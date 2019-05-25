Will Prince William and Kate Middleton Meet Donald Trump?

Donald Trump is visiting the United Kingdom in June.

The Queen will host Trump and his wife, Melania, at a state dinner during the visit. Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince Harry are all confirmed to be meeting the U.S. president during his trip.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are also expected to attend the state dinner.

Donald Trump is making a trip to the United Kingdom at the beginning of June, during which he will visit Buckingham Palace for a State Dinner.

The Queen is hosting the banquet and Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, have been confirmed for the guest list. Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, are also expected to attend, though they aren't officially confirmed just yet.

In a release about the visit, the Palace said:

"Her Majesty The Queen, joined by The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, will officially welcome The President and Mrs Trump at Buckingham Palace. The President will receive a Ceremonial Welcome in the Buckingham Palace Garden and The President, accompanied by The Prince of Wales, will inspect the Guard of Honour, formed of Nijmegen Company Grenadier Guards. Royal Gun Salutes will be fired in Green Park and at the Tower of London."

According to Express, sources near the POTUS have leaked that Trump plans to arrange a meeting between his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and Will and Kate during the visit.

CNN reports that Prince Harry will join the Queen at a private lunch with Trump and his wife, Melania, during the visit. The news outlet also reports that Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, and his newborn son, Archie, are not expected to attend.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here