The Best Ugg Black Friday Deals for Celebrity-Approved Cozy Outfits

Is it really that surprising to see Uggs back in style? They're comfortable, cozy, and have a dedicated celebrity following that includes Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez, and Kaia Gerber. Street style has also proven that the limit on cool Ugg outfits does not exist.

Here's what's really surprising: Even at the height of their (renewed) popularity, you can score tons of Ugg deals before Black Friday. In fact, they're actually some of the best boot deals you can find before the biggest shopping weekend of the year.

While Ugg’s website hasn’t officially announced any plans for a Black Friday sale just yet, you can still find pairs of the brand’s shearling-lined range if you look around the web. But if that sounds like a lot of work, don't fret. I've searched for you and rounded up the best options you can snag now before the biggest shopping weekend of the year.

For instance, if you love Lopez's platform Uggs, turn to sites like Nordstrom and DSW for similar styles. Now you can emulate her casual day-off look—Birkin bag not included, naturally.

Lopez styled her platform UGGs with a matching black sweatsuit in Los Angeles. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even if you're not shopping for Ugg boots specifically, you can still snag other styles on sale. Think: cozy slippers like the ones that Gerber was recently spotted in. They're the perfect option if you're dealing with trending sneaker fatigue but still want a comfortable wear-everywhere option. They're super easy to team with other loungewear essentials like black leggings and cozy-as-anything sweatshirts.

Gerber teamed her Uggs with a cozy hoodie and matching black leggings while out in Los Angeles. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

So if you're ready to get comfy, keep scrolling. Also, stay tuned, as we'll be updating this story with new Uggs deals as soon as they hit the web.