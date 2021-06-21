Amazon Prime Day 2021 is here and, as usual, some of the best deals available are on electronics and technology items (especially those made by Amazon, like the company's Echo, Alexa, and Kindle product lines). If you've been waiting for the right moment to buy a big ticket tech item—think TVs, laptops, tablets, headphones, and other fancy electronic doodads—then Prime Day might just be the moment you've been waiting for. Here, we've rounded up some of the best Amazon Prime Day 2021 tech deals to help you take advantage the very best sales the website is offering.