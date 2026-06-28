Jennifer Lopez is an icon who easily straddles the worlds of music, fashion, and film. As a result, the Office Romance star regularly finds herself referenced on screen. Case in point: that moment in the first season of Prime Video's Off Campus, in which Allie (Mika Abdalla) is seen dancing to "On the Floor" while wearing a dress very reminiscent of J.Lo's unforgettable green Versace look.

On Saturday, June 27, J.Lo majorly surprised Off Campus fans at Prime Video's very first Obsessed Fest in Los Angeles, when she took to the stage to perform "On the Floor." For the special moment, Lopez donned a fluffy fur coat, which she shed to reveal a skintight nude bodysuit, which was emblazoned with a graffiti-like design and adorned with jewels.

Along with her sheer catsuit, the "Get Right" singer wore Jimmy Choo x Jean Paul Gaultier's Tattoo Leather Over-the-Knee Boots to perform alongside a troupe of dancers.

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J.Lo wears a cozy fur coat over her skintight nude bodysuit. (Image credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

J.Lo loses the fur coat to reveal her nude catsuit, which is adorned with jewels and graffiti. (Image credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Prime Video's inaugural Obsessed Fest brought together creators and stars from some of its most popular projects, including Off Campus, Overcompensating, Every Year After, the forthcoming Legally Blonde prequel Elle, and The Love Hypothesis, which stars Lili Reinhart.

Jennifer Lopez surprises Obsessed Fest attendees. (Image credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

J.Lo performs in a nude catsuit and thigh-high boots. (Image credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

While J.Lo regularly performs in sparkly catsuits and thigh-high boots, it's clear that Obsessed Fest attendees were treated to a high-octane performance from the star.

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