Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

In an ironic twist of fate, change has become the only reliable constant of late—look to your work-life, for instance. While just two years ago you were googling "What is a 'Zoom?'" you're now adept at virtually leading a meeting from the comfort of your couch. And in terms of actually going into the office, wardrobe guidelines have evolved to become more laidback, too. Case in point: Wearing sneakers to work is not only accepted but encouraged—especially if you opt for one of our picks for 2022's best sneakers, which masterfully merge comfort and polish.

Stylist and fashion commentator Heather Newberger offers insight into the recent flux of in-office dressing and sneakers becoming work-appropriate. "We’ve witnessed a massive shift in the way we think about workwear over the last three years," she says over email. "Gone are the days of your boss taking you aside to tell you your outfit doesn’t cut the mustard. Instead, [the office has] become a place where personal style can reign supreme." Thus, if you're personally fond of a sporty-meets-polished aesthetic, you can safely swap your heeled pumps and neutral ballet flats for trainers and high tops.

However, this isn't the go-ahead to wear your once-white, now-gray tennis sneakers to your next team touch-base. "Sneakers are now widely accepted on corporate floors, [but] there are still some basic guidelines one needs to abide by," explains Newberger.

Ahead, the stylist details the rules of wearing sneakers to the office, and you'll find insight from a podiatrist on how to find the best comfortable work sneakers, too. Oh, and as always, there's also an edit of our favorite pairs to shop.

What to Look for in Work Sneakers

"For the office, you want to choose sneakers that are smart and reflect minimal flair," says Newberger. "Premium materials like vegan leather always signify status, while metallics, platform silhouettes, and hints of color bring in more personal style." the stylist says, "the soles of your sneakers are important too, whether they be a platform or close to the ground. You also want to stay away from shoes with strong tread, as they will signify you’re ready for a more athletic experience than a work-oriented one. A chic pair of faux leather kicks are a no-brainer. But running shoes? Leave those at home."

How to Keep Sneakers Clean

Newberger says proper upkeep of your work sneakers is also paramount. "It’s important that your work sneakers stay clean and clever. Make sure to invest in sneaker wipes and don’t be afraid to use them." She implores you to also keep your in-office styles separate from your "'play sneakers,' as those can get as dirty as you want, but your work sneakers should stay in tip-top shape." Another tip she has for you: "Invest in shoe boxes that will always keep dust away from your favorite sneakers."

How to Find Comfortable Work Shoes

"Of course, style is up to you," New York City-based podiatric surgeon Dr. Jacqueline Sutera details, "but when looking for sneakers to wear to work, make sure they have foot-loving features." Keep the following in mind when shopping for sneakers to wear to work.

Shape/Fit:

"Sneakers should be wide enough so the toes are not jammed or crammed and must fit your foot well without having to be 'broken in," she explains. "They should also be able to accommodate any corn, callous, hammertoe, especially in the toe box."

Height

"Everyday shoes that are worn a lot and for long periods of standing and walking should have a thicker sole," says Dr. Sutera. "The sole should also, preferably, have a heel-to-toe drop, meaning that the heel and back part of the shoe is thicker than the front. Chunky sneakers, especially if they have a flat insole, should really be worn for short periods of walking and standing."

Arch Support

"I cannot stress enough how important arch support is! It can help set a more neutral foot, keep you from overpronating, and stabilize the foundation for the entire skeleton," details the podiatrist. "And if the arch is abnormally flat or pronated, many problems—such as bunions, hammertoes, tendonitis, back, hip, knee pain, etc.—can occur or be made worse."

Best Work Sneakers

The Best Metallic Sneakers (opens in new tab) P448 John Sofa Sneakers $298 at Anthropologie (opens in new tab) If, like a crow, you're drawn to all things shiny, add P448's silver sneakers to your online cart. Statement in look yet classic in silhouette, they're the ideal pair to infuse a bit of personality into your in-office footwear collection. "And to make your silver metallic sneakers pop, try wearing silver jewelry," offers Newberger.

