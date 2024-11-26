10 Celebrity-Approved Reformation Black Friday Sale Finds That Are Actually Worth Shopping
Add to cart now, look like an A-lister later.
I’m required as a fashion news editor to keep close tabs on everything Zendaya, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, and their well-dressed peers wear out of the house. All my years of expert celebrity outfit tracking have taught me that, first, this cohort loves Reformation. Second, Reformation's Black Friday sale is the best time to shop their closets.
The brand’s annual Black Friday deals just returned today, Nov. 26, with 25 percent off Reformation’s entire website. (The discount applies in-stores, too.) Limited edition collections like the Clare Waight Keller jewelry collaboration or Laura Harrier’s '90s-inspired collection are eligible for savings; so are the tried-and-true Ref basics like its cashmere sweaters, wide-leg jeans, and wedding guest circuit dresses. But the most worthwhile purchases are the ones that have already been tested and approved by Reformation’s most famous fans. The finds I’ve tracked down this year include everything from a Kaia Gerber-approved silk skirt to an oversize sweater Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez both adore. You know these pieces are wearable because you’ve seen how Olivia Rodrigo or Zendaya style them; you know they keep their quality, because they’re often photographed more than once.
Ahead, I’ve ID’d ten celebrity worn-and-approved pieces worth shopping from Reformation’s Black Friday sale this year. Keep scrolling for the finds even A-listers would order while they’re on sale. Then, bookmark this page for updates: Ref has historically increased its discounts before Cyber Monday, so there may be more savings in the days ahead.
Zendaya’s Reformation Sweater (25% Off)
There’s a lot to love about this affordable Reformation sweater even before knowing it has Zendaya’s stamp of approval: its generously oversize fit, its super-soft recycled cashmere blend, its four absolutely timeless colors. Still, it was identified as Z’s knit of choice for a romantic stroll around Boston with Tom Holland, and that makes it all the more appealing. Take cues from the Challengers star and layer it with slouchy trousers and a classic white sneaker. (An actor-slash-boyfriend who’s obsessed with you is not required.)
Taylor Swift’s Reformation Dress (25% Off)
I couldn’t tell you who won the match Taylor Swift attended at the US Open this summer, but I can tell you exactly what she was wearing: this adorable, under-$250 gingham dress. The adjustable neckline and cheery print have been stuck in my head since September, just like the chorus to “Guilty as Sin?.” It was a major break from the corsets, plaids, and moody colors she’s worn throughout 2024. More importantly, it’s the kind of effortless sundress anyone can wear with stacked heel sandals (like Swift) or with low-top sneakers.
Selena Gomez (and Taylor Swift’s) Reformation Sweater (25% Off)
What’s better than one cover girl recommending a Reformation sweater? Two cover girls recommending a Reformation sweater. Both Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have the oversize Jadey knit in their closets, and both women wear it for work. Gomez was spotted leaving Rare Beauty’s headquarters with hers layered over a pair of black trousers. Swift, meanwhile, cozied up with it beneath a plaid jacket to hit Electric Lady Studios. I plan to style the “Chianti” version for my own winter workdays with a pleated midi skirt and ballerina pumps.
Kendall Jenner’s Reformation Mini Skirt (25% Off)
I was already compelled to revisit micro-mini skirts when Kendall Jenner styled hers with triple-layered shirts and sleek black loafers. Now that the same minimalist outfit building block is less than $115, I have no choice but to click “Order.”
Kacey Musgraves’s Reformation Dress (25% Off)
Kacey Musgraves wanted her fans to access their inner horse girls through her Reformation collection. All the equestrian boots and gingham dresses fit for the countryside are on-sale right now, but I’m leaning more toward this “Golden Hour”-appropriate silk number. The deep crimson clover shade and touches of lace are pure holiday party—or album cover—material.
Olivia Rodrigo’s Reformation Jeans (25% Off)
These Reformation jeans are just like Olivia Rodrigo’s most angst-filled anthems: a perfect calibration of ’90s nostalgia and present-day style. They share a high-rise waist and relaxed legs with the best vintage straight-legs, but they’re partially woven from regeneratively grown cotton. They also hit at just the right length to accentuate any type of shoe, from throwback Puma sneakers to pointed-toe ankle boots. No wonder the singer chose them for a day off during her tour in Melbourne, Australia, this fall.
Dakota Johnson’s Reformation Dress (25% Off)
There’s a long wait between now and the release date of Dakota Johnson’s forthcoming romantic comedy Materialists. No one can blame me for being impatient after peeping the actress’s on-screen wardrobe, inclusive of Dôen tops, Converse sneakers, and this floaty, floral number by Reformation. Scrolling alone online, I would have cataloged it as just another spring wedding guest dress. Seeing how Johnson styled it on-set, I immediately clocked its everyday outfit potential. (Specifically, with trendy sneakers and a well-chosen transitional layer.)
Taylor Swift’s Reformation Loafers (25% Off)
If you’re looking for a celebrity-endorsed shoe that’s perhaps more versatile than a Margiela Tabi or a Louboutin So Kate, you’ve reached the right slide. Taylor Swift styled a pair of Reformation’s two-tone Agathea loafers into a preppy daytime date outfit with Travis Kelce last March. Her version entailed a baby blue Khaite sweater and a pleated skirt, but they’d look just as classically collegiate with a crewneck sweater and jeans or a barn jacket and mini skirt.
Kaia Gerber and Kristin Bell’s Reformation Silk Skirt (25% Off)
Reformation’s Layla skirt has lived a lot of lives in Hollywood. Onscreen, the red version made a cameo in Kristen Bell’s wardrobe to play the lovelorn podcaster Joanne on Nobody Wants This. Offscreen, the black rendition was Kaia Gerber’s plus-one for a night out in New York City with her close friend Camila Morrone and her trusty Repetto ballet flats. Whether styled with a matching cardigan like Bell or a clingy tank top like Gerber, this satin skirt’s appeal is eternal. It’s cut on the bias in ’90s supermodel fashion and elasticated at the waist for extra comfort.
Olivia Rodrigo’s Reformation Jacket (25% Off)
A lucky fan spotted Olivia Rodrigo wearing this relaxed, recycled wool coat in New York City last week. Hers was in the shade “lipstick”: a perfect red for repping your new Lancome campaign (if you’re Rodrigo) or getting a surprisingly practical taste of winter 2024’s dominant color trend (if you’re anyone else). This is the type of statement coat whose shade does all the heavy lifting. The silhouette is just casual enough to pair with jeans and Mary Janes to still look ready for an impromptu autograph signing, thanks to its deliciously bright color.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
