Royal Fans Praise Princess Kate for Being "A Master Of" One Enviable Skill, Which "Is Not for the Weak"
"She makes it look effortless."
Princess Kate is known for many things, including her keen sense of style and her passion for projects supporting children and young people. Now, royal fans are praising the Princess of Wales for having a specialist skill, which they've dubbed "not for the weak."
On May 8, Princess Kate attended a royal garden party at Buckingham Palace where she deftly mingled with guests on the grass. For the occasion, Kate wore a customized Self-Portrait Cream 3D Flower Polka Dot Midi Dress, consisting of a structured wool blazer and a pleated chiffon skirt. She accessorized the outfit with a woven clutch by Forever New, Queen Elizabeth's Bahrain Pearl Drop Earrings, and a pair of brown Ralph Lauren pumps.
One royal fan highlighted Princess Kate's garden party appearance on social media, writing, "Walking on grass in stilettos is not for the weak...but Princess Catherine makes it look effortless."
Per the Daily Mail, another commenter noted, "It can be done but takes practice, Catherine is a master of it." An additional fan concurred, writing on X, "I always am amazed! My daughter was married on a grass field. I barely got down the aisle and the soil wasn't even squishy!"
Luckily, one royal fan was ready to dispense the princess's secret for walking on grassy surfaces. "She wears plugs on the heels," the commenter shared. "They're designed for exactly that reason. To walk on grass with heels."
Like so many things, Princess Kate appears to have a knack for many things, including walking on grass in stilettos.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.