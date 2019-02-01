This week, Senator Cory Booker announced he's running for president in 2020, making him the latest of many Democrats (including BFF Kirsten Gillibrand) who have entered the race. Booker has never really talked about his private life, aside from the fact that he's never been married. What we do know is that he's been seen with Rosario Dawson over the last couple of months, and prior to Dawson he was thought to have been seeing nonprofit director Chanda Gibson.

This winter, Booker has been seen with Dawson at the movies in New York and at a Broadway performance of Dear Evan Hanson, where she reportedly said "I love you" to him (omg!).



Let's start with what we do know about Dawson and her reportedly budding relationship with the senator.

She's incredibly talented.

You've probably heard of Dawson, an actress who's been in the game since 1995 (although her bio indicates it might have been even earlier, with a cameo on Sesame Street). Some of her most notable film roles included Sin City, Alexander, The Lego Batman Movie, as well as TV roles like Jane the Virgin and Luke Cage. Her next project is reportedly the Zombieland sequel, so her career's still going strong.

She's a New Yorker.

According to her IMDb bio, Dawson was born in New York City and grew up with her mom, stepfather, and brother. She grew up in poverty and was also raised by family members in the area.

She recently dated comedian Eric Andre.

The pair reportedly broke up in 2017. Dawson confirmed the relationship (which is rare for her) to Stephen Colbert the previous April, talking about how sweet and caring he was.

Before that, Dawson's exes may include Danny Boyle, Michael Fassbender, Gerard Butler, Quentin Tarantino, Joshua Jackson, and even Jay-Z—although the actress rarely if ever comments about her private life, so some of that might be speculation.

She actively supports political causes.

Dawson supports underserved populations like minorities, women, and the LGBTQ community, and is a committed activist for the environment. Most recently, Dawson recently helped spread the word for people to vote in the November 2018 midterm elections. "Without you democracy can not be realized," she wrote. "I am only one vote, but together we are many...!"

She's known Cory a long time.

According to Page Six, the liberal actress supported Bernie Sanders in 2016 and Green Party candidate Jill Stein. She actively attended rallies in the run-up to the 2016 election and has known Booker for "years."

Since she's so politically active, she may have met Booker at one of the events she attended. She hasn't endorsed anyone for 2020 (I feel like she probably has a clear favorite, if she's dating Booker). She did retweet a tweet from Booker condemning the racist and homophobic attack on Jussie Smollett.

She's apparently super in love.

According to someone who spotted the couple at the Broadway performance of Evan Hanson, "They were so cute together and seemed so flirtatious.” Apparently, “they were fangirling over everyone in the cast, and the cast was fangirling over them," per Page Six.

If these reports are accurate, it would seem pretty obvious Booker and his previous relationship (Chanda Gibson, below) have gone their separate ways, although Booker has not commented on either relationship.

But here's what we know about Chanda Gibson, the former executive director of the Council of Urban Professionals (CUP), who actually worked with Booker on his mayoral campaign, and who he reportedly dated until Dawson.

She works at a nonprofit.

Gibson was the former executive director at CUP until December 2018, and prior to that was the COO of the Employee Resource Group at Goldman Sachs. According to her LinkedIn page, she now works at DREAM, which helps youths in the South Bronx, East Harlem, and Newark. There, Gibson works on communications, marketing, and development efforts.



She's private, like Cory.

Gibson has an Instagram account, but it's private. She has a LinkedIn page, where she details her recent professional accomplishments, but otherwise she seems to want to stay out of the spotlight. Booker obviously has a more public profile, being a politician and all, but recent posts don't show Gibson anywhere. No surprise, probably.

She worked on one of Cory's campaigns.

She has called Booker a "spiritual advisor" and, according to LinkedIn, worked as a scheduler for his mayoral campaign between January and June 2002.

Cory inspires her.

Apparently Booker got Gibson to work for him by inspiring her to embrace change for a good cause. "If you want to do something you believe in, quit your job and come help me run for mayor," she told Forbes. "Within eight days, I had quit my job and found myself sleeping on an apartment floor in Newark. I had never been to Newark. I had never been to the East Coast! But I believed in Cory. I believed in what he was trying to do. It felt great being part of this amazing experience."

She's a mom.

The PR Mommy blog did a feature on Gibson, who's the mother of two boys. "Even though the boys are being raised by a working mom and dad that live in two different cities with no family nearby, we ensure they are surrounded by love whenever we are together for 'family time' and our friends are all their aunts, uncles, grandmas, etc.," Gibson explained.



She also had advice for other working moms: "Value all aspects of who you are and be gentle with yourself in those moments when you don’t get it all right. Stand in your strength through the exhaustion, guilt, and frustrations because the world needs us. We are the best moms when we are our best selves. It’s okay to want it all. We earn it and deserve it."

She's passionate and outgoing.

Gibson told The PR Mommy, "People are a definite passion of mine and I love it when I make authentic connections; it is the best feeling to be trusted with someone’s story and to feel like you are able to make a positive difference."

In Forbes, Gibson added, "I always had a boiling outrage around social injustice, and that outrage has driven many of my career decisions."

She's close with her family.

Gibson told Forbes, "I grew up in a small river town in northern California, the child of a white mother and black father who divorced when I was young." Her mom and step-father were bar owners, and she came from humble beginnings. She was in the first generation in her family to finish college, graduating from Stanford.

She had a particular connection with her mom, until she passed away: "The fierce, unequivocal, unconditional love that she had for me and my sister and our kids is something I’ll always cherish," she told PR Mommy.

