26 AAPI-Owned Businesses to Support For AAPI Heritage Month (And Every Month)

Brands you'll fall in love with.

woman in patterned white dress
(Image credit: Natori.com)
Gabrielle Ulubay
By
published
Contributions from

Did you know that Asian migration to what is now the mainland U.S. has existed, on some level, since the colonial era of the late 1700s? Since then, the Asian and Pacific Islander communities have made huge contributions to American culture in every field, including art, literature, media, technology, science, and beyond. However, this significant community (and the fastest-growing ethnic group in North America) too-often remains unappreciated, under-valued, and the object of bigotry. The latter has particularly been on the rise since the COVID-19 pandemic, which reinvigorated age-old racist notions against the AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander) community.

For this reason, it is more important now than ever before to support AAPI-owned businesses. Entrepreneurship is an excellent means of drawing attention to AAPI issues and values, and it also has the power to lift entire communities out of places of poverty and disempowerment. You may have already seen our pieces on BIPOC-owned beauty and fashion brands, which include AAPI-owned brands, or you may be familiar with some of our favorite Asian-owned small businesses, like Katini Skin and Allina Liu. Still, there are so many more brands to love and explore―during AAPI Heritage Month and beyond. Below, check out a few we love across beauty, fashion, lifestyle, and food and beverage.

AAPI-Owned Clothing

Natori

woman wearing black matching underwear

(Image credit: natori.com)

Filipino-American Josie Natori founded Natori in 1977, and it has since continued to be a popular high-end fashion brand that sells everything from dresses to lingerie to accessories. And for AAPI Heritage Month, they're giving back by partnering with Filipino spirit brand Kasama Rum on a limited edition, floral designer bottle made to resemble some of Natori's most beautiful designs. Proceeds from the bottle and from the brand's new beach bag go to Voice of the Free, an nonprofit that fights against human trafficking in the Philippines.

Natori Solstice Tennis Dress

Natori Memoir Unlined Underwire Bra

Threads

woman wearing black tights

(Image credit: Threads)

If, like me, you've struggled to find a flattering, comfortable pair of tights that doesn't rip five minutes into its first wear, then Threads is the brand of your dreams. Founder Xenia Chen took inspiration from her days as an investment banker, when tights were a "work wardrobe staple." Upon further research, she discovered that many tights on the market are made using insubstantial materials, so she founded Threads on the basis that all its undergarments be made using high-quality fabric from Italy. Now, through Chen's creation, professionals have access to high-quality basics at an affordable price.

Threads Invisible Reusable Nipple Stickies

Threads Sheer Contour Tights in Black

Par en Par

woman wearing red top

(Image credit: parenpar.com)

Founder Laura Choi's buzzy brand, Par en Par, makes elevated, modernistic resortwear that will undoubtedly have heads turning straight towards you during your next vacation. All her pieces are made from organic cotton as well, so you can be sure that this high-quality will last for summers to come.

Par en Par The Flight Jumpsuit in Bone

Par en Par The Convertible Wrap Dress in Mustard

Nary

woman wearing tan matching set

(Image credit: naryresort.com)

Nary was founded by three sisters who wanted to both express their love for fashion and honor their Cambodian roots. The brand is named after their mother, Phannary, and all clothing is made with ethical standards in partnership with NGOs devoted to ending sweatshops and modern-day slavery. Their pieces are made using high-quality fabrics and have whimsical, flowing silhouettes perfect for the office, a party, or a sweet date night. 

Nary Koh Kong Tie Strap Shirred Linen Bandeau Top in Tan

Nary Rohnea Linen Shirring Turtleneck in Cream

KYNAH

woman wearing sheer and blue patterned top

(Image credit: shopkynah.com)

KYNAH has become the go-to destination for luxe South Asian evening and bridal wear —and with the likes of Meena Harris and Richa Moorjani as its clientele, KYNAH's looks have also quickly become red carpet staples. Launched in 2017 by Los Angeles-based Aisha Rawji, KYNAH—which means female leader—celebrates South Asian craftsmanship and centers sustainability by focusing on made-to-order pieces. And check out KYNAH's sister brand, Siska Studios, for South Asian designed, ready-to-wear resort collections.

