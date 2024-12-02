What do Hailey Bieber, Katie Holmes, Jennifer Lawrence, Lila Moss, and Gabrielle Union have in common? Beyond their It-girl status, all five women just so happen to own an east-west bag from the same New York small-batch brand: Fréja.

Founded in 2020 but clearly inspired by '90s minimalism, Fréja specializes in covetable shoulder and tote designs cut from supple vegan leather. You won't find any flashy hardware or punchy colors here, and that's the point. Fréja makes bags you'll want to carry every day to the office, bar, and beyond.

That's why you'll definitely want to snap up one of the buzzy label's surprisingly affordable bags at an even more accessible price point during its Cyber Monday sale. Fréja's entire line is 25 percent off until midnight PST on Monday, Dec. 2, which means nearly every style they offer can be bought for less than $300. (You won't find a better celebrity-approved Cyber Monday fashion deal than this.)

Katie Holmes carried a Fréja bag this spring while on a walk with her daughter, Suri. (Image credit: Backgrid)

If you snag anything from Fréja's sale, let it be the brand's Caroline Bag. With a wide half-moon flap and thin rolled straps, this sleek elongated style is Hailey Bieber's favorite with good reason. In April, the beauty mogul was spotted pairing hers with track shorts and the bomber jacket trend.

Gabrielle Union, on the other hand, prefers the Caroline Bag in a creamy shade of ivory called Oat. She even wore it to an appearance at 92Y in April with a navy midi skirt, a crisp white button-up, and red lipstick.

Street style icon Katie Holmes also carried the off-white bag on a stroll with her daughter in May, wherein she matched the purse's hue to a beige turtleneck and a billowing trench coat.

Gabrielle Union carries the Caroline Bag in Oat at 92Y on April 28 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

That said, you can't go wrong with Fréja Mini Chrystie bag—the brand's best-selling celebrity pick—if you prefer smaller, slimmer styles. Case in point: actor Jennifer Lawrence and model Lila Moss both own the sleek baguette in black. In June, the No Hard Feelings star took hers for a spin in conjunction with the relaxed boxer shorts trend.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Frankly, with a site-wide discount this steep, you'd be nuts not to snag one (or two!) of Fréja's enviable vegan leather accessories before the annual Cyber Monday sale ends tonight. With a cult following comprised of celebrities, influencers, and civilians alike, the direct-to-consumer brand is proof that timeless luxury need not come with a designer price tag.