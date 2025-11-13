Dakota Johnson has curated quite the impressive coat collection, especially for a California local. On November 12, she debuted the newest addition to her outerwear rack, proving fashion girls on either coast can partake in winter's rising coat trends.

Mere hours after hitting the gym, Johnson swapped her workout gear and Nike V2K sneakers for a coat-first look. To quote fashion features editor Emma Childs, "The coat was the outfit," because hardly anything else peeked out from beneath its calf-length silhouette. It was a chill 60° in L.A., so a fuzzy wrap coat was more than suitable. Chocolate, cool-toned wool made up the entire topper, beginning with oversize lapels, loose epaulettes, and a monochrome belt. In fact, it mirrored a winterized rendition of her beloved Leset trench coat, which she wore on repeat last fall. What Johnson layered underneath still remains a mystery. Knowing her, however, it was a plunging slip dress of some sort.

Slouchy knee-high boots acted in lieu of pants. Johnson's black knee-highs read surprisingly East Coast-esque with a brown jacket. A simple gold buckle on either sidewall revealed they're a vintage Celine find. The Materialists actor scored the Celine Claude boots in 2019, and yet, they look good as new.

Dakota Johnson was impossible to miss in L.A., thanks to her striking chocolate coat. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Like Jennifer Lawrence and Zoë Kravitz, it wouldn't be a proper Johnson set without at least one The Row select. This time, the Olsen twin-led label provided her handbag of the evening: the rare Dalia Baguette, beloved by Ariana Grande and Emily Ratajkowski for its geometric, rectangular shape. The shoulder style comes in black or burgundy—Johnson carried the latter, grounding her black-and-brown combination in today's color trends.

It usually rings up for $1,990, but it's been sold out for months. (You can thank EmRata for that.) Mansur Gavriel, another Johnson-approved brand, offers a similar style for under $400.

As for Johnson's outerwear, she could've snatched the belted wool coat straight from a Fall 2025 collection. Meet the Cinched and Sculpted coats, a major trend flagged by Marie Claire as early as August. Its defining features? Statement shoulders and a defined waist, showcased by Givenchy, Prada, Tod's, and Fendi.

"While oversized and boxy coats were also present, hourglass figures emerged as the main standout, with Sarah Burton at Givenchy leading the way with sculpted wool coats that celebrated the female form," Childs says. "Either with a built-in belt or a waist that is perfectly tailored and nipped in, outerwear silhouettes featured more cinched-in shapes."

Even during the Resort 2026 circuit—a season typically void of thick outerwear—familiar wrap coats popped on the runway. Brandon Maxwell, Tory Burch, and Ferrari presented similarly cinched options, all of which could've inspired Johnson's purchase.

A model wore a winterized trench coat in the Tory Burch Resort 2026 line. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

A similar style complemented one of Brandon Maxwell's many monochrome co-ords. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Johnson regularly travels to New York City for both business and pleasure, meaning her new coat will get plenty of use this season (and beyond). I, for one, can't wait to see how she Manhattan-proofs it with a scarf, a hat, or gloves. Should she need recommendations, I'm sure Lawrence, her West Village-based friend, has a few brands in mind.

Shop Belted Wrap Coats Inspired by Dakota Johnson