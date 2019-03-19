For everyone keeping track, it's finally official: Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker are together and in love. Though Cory has very rarely talked about his love life in the past, he sensationally admitted that he had a "boo" on radio show "The Breakfast Show" in February, and Rosario admitted weeks later to a TMZ reporter at the airport that, yes, the two are totally in love.

This couple are both politically active—Cory is literally running for president, and Dawson spoke out in support of candidates Bernie Sanders and Jill Stein in 2016—and they're both passionate about causes like voters' rights. So what do we know about the trajectory of this romantic relationship?

November 2017

Rosario reportedly breaks up with her then-boyfriend Eric Andre, one of the first relationships she ever spoke publicly about.

October 2018

Cory is still fueling rumors of being linked to on-and-off girlfriend Chanda Gibson. Chanda, an activist, worked with Cory on his 2002 campaign, and the two had known each other for a long time.

Getty Images

January 2019

Rosario and Cory are spotted being "flirtatious" at the Broadway show "Dear Evan Hanson," fueling initial speculation that the two are together. The two pose with cast members backstage and Rosario is overheard telling Cory she loves him. "Dawson—who was walking across the empty stage on her way to the exit—began fooling around and singing a made-up song to Booker that went, “I love you; te amo [as in, the Spanish for ‘I love you’].”

Page Six explains that the two have known each other for "years" (maybe they met at a political event?).

Bruce Glikas Getty Images

A few days before that, the two had been spotted catching a movie together in New York.

February 2019

Cory hilariously confirms that he is in SOME KIND OF relationship but doesn't say who it is. "[B]efore I declared president, I'm dating somebody really special," he told "The Breakfast Club." He added, "I got a boo."

March 2019

Rosario confirms the relationship to TMZ, saying, "I am just grateful to be with someone that I respect and love and admire so much." She added, "He's an amazing human being...It's good to spend some time together when we can."

Next up: an official outing on the campaign trail. Please?

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE