozen martini glass. Garnish with a fresh sage leaf.

Courtesy of Bonefish Grill

50/50
Raspberry Smash

Raspberry Smash

Ingredients:

6-8 Mint Leaves

6 Fresh Raspberries

2 oz. 50 Bleu Vodka

1 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

1 oz. Pomegranate Juice

½ oz. Simple Syrup

Garnish: Lemon Wheel, Raspberry, Mint Sprig

Directions:

Add mint and raspberries into mixing tin. Lightly muddle, to press berries and to release the oils from mint. Now add the rest of the ingredients. Add ice and shake vigorously. Now strain over crushed ice and garnish with lemon, raspberry, and mint.

Courtesy of Hearthstone

•••

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire (US) is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.