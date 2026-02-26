Meghan Markle might have access to any designer in the world, but even duchesses love a good bargain. The Duchess of Sussex showed how high-low dressing is done on the last day of her humanitarian trip to Jordan with Prince Harry, wearing a boxy wool jacket that retails for $169 at Zara with a pair of sleek Chanel pumps.

The duke and duchess have been visiting Jordan with the World Health Organization this week, and for the final day of their trip on February 26, Meghan looked cozy in her new high street jacket, pairing the cape-style greige coat with a pair of relaxed black trousers and classic black block-heel pumps by Chanel.

She kept her accessories minimal as they visited an addiction recovery center, wearing just her Welsh gold wedding band and ever-present Cartier Love bracelet.

Meghan paired her Zara coat with black trousers and Chanel heels. (Image credit: Alamy)

During their trip to the National Centre for Rehabilitation of Addicts, both Meghan and Harry shared handwritten notes of encouragements for patients. "Congratulations on your dedication to your care," Meghan wrote. "Wishing you continued healing and happiness.''

The duke's note read: "It's ok to not be ok. Trust each other. Congratulations on your recovery. Now share your courage and experience.'"

Earlier in the day, the couple visited World Central Kitchen, which they've partnered with on numerous occasions through their charitable organizations, Archewell Philanthropies.

Meghan wrote a note of encouragement for people at the rehabilitation center. (Image credit: Alamy)

On February 25, the Duchess of Sussex went for some breezier linen outfits and an ivory suit, debuting a Veronica Beard tweed blazer and matching trousers for the couple’s first meeting in Jordan.

Later in the day, Meghan changed into a more comfortable look to play soccer with children at the Za’atari Refugee Camp in Amman, wearing a pair of pleated linen Jenni Kayne trousers, a solid green T-shirt and a classic white button-up by British label With Nothing Underneath. A pair of suede Vince boat shoes and a brown leather belt finished off her look.