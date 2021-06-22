Today's Top Stories
Apple's AirPods Pro Are On Sale for Amazon Prime Day 2021

If you've been waiting for the right time to take the plunge—it's now.

By Kayleigh Roberts
airpod sale
Melodie JengGetty Images
  • It's pretty rare for Apple products to go on sale, but Amazon Prime Day is offering an exception.
          • Apple AirPod Pro earbuds have amazing reviews and a long list of coveted features that justify their higher price tag.

            Finding a quality pair of headphones can be hard. Finding a quality pair of earbud headphones can feel downright impossible. There are so many factors to consider—will they fit comfortably in my ears? Will the bluetooth function actually work and connect to my phone (or [insert other favorite music/podcast listening device here])? Will they cancel out the noise of the real world even a tiny bit? Will I ruin them with the sweat that pours from my body the second I ever work out because they're the opposite of waterproof?

            Usually, when the answers to all of these questions are the right ones, the result is a very expensive, high-end pair of earbuds that threaten to break a person's monthly online shopping budget in a single click. Apple's AirPod Pro earbud headphones, for example, have bonkers-good reviews (a perfect 5-star rating on Amazon with more than 208 thousand reviews), but they come with a price tag to match: $250.

            It's not that you're not getting what you pay for, of course. The Apple AirPod Pro's list of features is like someone took your personal wishlist and just turned it into an actual product:

            • Active noise cancellation for immersive sound
            • Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you
            • Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit
            • Sweat and water resistant
            • Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear
            • Easy setup for all your Apple devices
            • Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”
            • The Wireless Charging Case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life

              But still, $250. If you've been coveting these and the price has been the only thing holding you back, get your shopping finger ready for some "add to cart" action though because the Apple AirPod Pro headphones are on a rare sale right now for Amazon Prime Day, for the comparatively low (and super reasonable) price of $189.99:

              Apple AirPods Pro
              $189.99
              shop it
