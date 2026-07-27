Most of us will never have an interior designer on speed dial, let alone the duo behind Dakota Johnson’s living room. But Pierce & Ward’s second collection for West Elm offers the next best thing: their signature approach translated into furniture, lighting, bedding, and décor you can actually bring home.

Emily Ward and Louisa Pierce have become the designers celebrities call when they want a house that feels personal, richly layered, and a little unexpected. Their client list includes Dakota Johnson, Emma Roberts, Jennifer Lopez, and Leonardo DiCaprio, and their interiors all share a recognizable point of view: pattern on pattern, earthy color, vintage references, and found objects that double as conversation starters.

(Image credit: West Elm)

“More is more. Always more,” Ward and Pierce tell Marie Claire. “If we’re unsure whether a room feels finished, it usually means we need to keep adding to it. The pieces don’t necessarily match, but they work together. When you bring them into a home, it doesn’t feel like a showroom—it feels layered and lived-in.”

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That philosophy runs through the new collection, which expands their partnership with West Elm into bedding, bath, window treatments, tabletop, and more. The palette is still grounded in the earthy, dusty tones they love, now joined by deeper blues and greens, while the pieces pull from vintage sourcing, folk art, and mid-century references.

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The challenge was not simply making their aesthetic more affordable, but figuring out how to preserve the details that make a piece feel special in the first place. “We’ve always shopped high-low,” they say. “What we’re proud of is that these pieces work in such a wide range of homes, from very high-end spaces to more everyday ones, because we’ve put so much care into the finishes and details.”

They were just as exacting about function. The duo says they became absorbed in everything from the ergonomics of a chair to making a line feel delicate enough, all in service of creating pieces that look like vintage finds but actually work for modern life. “We’re always trying to make things look as vintage as possible,” they say, “and [West Elm has] been fully aligned with us in pushing those boundaries as the collections evolve.”

(Image credit: West Elm)

For Pierce & Ward, the response to the first collection made the appeal especially clear. “People finally felt like they could have a Pierce & Ward home, even if they might not be able to hire a firm to decorate their house,” they say. “That meant a lot to us, and we wanted to expand on that feeling even more this time.”

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The designers hope the collection gives people “a sense of confidence to start collecting, to use open shelving, and to make bolder design choices and find things outside of the norm.”

Consider the pieces below a great place to start.