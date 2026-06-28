Jennifer Lopez Styles a Nude Bodysuit and Thigh-High Boots to Surprise 'Off Campus' Fans at Obsessed Fest
J.Lo shed a fur coat to reveal her sheer outfit, which was adorned with jewels and graffiti.
Jennifer Lopez is an icon who easily straddles the worlds of music, fashion, and film. As a result, the Office Romance star regularly finds herself referenced on screen. Case in point: that moment in the first season of Prime Video's Off Campus, in which Allie (Mika Abdalla) is seen dancing to "On the Floor" while wearing a dress very reminiscent of J.Lo's unforgettable green Versace look.
On Saturday, June 27, J.Lo majorly surprised Off Campus fans at Prime Video's very first Obsessed Fest in Los Angeles, when she took to the stage to perform "On the Floor." For the special moment, Lopez donned a fluffy fur coat, which she shed to reveal a skintight nude bodysuit, which was emblazoned with a graffiti-like design and adorned with jewels.
Along with her sheer catsuit, the "Get Right" singer wore Jimmy Choo x Jean Paul Gaultier's Tattoo Leather Over-the-Knee Boots to perform alongside a troupe of dancers.
Prime Video's inaugural Obsessed Fest brought together creators and stars from some of its most popular projects, including Off Campus, Overcompensating, Every Year After, the forthcoming Legally Blonde prequel Elle, and The Love Hypothesis, which stars Lili Reinhart.
While J.Lo regularly performs in sparkly catsuits and thigh-high boots, it's clear that Obsessed Fest attendees were treated to a high-octane performance from the star.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.