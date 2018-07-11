Today's Top Stories
1
Meghan and Harry's 11-Person Entourage for Dublin
2
I Found the World's Best White Sneakers
3
Kim Kardashian Uses $13 Retinol, Which Is Magical
4
Required Listening: The Best Love Songs of 2018
5
Kate Middleton's Worn the Same Dress Style 5 Times

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Just Won Her Second Primary—in a District She's Not Running In

It seems her policy positions are rather popular.

Getty Images

In a surprising turn of events, it's just been announced that Democratic congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has won a second primary. The 28-year-old—who beat out Democratic Rep. Joe Crowley in New York’s 14th Congressional District primary last month—secured the 15th district last night as a write-in candidate.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The news came as a shock to Ocasio-Cortez, who wasn't even pursuing a campaign in the neighboring district. "Shockingly—and I’m told this is not a joke—we have ALSO won a primary in the neighboring 15th Congressional District via write-in campaign on the Reform line!" she wrote on Twitter.

Since politicians are prohibited from holding two offices simultaneously, Ocasio-Cortez announced that she will continue her Democratic Socialist campaign in the 14th district. "While I am honored that so many Bronxites are excited about our campaign, I will remain the Dem nominee for NY-14," she explained.

If the Bronx-born candidate defeats Republican Anthony Pappas in November, Ocasio-Cortez will become the youngest woman elected to Congress. “Women like me aren’t supposed to run for office,” she said in her (now viral) campaign video. The daughter of a Puerto Rican mother, Ocasio-Cortez has set out to prove that women of color (who are historically underrepresented in the Unites States government) deserve a seat at the table. At this rate—she shows no signs of slowing down. And, clearly, the people of the Bronx don't want her to.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Related Story
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Historic New York Win

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Politics
Donald Trump Mocks #MeToo Movement
This SCOTUS Frontrunner Could Change Everything
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
A Politician Says Congress Isn't Funding Tampons
Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, And Golfer Jack Nicklaus Unveil New Clubhouse At Trump Golf Links Donald Trump Jr. Should Probably Log Off Twitter
Kennedy Has Screwed Over Women Like Never Before
Roe v. Wade Is in Grave Danger
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Historic New York Win
Here's How to Fight Your Compassion Fatigue
SCOTUS Sets Back Reproductive Rights
Woman Denied Abortion Pill at Walgreens Speaks Out