If you were on the internet at all over the last year, you know that everyone suddenly became obsessed with their air fryer. And while I’m not one to get excited over a new gadget—much less one designed to be used in the kitchen—seeing all of my friends talking about their favorite recipes definitely piqued my interest. I wasn’t alone: The do-it-all device became the go-to gadget for skilled home chefs and cooking newbies alike. It even earned a spot on my own countertop. If you somehow managed to avoid buying one back when they were going viral, I have good news: Instant Pot’s Instant Vortex 4-in-1 Air Fryer is on sale on Amazon right now.

While it originally retails for about $60, this adorable two-quart air fryer is currently going for only $45. And, thanks to Amazon’s Prime shipping feature, it will arrive at your front door well before Thanksgiving dinner rolls around. This will give you plenty of time to learn how to actually use it—and to figure out how it can help you make all of the side dishes that you're in charge of this year. Because let's be honest: Why would you break out the pots and pans if you don’t even have to? Instant Pot’s four-in-one gadget not only acts as an air fryer, it can also broil, roast, and reheat all of your favorite foods, too. Leftovers will never be the same, I promise. As in, you’ll want to eat them instead of ordering in.

Just like the original Instant Pot, the Instant Vortex 4-in-1 Air Fryer is surprisingly easy to use. It gives you a range of customizable cooking programs to match whatever food mood you’re in, so you can just set it and forget it on your busiest weeknights. It even connects to the Instant Pot phone app, so say hello to more than 1,500 new recipes! You can now whip up perfectly-crispy chicken wings and heat up a cinnamon bun for dessert without having to turn on your oven. The air fryer is also actually designed to use 95-percent less oil than other cooking techniques, thanks to Instant Pot's genius Evencrisp Technology.

But if you’re wary of adding yet another tool to your space, know that the Instant Vortex was designed with small kitchens in mind. Not only is it meant to replace four different appliances—a major win if you live in a tiny studio apartment, as I do—but this two-quart air fryer is only nine inches wide and 11 inches high. This means it can fit on just about any countertop, or can easily be stored in cabinets. In the more than 400 five-star reviews, several users claim that this air fryer is also simple to clean, so I promise that you won’t be stuck scrubbing and soaking it long after you’ve put everything else into the dishwasher.