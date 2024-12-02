Katie Holmes and Hailey Bieber's Favorite Minimalist Shoulder Bags Are Under $250 in Fréja's Cyber Monday Sale

The brand's celebrity-adored minimalist designs won't be this affordable for much longer.

Hailey Bieber and Katie Holmes carrying minimalist bags
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Hanna Lustig
By
published
in News

What do Hailey Bieber, Katie Holmes, Jennifer Lawrence, Lila Moss, and Gabrielle Union have in common? Beyond their It-girl status, all five women just so happen to own an east-west bag from the same New York small-batch brand: Fréja.

Founded in 2020 but clearly inspired by '90s minimalism, Fréja specializes in covetable shoulder and tote designs cut from supple vegan leather. You won't find any flashy hardware or punchy colors here, and that's the point. Fréja makes bags you'll want to carry every day to the office, bar, and beyond.

That's why you'll definitely want to snap up one of the buzzy label's surprisingly affordable bags at an even more accessible price point during its Cyber Monday sale. Fréja's entire line is 25 percent off until midnight PST on Monday, Dec. 2, which means nearly every style they offer can be bought for less than $300. (You won't find a better celebrity-approved Cyber Monday fashion deal than this.)

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise in New York City May 2024

Katie Holmes carried a Fréja bag this spring while on a walk with her daughter, Suri.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

If you snag anything from Fréja's sale, let it be the brand's Caroline Bag. With a wide half-moon flap and thin rolled straps, this sleek elongated style is Hailey Bieber's favorite with good reason. In April, the beauty mogul was spotted pairing hers with track shorts and the bomber jacket trend.

Caroline Bag Black
Fréja Caroline Bag Black

Gabrielle Union, on the other hand, prefers the Caroline Bag in a creamy shade of ivory called Oat. She even wore it to an appearance at 92Y in April with a navy midi skirt, a crisp white button-up, and red lipstick.

Street style icon Katie Holmes also carried the off-white bag on a stroll with her daughter in May, wherein she matched the purse's hue to a beige turtleneck and a billowing trench coat.

A photo of Gabrielle Union carrying the Caroline Bag in Oat at 92Y on April 28 in New York City.

Gabrielle Union carries the Caroline Bag in Oat at 92Y on April 28 in New York City.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Caroline Bag Oat
Fréja Caroline Bag in Oat

That said, you can't go wrong with Fréja Mini Chrystie bag—the brand's best-selling celebrity pick—if you prefer smaller, slimmer styles. Case in point: actor Jennifer Lawrence and model Lila Moss both own the sleek baguette in black. In June, the No Hard Feelings star took hers for a spin in conjunction with the relaxed boxer shorts trend.

Mini Chrystie Bag Black
Fréja Mini Chrystie Bag in Black

Frankly, with a site-wide discount this steep, you'd be nuts not to snag one (or two!) of Fréja's enviable vegan leather accessories before the annual Cyber Monday sale ends tonight. With a cult following comprised of celebrities, influencers, and civilians alike, the direct-to-consumer brand is proof that timeless luxury need not come with a designer price tag.

Hanna Lustig
Hanna Lustig
Staff Writer

Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.

Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