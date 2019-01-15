It's only January 15, 2019, but the 2020 presidential campaign is already here. And while the field is sure to be broad (and bloated), when it comes to true contenders, two names are consistently on the lips of every talking head: Cory Booker and Kirsten Gillibrand. (In fact, Gillibrand today announced on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that she is forming an exploratory committee.)

The Democratic senators are longtime friends, representing neighboring states (New Jersey and New York, respectively), and frequently working together on legislation, including marijuana legalization and workers' rights. But will their mutual affection be an asset or a liability as the presidential contest escalates? They certainly—from the looks of this video—know where each other's skeletons are buried. They're also definitely good sports (you know, "likable" people who you'd "what to have a beer with" and other presidential qualifications).

Here, the senators play "How Well Do You Know Your Co-Worker?," a reimagined version of Marie Claire's series, "How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?," taking (potentially embarrassing) trips down memory lane and revealing little-known congressional secrets (like the fact that Booker is..."Senate chiseled").



