Today's Top Stories
1
Celebs Are Posting Tons of Father's Day Tributes
2
Kathryn Garcia: It's Time to Step Up or Shut Up
3
What Liberation Means This Juneteenth
4
27 Early Amazon Prime Day Deals to Shop
5
24 Hours with Megababe Founder Katie Sturino

28 Amazon Prime Day 2021 Tech Deals to Shop Right Now

Why, yes, I do need a new pair of noise-canceling headphones!

By Kayleigh Roberts
amazon prime tech deals
Ezra BaileyGetty Images

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is here and, as usual, some of the best deals available are on electronics and technology items (especially those made by Amazon, like the company's Echo, Alexa, and Kindle product lines). If you've been waiting for the right moment to buy a big ticket tech item—think TVs, laptops, tablets, headphones, and other fancy electronic doodads—then Prime Day might just be the moment you've been waiting for. Here, we've rounded up some of the best Amazon Prime Day 2021 tech deals to help you take advantage the very best sales the website is offering.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Echo Dot (4th Gen)
shop it

$65 $24.99

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote
SHOP IT

$49.99 $24.99

Sceptre Curved 27" Gaming Monitor
shop it

$240 $180.99

Garmin 010-02172-21 Vivoactive 4S
shop it

$349.99 $180.99

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop
$224.99
shop it

$499.99 $224.99

Samsung Chromebook Plus V2
shop it

$499.99 $299.99

Alienware 25 AW2521HF 24.5 inch Gaming Monitor (Dark)
shop it

$399.99 $252.44

Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones
shop it

$199 $78

Facebook Portal Plus - Smart Video Calling 15.6” Touch Screen Display with Alexa
shop it

$279 $179 

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700
shop it

$399 $229

eufy Security, eufyCam 2C 2-Cam Kit
shop it

$219.99 $149.99

Einova by Eggtronic Wireless Charging Stone
shop it

$59.99 $34.99

Bose SoundLink Around Ear Wireless Headphones II
shop it

$229 $129

EnviroKlenz Air Purifier Plus
shop it

$789 $631.20

CHEF iQ World’s Smartest Pressure Cooker
shop it

$199.99 $117.95

Time Timer PLUS Visual Timer
shop it

$38.95 $28.38

ZVOX Dialogue Clarifying Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones
shop it

$149.99 $54.99

Lume Cube Broadcast Lighting Kit
shop it

$99.95 $74.96

TikiTunes Portable Bluetooth 5.0 Indoor/Outdoor Wireless Speaker
shop it

$49.99 $39.99

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker with a Free 1-Year Fitbit Premium Trial
shop it

$99.95 $56.99

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch
shop it

$298.95 $199.95

Furbo Dog Camera
shop it

$169 $118

LaCie Rugged Mini 1TB External Hard Drive Portable HDD
shop it

$84.99 $49.99

Neewer 18-inch SMD LED Ring Light Dimmable Lighting Kit
shop it

$149.99 $45.59

Tile Mate (2020) 2-Pack -Bluetooth Tracker
shop it

$47.99 $33.59

Nixplay 10.1 Inch Smart Digital Picture Frame
shop it

$179.99 $125.99

Lifeprint 3x4.5 Portable Photo AND Video Printer for iPhone and Android
shop it

$149.99 $77.94

Kindle Paperwhite
shop it

$149.99 $99

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Home
What We’re Shopping From eBay’s Summer Sale
Power Pick: Samsung's The Frame TV
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Beach Towels That Will Look Great on the 'Gram
8 Thoughtful Host Gifts for Your Stylish Friends
Found: Vintage Decor You Can Purchase With a DM
Found: Virtual Gift Ideas for Mother's Day
Mother's Day Gifts Under $75 That Don't Look Cheap
Cute Inflatable Pools for Your Hot Girl Summer
Luxe Candles to Buy If You Need to Feel Something
Found: The Best Gifts for Tea Lovers