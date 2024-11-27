The Best Ugg Black Friday Deals for Celebrity-Approved Cozy Outfits
Now you can match Jennifer Lopez, Dua Lipa, and Kaia Gerber.
Is it really that surprising to see Uggs back in style? They're comfortable, cozy, and have a dedicated celebrity following that includes Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez, and Kaia Gerber. Street style has also proven that the limit on cool Ugg outfits does not exist.
Here's what's really surprising: Even at the height of their (renewed) popularity, you can score tons of Ugg deals before Black Friday. In fact, they're actually some of the best boot deals you can find before the biggest shopping weekend of the year.
While Ugg’s website hasn’t officially announced any plans for a Black Friday sale just yet, you can still find pairs of the brand’s shearling-lined range if you look around the web. But if that sounds like a lot of work, don't fret. I've searched for you and rounded up the best options you can snag now before the biggest shopping weekend of the year.
For instance, if you love Lopez's platform Uggs, turn to sites like Nordstrom and DSW for similar styles. Now you can emulate her casual day-off look—Birkin bag not included, naturally.
Even if you're not shopping for Ugg boots specifically, you can still snag other styles on sale. Think: cozy slippers like the ones that Gerber was recently spotted in. They're the perfect option if you're dealing with trending sneaker fatigue but still want a comfortable wear-everywhere option. They're super easy to team with other loungewear essentials like black leggings and cozy-as-anything sweatshirts.
So if you're ready to get comfy, keep scrolling. Also, stay tuned, as we'll be updating this story with new Uggs deals as soon as they hit the web.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
