It's pretty rare for Apple products to go on sale, but Amazon Prime Day is offering an exception.

Apple AirPod Pro headphones are on marked down right now as part of the annual sale, from $250 to about $190.

Apple AirPod Pro earbuds have amazing reviews and a long list of coveted features that justify their higher price tag.

Finding a quality pair of headphones can be hard. Finding a quality pair of earbud headphones can feel downright impossible. There are so many factors to consider—will they fit comfortably in my ears? Will the bluetooth function actually work and connect to my phone (or [insert other favorite music/podcast listening device here])? Will they cancel out the noise of the real world even a tiny bit? Will I ruin them with the sweat that pours from my body the second I ever work out because they're the opposite of waterproof?

Usually, when the answers to all of these questions are the right ones, the result is a very expensive, high-end pair of earbuds that threaten to break a person's monthly online shopping budget in a single click. Apple's AirPod Pro earbud headphones, for example, have bonkers-good reviews (a with more than 208 thousand reviews), but they come with a price tag to match: $250.

It's not that you're not getting what you pay for, of course. The Apple AirPod Pro's list of features is like someone took your personal wishlist and just turned it into an actual product:

Active noise cancellation for immersive sound

Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you

Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit

Sweat and water resistant

Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

The Wireless Charging Case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life

But still, $250. If you've been coveting these and the price has been the only thing holding you back, get your shopping finger ready for some "add to cart" action though because the Apple AirPod Pro headphones are on a rare sale right now for Amazon Prime Day, for the comparatively low (and super reasonable) price of $189.99:

Apple AirPods Pro $189.99 shop it

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io