The Best Leather Sneakers (opens in new tab) Loewe Flow Runner Mix Leather Sneakers $690 at Saks Fifth Avenue (opens in new tab) "I love pairing sneakers with a suit or pair of trousers, especially with a pant that stops at ankle length," Newburger says on styling a sleek pair like Loewe's Flow Runner. "[Cropped pants] highlight the sneaker, and also offer the opportunity to pair them with some fun socks that can bring even more personal style into your look."

The Best Colorful Sneakers (opens in new tab) Veja Campo Low-Top Sneakers $181 at Farfetch (opens in new tab) "My rule of thumb is that you always need to make sure your outfit feels fully resolved," details Newberger. "As an example, if your sneakers have a hint of yellow in them—like Veja's sunshine style—try wearing a yellow top of the same hue to bring it out."

Best Sneakers for Standing All Day (opens in new tab) Chloé Nama Recycled Mesh Sneakers $795 at Net-a-Porter (opens in new tab) "[Sneakers] made of mesh or softer fabric usually are fan favorites for people with sensitive areas," says Dr. Sutera. Thus, if you're someone who's prone to foot discomfort even when wearing easy sneaks, try Chloé's Recycled Mesh pair.

The Best Chunky Sneaker (opens in new tab) Loeffler Randall Tilda Tan Chunky Sneaker Visit Site (opens in new tab) "Pairing sneakers with a classic pencil skirt always reminds me of the days when women would wear sneakers to the workplace before putting on their 'real shoes' (aka heels). However, pairing work sneakers—Loeffler Randall's chunky cream-colored kicks, for instance—with a plissé midi skirt or ribbed maxi dress will come across as more playful and on trend."

The Ultra-Trendy Work Sneaker (opens in new tab) Lisa Says Gah x Vans Mary Jane Style 93 DX $100 at Lisa Says Gah (opens in new tab) ICYMI: Mary Janes are one of fall 2022's leading shoe trends. And these babies from fashion girl fave Lisa Says Gah's collaboration with Vans are a playfully sporty take on the coquettish style. Team these strappy sneakers with cropped trousers and a nubby turtleneck in sage green.

The Best White Work Sneaker (opens in new tab) Tory Burch Ladybug Sneaker $298 at Saks Fifth Avenue (opens in new tab) There's nothing quite like a pair of cool white sneakers. Limitlessly versatile with a reliably crisp and clean look—that is if you take care of them properly (see: Newberger's above tips)—they're absolutely a shoe to have in your workwear rotation.

The Best Black Sneaker (opens in new tab) Adidas Samba Vegan Shoes $90 at adidas (opens in new tab) For the uninitiated, Adidas' Sambas (opens in new tab) are the It sneaker of 2022. Beloved by Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and other folks of their A-list ilk, there's a great case as to why they should be in your workwear shoe collection. In addition to being one of the best trend-driven black sneakers (opens in new tab) on today's market, this particular style is made without any animal products so it's also an ethical option.

The Most Comfortable Work Sneaker (opens in new tab) Vionic Zinah Slip-On Sneaker $120 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) This slip-on sneaker from Vionic is Dr. Sutera's personal favorite pick. The podiatrist, who's a member of Vionic's Innovation Lab, shouts out this shoe for offering built-in comfort features like a removable cushioned insole and soft leather upper, "which makes them ideal for an active and working lifestyle."

Meet the Experts

Heather Newberger Fashion Stylist Heather Newberger is a fashion stylist, author, and television commentator. Her mission is to help people find joy and self expression through clothing. An imaginative and discerning creative, Heather’s inspired point of view uniquely reflects her commitment to championing all genders, shapes, and sizes. She is devoted to creating inclusivity within the fashion industry. Heather’s first book "How to Date Your Wardrobe" is available for purchase wherever books are sold.