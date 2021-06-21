Amazon Prime Day 2021 is here and, as usual, some of the best deals available are on electronics and technology items (especially those made by Amazon, like the company's Echo, Alexa, and Kindle product lines). If you've been waiting for the right moment to buy a big ticket tech item—think TVs, laptops, tablets, headphones, and other fancy electronic doodads—then Prime Day might just be the moment you've been waiting for. Here, we've rounded up some of the best Amazon Prime Day 2021 tech deals to help you take advantage the very best sales the website is offering.
Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote
Sceptre Curved 27" Gaming Monitor
Garmin 010-02172-21 Vivoactive 4S
Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop
Samsung Chromebook Plus V2
Alienware 25 AW2521HF 24.5 inch Gaming Monitor (Dark)
Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones
Facebook Portal Plus - Smart Video Calling 15.6” Touch Screen Display with Alexa
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700
eufy Security, eufyCam 2C 2-Cam Kit
Einova by Eggtronic Wireless Charging Stone
Bose SoundLink Around Ear Wireless Headphones II
EnviroKlenz Air Purifier Plus
CHEF iQ World’s Smartest Pressure Cooker
Time Timer PLUS Visual Timer
ZVOX Dialogue Clarifying Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones
Lume Cube Broadcast Lighting Kit
TikiTunes Portable Bluetooth 5.0 Indoor/Outdoor Wireless Speaker
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker with a Free 1-Year Fitbit Premium Trial
Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch
LaCie Rugged Mini 1TB External Hard Drive Portable HDD
Neewer 18-inch SMD LED Ring Light Dimmable Lighting Kit
Tile Mate (2020) 2-Pack -Bluetooth Tracker
Nixplay 10.1 Inch Smart Digital Picture Frame
Lifeprint 3x4.5 Portable Photo AND Video Printer for iPhone and Android
Kayleigh Roberts
Contributor
Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.
