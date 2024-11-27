The Best Ugg Black Friday Deals for Celebrity-Approved Cozy Outfits

Now you can match Jennifer Lopez, Dua Lipa, and Kaia Gerber.

Dua Lipa, Kaia Gerber, and Jennifer Lopez all wearing UGGs in New York City and Los Angeles.
(Image credit: Getty Images; The Image Direct)
Is it really that surprising to see Uggs back in style? They're comfortable, cozy, and have a dedicated celebrity following that includes Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez, and Kaia Gerber. Street style has also proven that the limit on cool Ugg outfits does not exist.

Here's what's really surprising: Even at the height of their (renewed) popularity, you can score tons of Ugg deals before Black Friday. In fact, they're actually some of the best boot deals you can find before the biggest shopping weekend of the year.

While Ugg’s website hasn’t officially announced any plans for a Black Friday sale just yet, you can still find pairs of the brand’s shearling-lined range if you look around the web. But if that sounds like a lot of work, don't fret. I've searched for you and rounded up the best options you can snag now before the biggest shopping weekend of the year.

For instance, if you love Lopez's platform Uggs, turn to sites like Nordstrom and DSW for similar styles. Now you can emulate her casual day-off look—Birkin bag not included, naturally.

Jennifer Lopez wearing UGGs

Lopez styled her platform UGGs with a matching black sweatsuit in Los Angeles.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Classic Ultra Mini Alpsey Boots (Were $180)

Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Alpsey Boots (Were $180)

Essential Booties (Were $180)

Ugg Essential Booties (Were $180)

Even if you're not shopping for Ugg boots specifically, you can still snag other styles on sale. Think: cozy slippers like the ones that Gerber was recently spotted in. They're the perfect option if you're dealing with trending sneaker fatigue but still want a comfortable wear-everywhere option. They're super easy to team with other loungewear essentials like black leggings and cozy-as-anything sweatshirts.

Kaia Gerber wearing UGGs in Los Angeles

Gerber teamed her Uggs with a cozy hoodie and matching black leggings while out in Los Angeles.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

Koolaburra by UGG Burree Platform Slippers (Were $90)

Koolaburra by Ugg Burree Platform Slippers (Were $90)

Classic Slippers (Were $100)

Ugg Classic Slippers (Were $100)

So if you're ready to get comfy, keep scrolling. Also, stay tuned, as we'll be updating this story with new Uggs deals as soon as they hit the web.

Discoquette Slide Slippers (Were $110)

Ugg Discoquette Slide Slippers (Were $110)

Essential Mini Booties (Were $160)

Ugg Essential Mini Booties (Were $160)

Women's Bailey Zip Shearling Lined Mini Boots (Were $170)

Ugg Bailey Zip Shearling Lined Mini Boots (Were $170)

Ultra Mini Classic Boots (Were $150)

Ugg Ultra Mini Classic Boots (Were $150)

Classic Klamath Mini Boots (Were $250)

Ugg Classic Klamath Mini Boots (Were $250)

UGG Sunburst Mini Boots

Ugg Sunburst Mini Boots (Were $210)

