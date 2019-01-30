In January, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand told Stephen Colbert that she'd be running for president in 2020. "I'm going to run for president of the United States because as a young mom, I'm going to fight for other people's kids as hard as I would fight for my own," she noted. Gillibrand made sure to put her family front and center with the statement, referencing her young family with husband Jonathan Gillibrand.

If Gillibrand is successful in two years' time, Jonathan will be the United States' first-ever First Gentleman in 2020. Here's more about the low-key, supportive husband who might become the first First Husband in 2020.

He's in finance.

Jonathan, who's British-American, has worked a venture capitalist, where he was a successful trader, and a finance manager at GBS Holdings.

According to Gillibrand, he's had different jobs over the past six years and varying levels of flexibility, but has always been firmly supportive of his wife's political career.

He met his wife on a blind date.

When the couple met, Joseph was in New York getting his MBA at Columbia University (he was studying abroad from his native England), and Kirsten was just starting out as a lawyer. They got set up out of the blue, and "we hit it off right away," explained Kirsten to New York Family. The two were married in 2001.

He's very different, personality-wise.

Kirsten explains that their parenting style is very different. "I’m a very encouraging parent. I like to let my children express themselves and explore new things," she told New York Family.

Getty Images

"Jonathan is very focused on academics and reading. So we balance each other well in letting our children develop as young people who will hopefully be strong adults with strong character and good integrity."

He supports her efforts.

Kirsten says she couldn't ask for a better partner. "He’s always said, 'As long as you’re making a difference, as long as you’re helping people, this is something we’re going to do. And the day that you’re not is the day we’re not going to do it!'" she explained.

Getty Images Zach Gibson

Jonathan himself prefers to stay out of the spotlight; he doesn't have a public social media presence at all.

He's kind.

Kirsten told Vogue in 2011 that what attracted her to Jonathan was his kindness. "I thought he was one of the nicest and kindest people I’d ever met,” said the senator. “That’s what charmed me."

By the same token, he hates the more vicious aspects of politics. "Not many husbands want their wives to be in politics, because it’s intense," she said. "The only thing he doesn’t like is when I’m attacked. He gets very upset."

They make sure to spend special moments together.

Per Kirsten's Instagram, the couple makes sure to always be together for birthdays and holidays despite her busy, busy schedule. They also try to balance the workload: "On the weekends, both Jonathan and I try to take as much time off together as we can so we can have family time," Kirsten explained to New York Family.

For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE