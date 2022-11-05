Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're like us, then the impending winter weather has you looking up tropical destinations and vacation opportunities to help you escape the chilly temperatures and short days. But every good vacation needs sturdy, fashionable luggage sets that will take you to and fro in style while withstanding the havoc that travel can wreak on baggage. With that in mind, we have great news: For Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022, dozens of high-quality luggage brands are slashing their prices, so you can travel confidently without breaking the bank.

So, what are you waiting for? Scroll on for some of the best Black Friday luggage deals that are ready to suit any trip—long or short, near or far.

(opens in new tab) Protocol Kessler 3-pc. Hardside Luggage Set Will be $80 (now $120) at JCPenney (opens in new tab) This three-piece luggage set includes two hardshell suitcases along with a black weekender bag. Each one is designed for compatibility with airline regulations (the weekender and smaller suitcase work as carry-ons, while the largest is suitable as checked baggage). Plus, the set comes in three gorgeous yet subtle colorways.

(opens in new tab) TravelPro Walkabout 5 Softside Luggage Collection, Created for Macy's Will be $80-$200 (was $200-$500) at Macy's (opens in new tab) Macy's will be slashing prices on their luggage by up to 80 percent (!!!) including this gorgeous softside luggage collection by TravelPro. Buy the whole collection while it's on sale, or pick and choose your favorite pieces on Macy's website.

(opens in new tab) iPack Impact 3-Piece Hardside Spinner Luggage Set Will be $143 (was $163) at Kohl's (opens in new tab) Reviewers love how well this luggage works for guarding items from inclement weather. They also note that it's spacious and that the different colorways (there are seven!) are striking, with bold colors that will surely help you identify your pieces at baggage claim.

(opens in new tab) Skyline Softside Checked Spinner 5pc Luggage Set Will be $128 (Was $150) at Target (opens in new tab) Reviewers say that this set rolls smoothly, that the pieces are surprisingly spacious, and that the zippers are well-made and durable. Personally, I love the inclusion of the makeup and toiletry bags! Last year, Target slashed luggage prices by 15 percent, so we're anticipating similar deals this year.

(opens in new tab) Delsey Chatelet Air 2.0 Luggage Collection $(Was $120-$840) at Macy's (opens in new tab) We're obsessed with this gorgeous, vintage-style set from Delsey, and even more obsessed with the fact that it's going to be hundreds of dollars off for Black Friday. Reviewers love the set's durability and resilience, with one writing that the set still looks brand new after being lugged all over Europe.

(opens in new tab) SOLITE Rhodes Expandable Spinner Luggage Will be $50 (Was $150) at Belk (opens in new tab) Keep it simple with this spacious spinner suitcase, which comes in six colorways ranging from neutrals to bright, eye-catching shades. Customers are especially pleased with the piece's durability, the wheels' 360 degree spin capacity, and its lightweight build.