KYNAH Ridhi Mehra Amaryllis Outfit

KYNAH Mahima Mahajan Saba

holiChic

cropped graphic hoodie

(Image credit: holichicbymegha.com)

Inspired by Mumbai and New York, holiCHIC is Indo-Western fashion at its best. Founded in 2015 by Megha Rao and Pooja Desai Shah, the brand focuses on colorful, bold, and modern takes on traditional silhouettes, styles, and materials. The brand offers everything from wedding attire to menswear to funky, graphic-designed accessories. Most recently, holiChic launched swimwear so you can now even wear your South Asian pride poolside.

holiChic Mansi Pants

holiChic Adya Cut-Out Maxi Dress

AAPI-Owned Accessories

Dagne Dover

interior of purse

(Image credit: dagnedover.com)

Personally, I am obsessed with my Dagne Dover bag, and everyone I know who owns one is obsessed with theirs, too. Founders Deepa Gandhi, Jessy Dover, and Melissa Shin Mash developed the brand with promise of creating functional, fashionable bags that adhere to ethical, vegan, and eco-friendly standards.

Dagne Dover Landon Carryall Bag

Dagne Dover Dakota Neoprene Backpack

SVNR

woman wearing earring

(Image credit: svnrshop.com)

SVNR, based on the word "souvenir," was founded in 2018 by designer Christina Tung, who makes jewelry hats, and hand-dyed silks. The brand is committed to sustainability, so accessories are made using found, up-cycled, and natural materials. Plus, proceeds from select styles also go to Stop AAPI Hate and Hearts of Dinner, year-round.

SVNR Labadee Mini Tote

SVNR Dakar Earring

TAI Jewelry

The Lovers Tarot Card necklace

(Image credit: TAI Jewelry)

Tai Rittichai was born and raised in Bangkok, Thailand, before moving to Southern California, where she started her eponymous brand. She began her small business by selling handcrafted bracelets at the Santa Monica fleamarket, and has since expanded impressively into carrying 14 karat gold pieces, as well as earrings, necklaces, and rings. She also works with charities in both the U.S. and Thailand, including the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Stop AAPI Hate, Breast Cancer Charities of America, NAACP, and Feeding America.

TAI Small Thin Hoops with CZ Accents

Tai Sinirat Evil Eye Pearl Bracelet

Emi Jay

woman wearing headband

(Image credit: emijay.com)

26-year-old L.A. native Julianne Goldmark grew up going to school in a uniform, which inspired her to utilize accessories as a means of self-expression. Her wildly popular brand, Emi Jay, sells chic, comfortable, and effective hair clips that are beloved by both editors like me and by celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Barbie Ferreira, and Bella Hadid, to name just a few.

Emi Jay Big Effing Clip in Gemini

Cloud Scrunchie in Cappuccino

Kinn Studio

rings and bracelet in gold

(Image credit: kinnstudio.com)

When Jennie Yoon's family home was robbed, the culprits made off with all of her family heirlooms, spurring Yoon to replace the missing pieces by making some of her own. During this time, she realized that the jewelry industry largely lacks transparency in terms of ethics and sustainability practices, so she set out to form her own brand, Kinn Studio, which makes beautiful, responsibly sourced pieces that are bound to be your next family heirlooms.

Kinn Studio Marquise Angel Stud

Kinn Studio Vela North Star Necklace

AAPI-Owned Beauty

Kulfi Beauty

woman wearing bucket hat

(Image credit: kulfibeauty.com)

Priyanka Ganjoo spent years in the beauty industry lifting small and indie voices, but was disturbed by the extent to which the mainstream industry commodified and tokenized Southeast Asian culture. Thus, she founded the cult-favorite brand Kulfi Beauty, which describes itself as a "loud and proud South Asian voice" that carries products that cater to all people, regardless of tone, undertone, or skin concern.

Kulfi Beauty Underlined Kajal Eyeliner in Blue

Kulfi Beauty Underlined Set

Eadem

woman wearing makeup

(Image credit: eadem.co)

Eadem's founders, Alice Lin Glover and Marie Kouadio Amouzame, are Asian and Black women, respectively, who create products that challenge the white-dominant norms of the beauty industry by creating skincare specifically made for women of color. Their formulas are made in partnership with certified dermatologists, and their meticulous processes have won them both widespread acclaim and awards from the likes of Glossier and Sephora.

Eadem Cloud Cushion & Fufu Spoon Lightweight Hydrating Moisturizer

Eadem Milk Marvel Dark Spot Serum

KimChi Chic Beauty

pink lipstick

(Image credit: kimchichicbeauty.com)

Drag queen Kim Chi founded KimChi Chic Beauty in 2019 as an ode to their favorite bright, exciting makeup. In addition to the brand's commitment to fun cosmetics and showcasing diversity in its marketing, it also donate a portion of its sales to The Trevor Project.

KimChi Chic Beauty PotDe Creme Cream Eye Shadow

KimChi Chic Beauty

Cocokind

cocokind skincare

(Image credit: cocokind.com)

When Cocokind founder Priscilla Tsai was struggling with skin issues, she didn't like leaving the house unless she was wearing a full face of makeup, and she struggled with discomfort of stinging skin that's familiar to anyone who's tried combatting their acne with a myriad of harsh products. 

As a result, Tsai founded Cocokind as a gentle yet effective alternative that changes the "cycle of aspirational beauty" that too often plagues today's beauty industry.

Cocokind Silk SPF

Cocokind Turmeric Tonic

And if you're looking for more great AAPI-owned beauty brands, check out our guide.

AAPI-Owned Wellness and Lifestyle

CandaScent

candle

(Image credit: candascent.com)

Véronique Lee founded CandaScent as a way of using sustainably made aromatherapy as a means of improving others' lives. You can shop her candles by scent or by need. The latter includes subcategories like "focus," "unwind," "protect," and "mojo."

CandaScent Labs AMARÉ - Rose and Mint Candle

CandaScent Labs UNWIND - Lavender and Thyme Candle

Apothékary

Apothekary Restore Set

(Image credit: apothekary.co)

Shizu Okusa's groundbreaking brand, Apothékary, combines traditional eastern Ayurvedic beliefs with Western medicine to create natural formulas that tackle common issues like stress, insomnia, and lack of focus. They even have an alcohol-alternative powder that provides the same feelings of relaxation as a glass of wine, but without any of the health issues associated with drinking!

Apothékary Follow Your Gut

Apothékary Stop Your Wine-ing


No. 8

nootropic gummies for calm

(Image credit: No. 8)

CEO and co-founder, Trina Chan, founded No. 8  as a way of making the maintenance of brain health a daily practice that women. Her nootropic gummies are vegan, low-sugar, gluten-free, and are made with natural ingredients whose efficacy is backed up by scientific research and neuropsychiatrists from Stanford University. My personal favorite is the Focus formula.

No. 8 Focus Nootropic Gummies

No. 8 Energy Nootropic Gummies

Maiya

yoga mat

(Image credit: livemaiya.com)

Yoga, originally a Southeast Asian practice, has been largely commandeered by white voices, so it's of great importance that we elevate Southeast Asian yoga leaders as much as possible. Maiya founder Nihaar Sinha is one of those leaders, and uses his passion for yoga to produce artistically inspired, sustainably yoga mats whose beautiful designs will instantly turn your workout into a work of art.

Maiya Hamsa (Evil Eye) Yoga Mat

Maiya Mayura (Peacock) Yoga Mat

Venus et Fleur

Venus et Fleur floral arrangement

(Image credit: Venus et Fleur )

When founders Sunny and Seema Bansal first started dating, Sunny sent Seema a bouquet that both of them found underwhelming. From this now-prophetic experience, Venus et Fleur was born. The luxury gift and floral arrangement company boasts famous fans like Cardi B, Kim Kardashian, and Gigi Hadid, so you can trust that when you shop from here, you're getting the best of the best.

