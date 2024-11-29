I’m Using Aritzia’s Black Friday Sale to Build My Dream Winter Wardrobe
25 under-$300 pieces I'm investing in.
As a shopping editor, it’s literally my job to, well, shop. This means that I have carts all over the internet that are full of on-sale fashion finds now that Black Friday is in full swing. However, I’m emptying all of those out now that Aritzia’s Black Friday sale has kicked off. It’s the only place I'm shopping to build my dream winter wardrobe. I gave myself a budget of $300 and forced myself to narrow down my favorite pieces to a tight list of just 25 worth-it buys.
Right now, Aritzia is offering shoppers between 20 and 50 percent off its entire website—with no code needed—for Black Friday. That means I have free reign to shop its list of chic, minimalist finds.
The picks on the resulting list are my true wardrobe essentials. I’m not generally a capsule wardrobe person (I like options, sue me!), but I do believe in investing in worthwhile pieces that I can re-wear. That’s why I’m shopping on-sale cashmere sweaters, discounted jackets (including a puffer jacket that doesn’t overwhelm my petite frame), and a slew of other fundamentals that need replacing.
Keep scrolling to shop all of my hand-selected favorites and stay tuned—I’ll keep this post updated as products sell out.
We have a running joke in our family where we call any chic, workplace-ready coat like this a "Big Girl Jacket." I've just outgrown my old one (which my mom bought for me when I graduated college), so this one is going to be the "Big Girl Jacket" I buy for myself.
I'm never not trying to incorporate some French girl style cues into my wardrobe, and this stripey sweater is perfect for taping into that vibe.
No, I don't actually own a black sweatshirt, if you can believe it. This one is my current fixation.
I don't really wear sweatpants (I prefer leggings), but I think I need a pair for winter since my apartment is always freezing.
Sad story time: I bought a pair of Effortless Pants years ago but got them hemmed, so now they're too short. It's time for a new pair (that I won't botch).
I've been thinking a lot about Joanne's style from Nobody Wants This, and this off-the-shoulder bodysuit feels like an easy way to emulate her perfect first date look from the show.
This might shock you, but I actually don't own a black slip skirt. This one is an immediate "add to cart" for me.
I'm really taking a step out of my comfort zone with this red sweater, but my dream winter wardrobe needs some color.
I have a few holiday parties coming up, and this dress would be perfect to wear to all of them. The foldover-style top is so chic.
I love, love, love sweater vests. They're so easy to layer now and wear on their own come spring.
I have this pair of AGOLDE Low Curve Jeans in a blue shade, and they're my favorite investment, hands-down. I wear them on a weekly basis (or as often as I can before they get stained). The denim is thick but so, so comfortable. I've also convinced several editors on my team to buy them.
If you see me in the office, I'm probably wearing a dress with a similar silhouette to this one. It's so versatile, so I'm thinking about buying it in this green shade.
I love how structured this sweater is from The Goup. It has enough visual interest to warrant investing in.
I always use massive sale times as a chance to replace or upgrade my basics—and this turtleneck from Wilfred is perfect for that. You can never have too many!
Bomber jackets are everywhere this year, so this one caught my eye.
I'm not normallly a scarf person, but this one (in this beautiful blue hue) caught my eye. Plus, it's wide enough to double as a blanket that could fight against my office air conditioning.
Cashmere socks are the perfect little luxury, and this pair is on sale for just $36.
Lauren Tappan, Marie Claire's Fashion Editor, always wears these polo-style sweaters. After sitting by her for almost a year, I'm trying one out for myself.
I rely on oversized sweaters in the winter. I wear them with everything from leggings to a pair of trousers like the ones on this list. Since my favorite one is looking a little bent out of shape, this one is my replacement.
I'm petite, so most puffers overwhelm me—not the Shorty version of the brand's iconic Super Puff jacket. This green hue is my attempt at incorporating some color into my closet
I have a bigger chest, so going-out tops can be tricky to find. The structured Sculpt knit fabric on this backless top offers enough support so I don't have to wear a bra.
My dad was actually the one who showed me the power of a puffer vest—they're all he wears when he travels because they're just as warm as a puffer but without the bulk.
I'm not normally a sweatpants girl (save for the new ones I'm investing in, above), but these cashmere pants caught my eye. These would make the perfect winter airport outfit when paired with the matching Cashmere Hoodie.
High-necked tank tops like this one are my secret to mastering fall and winter layering without overheating or adding bulk.
