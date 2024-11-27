Selena Gomez and Katie Holmes's Favorite Banana Republic Jeans Are Majorly On-Sale for Black Friday
Trust me, you'll want to stock up on their staple pairs.
Selena Gomez and Katie Holmes are united by much more than a career kickstarted by child stardom. They're also joined by their love of Banana Republic's denim, which just so happens to be 40 percent off until midnight on Saturday, Nov. 30, for the brand's big Black Friday sale.
These jeans were appealing long before they ranked at the top of 2024's best Black Friday fashion deals. Gomez wore Banana Republic's Icon Classic Wide-Leg Jean with a black blazer-inspired wrap shirt and pointy black pumps during an Emilia Pérez press tour stop in New York City on Oct. 1. The Rare Beauty mogul cinched her light wash jeans with a black belt and carried a black YSL mini bag with gold hardware to match.
A couple of days later on Oct. 3, Holmes took one of her famous New York City strolls in head-to-toe Banana Republic. For the casual jaunt, the Dawson's Creek star combined a butter yellow peacoat with a matching yellow turtleneck and a pair of the brand's medium wash Relaxed Flare Jeans. She accessorized the laid-back look with black loafers and a silver nose ring.
What I appreciate most about Banana Republic's denim selection—beyond the accessible price point, of course—is that every style comes in regular as well as petite sizing for women under 5'3" like me. Plus, the brand has diligently tapped into all the best winter 2025 denim trends, from the '70s-inspired bell-bottoms and Palazzo-style wide-leg jeans mentioned above to belted barrel jeans and slouchy coated denim trousers.
So if you've ever coveted Katie Holmes and her undone chic personal style, or Selena Gomez and her billionaire girl boss dress code, now's the time to scoop up several pairs of their surprisingly affordable jeans. There's a time and place for all types of pants, but denim is the building block of every stylish woman's wardrobe—especially when it's 40 percent off.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
