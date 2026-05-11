Royal Fans Praise Princess Kate for Being "A Master Of" One Enviable Skill, Which "Is Not for the Weak"

Princess Kate is known for many things, including her keen sense of style and her passion for projects supporting children and young people. Now, royal fans are praising the Princess of Wales for having a specialist skill, which they've dubbed "not for the weak."

On May 8, Princess Kate attended a royal garden party at Buckingham Palace where she deftly mingled with guests on the grass. For the occasion, Kate wore a customized Self-Portrait Cream 3D Flower Polka Dot Midi Dress, consisting of a structured wool blazer and a pleated chiffon skirt. She accessorized the outfit with a woven clutch by Forever New, Queen Elizabeth's Bahrain Pearl Drop Earrings, and a pair of brown Ralph Lauren pumps.

One royal fan highlighted Princess Kate's garden party appearance on social media, writing, "Walking on grass in stilettos is not for the weak...but Princess Catherine makes it look effortless."

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"Walking on grass in stilettos is not for the weak." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Per the Daily Mail, another commenter noted, "It can be done but takes practice, Catherine is a master of it." An additional fan concurred, writing on X, "I always am amazed! My daughter was married on a grass field. I barely got down the aisle and the soil wasn't even squishy!"

Luckily, one royal fan was ready to dispense the princess's secret for walking on grassy surfaces. "She wears plugs on the heels," the commenter shared. "They're designed for exactly that reason. To walk on grass with heels."

"Princess Catherine makes it look effortless." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Like so many things, Princess Kate appears to have a knack for many things, including walking on grass in stilettos.

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