It only took her a few short years, but Kim Kardashian has officially monopolized my underwear drawer. Her brand Skims is so good at making quality basics, nearly all my most-worn undergarments are from the label at this point. Skims makes my favorite thong, my favorite tank top, my favorite robe, my favorite shapewear, and my favorite bras. And they're all on sale for Black Friday 2024.

In honor of America's favorite capitalist holiday, Skims is offering markdowns on some of their best products—which is incredibly convenient, given that the last Friday in November is when I do my annual underwear restock. On the Skims website, fans can shop a massive range of pieces at 30 percent off, with some items (read: my beloved Fits Everybody Thong) as low as $6.

If they don't have what you're looking for, however, there are plenty of other retailers offering discounts on the Kardashian-founded brand. Nordstrom, for example, is offering three pages of Black Friday sales, with markdowns up to 66 percent.

Kim Kardashian wears a black SKIMS tank top and tights. (Image credit: SKIMS)

Though these sales will undoubtedly continue through Cyber Monday (Dec. 2), it's always best to shop as early as you can to avoid what we in the business refer to as "the Kardashian effect"—which really just means anything with their name on it sells out super quick.

Skims is just one of the many beloved fashion labels taking part in this year's shopping bonanza—among other cult favorites, like Madewell, Reformation, Strathberry, and Everlane. That said, Skims's sale offerings might be the best of all. Shop my personal favorite styles, ahead.

Shop These Editor-Favorite Black Friday SKIMS Picks

Skims Fits Everybody Thong $12.60 at Nordstrom Skims's Fits Everybody is one of the comfiest thongs on the market, and I'll die on that hill. It's got butter-soft fabric that doesn't stretch out, with a durability that will last years.

Skims Fits Everybody Scoop Bralette $23.80 at Nordstrom This bra offers no-wire support, with the silky fabric the Everybody collection is known for. Plus, it comes in a diverse range of nude shades.

Skims Stretch Cotton Rib Tank $26 at SKIMS This cropped tank is always my pick for travel days and layering, because of its light-weight (but not see-through) fabric and perfect fit. It's got a low-cut scoop neckline, but I highly recommend wearing it backward on days you're craving a high-neck look.

Skims Everyday Sculpt Bodysuit $34 at Nordstrom Skims is first and foremost a shapewear brand—it was literally founded on the concept. Their Sculpt Bodysuit is one of the original designs and still hits, years later. It's easily the comfiest shapewear I've ever worn.

Skims Soft Lounge Mock Neck Long Sleeve Maxi Dress $65.80 at Nordstrom This dress went viral on TikTok because of its rub-it-on-your-face soft fabric and curve-hugging silhouette. One customer called it the "perfect combo of classy and sexy." Shop three different colors for 30 percent off.