Venus et Fleur Large Square Evil Eye

Venus et Fleur Le Mini Round

AAPI-Owned Food and Beverage

The Chai Box

chai tea

(Image credit: thechaibox.com)

Monica Sunny grew up in an Indian household where chai tea was a staple. She started blending her own teas when she was only twelve-years-old, but it wasn't until she had her three sons that she started TheChaiBox, whose teas celebrate her heritage and honor her family's treasured recipes.

The Chai Box Nilgiri Hills Tea

The Chai Box The Ultimate Chai Lover's Gift Set

Fila Manila

Fila Manila adobo

(Image credit: filamanila.com)

Jake Deleon is a proud Filipino-American immigrant who founded Fila Manila to celebrate and share the unique flavors of Filipino cuisine. All of his simmer sauces are based on his parents' recipes, but incorporate a modern twist.

Fila Manila Spicy Adobo with Philippine Siling Labuyo

Fila Manila Banana Ketchup Limited-Time Collaboration with Unkle Harold's

Skrewball Whiskey

Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

(Image credit: skrewballwhiskey.com)

Skrewball Whiskey co-founder Steven Yeng fled Cambodia with his family during the Khmer Rouge's genocidal campaign, and spent time in a refugee camp, where Yeng contracted polio. When the Yeng family was finally able to come to the United States, their care packages were filled with jars of peanut butter―a taste that stayed with Steven throughout his life and ultimately led him to found Skrewball Whiskey, a peanut butter flavored spirit, along with Brittany Merrill-Yeng, his wife.

The brand went from being a cult favorite in Southern California to becoming a widespread phenomenon in the world of American bartending, and has partnered with worthy nonprofits such as STOKED, the USBG Bartender's Emergency Assistance Program, and Children of Restaurant Employees.

Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

Romance Seika Hokkaido Yoichi Apple Gummy (10 Pieces)

Yamasu Sugimoto Shoten First Flush Green Tea (7 Tea Bags)

Bokksu

Japanese tea

(Image credit: bokksu.com)

Bokksu is a snack subscription box devoted to delivering authentic Japanese snack food worldwide. Founder Danny Taing was inspired to create the brand after he lived in Japan. Once he returned home, he discovered that some of his favorite Japanese munchies were produced by family-run businesses that didn't have the means to export their products. By introducing these goods to the American market, Taing not only enhances American appreciation for Japanese culture, but he also empowers the small businesses he works with. 

Sanzo Sparkling Water

sanzo flavored seltzer

(Image credit: drinksanzo.com)

If I'm being honest, I usually hate seltzers, flavored waters, soda, and all other sweet and sticky beverages, so when I was invited to try Sanzo Sparkling Water, my hopes weren't high. Now, though, I'm positively addicted. The brand makes its sparkling water in a variety of delicious flavors like calamansi, mango, lychee, and yuzu with ginger, all of which strike the perfect balance of subtle and sweet, with no sticky aftertaste whatsoever. The brand was founded by Filipino-American Sandro Roco, who wanted to introduce authentic Asian flavors to the mainstream while also creating healthy, no-sugar options for those looking to indulge in a sweet drink.

Sanzo Lychee (Berry) 12-Pack

Sanzo Calamansi (Lime) 12-Pack

Omsom

omsom flavor packets

(Image credit: omsom.com)

Vanessa and Kim Pham are the co-founders and sisters behind Omsom, the brand dedicated to bringing, "loud, proud Asian flavors" to everyone's pantries. Their premixed sauce and spice packs are inspired by the cuisine that they watched their Vietnamese refugee parents cook when they were growing up. The Pham sisters work together with acclaimed Asian chefs around America to come up with these authentic, flavorful, and easy-to-use recipes that will undoubtedly bring some much-needed flavor to your homecooked dinners.

Omsom The Best Seller Set

Omsom The Vegan Set

Gabrielle Ulubay
Gabrielle Ulubay

Gabrielle Ulubay is an E-Commerce Writer at Marie Claire and writes about all things fashion and beauty. She's also written about politics, gender, and sex for publications like Bustle, HuffPost Personal, and The New York Times. As a film school graduate, she loves all things media and can be found making art when she's not busy writing. 

With contributions from
Latest

