Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Just Won Her Second Primary—in a District She's Not Running In

In a surprising turn of events, it's just been announced that Democratic congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has won a second primary. The 28-year-old—who beat out Democratic Rep. Joe Crowley in New York’s 14th Congressional District primary last month—secured the 15th district last night as a write-in candidate.

The news came as a shock to Ocasio-Cortez, who wasn't even pursuing a campaign in the neighboring district. "Shockingly—and I’m told this is not a joke—we have ALSO won a primary in the neighboring 15th Congressional District via write-in campaign on the Reform line!" she wrote on Twitter.

Since politicians are prohibited from holding two offices simultaneously, Ocasio-Cortez announced that she will continue her Democratic Socialist campaign in the 14th district. "While I am honored that so many Bronxites are excited about our campaign, I will remain the Dem nominee for NY-14," she explained.

If the Bronx-born candidate defeats Republican Anthony Pappas in November, Ocasio-Cortez will become the youngest woman elected to Congress. “Women like me aren’t supposed to run for office,” she said in her (now viral) campaign video. The daughter of a Puerto Rican mother, Ocasio-Cortez has set out to prove that women of color (who are historically underrepresented in the Unites States government) deserve a seat at the table. At this rate—she shows no signs of slowing down. And, clearly, the people of the Bronx don't want her to.