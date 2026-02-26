Meghan Markle Perfects High-Low Dressing in an Under-$200 Zara Jacket and Chanel Heels
The Duchess of Sussex wrapped up her Jordan trip in a cozy high street cape coat.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Meghan Markle might have access to any designer in the world, but even duchesses love a good bargain. The Duchess of Sussex showed how high-low dressing is done on the last day of her humanitarian trip to Jordan with Prince Harry, wearing a boxy wool jacket that retails for $169 at Zara with a pair of sleek Chanel pumps.
The duke and duchess have been visiting Jordan with the World Health Organization this week, and for the final day of their trip on February 26, Meghan looked cozy in her new high street jacket, pairing the cape-style greige coat with a pair of relaxed black trousers and classic black block-heel pumps by Chanel.
She kept her accessories minimal as they visited an addiction recovery center, wearing just her Welsh gold wedding band and ever-present Cartier Love bracelet.
During their trip to the National Centre for Rehabilitation of Addicts, both Meghan and Harry shared handwritten notes of encouragements for patients. "Congratulations on your dedication to your care," Meghan wrote. "Wishing you continued healing and happiness.''
The duke's note read: "It's ok to not be ok. Trust each other. Congratulations on your recovery. Now share your courage and experience.'"
Earlier in the day, the couple visited World Central Kitchen, which they've partnered with on numerous occasions through their charitable organizations, Archewell Philanthropies.
On February 25, the Duchess of Sussex went for some breezier linen outfits and an ivory suit, debuting a Veronica Beard tweed blazer and matching trousers for the couple’s first meeting in Jordan.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Later in the day, Meghan changed into a more comfortable look to play soccer with children at the Za’atari Refugee Camp in Amman, wearing a pair of pleated linen Jenni Kayne trousers, a solid green T-shirt and a classic white button-up by British label With Nothing Underneath. A pair of suede Vince boat shoes and a brown leather belt finished off her look.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.