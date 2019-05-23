Kate Middleton was recently honored by Queen Elizabeth II with an insignia of the Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order.

We'll likely get to see her break out the new bling at her next formal event, which could happen as soon as next month.

This is why you will likely not see Meghan Markle at President Trump's state visit in June.

Last month, Queen Elizabeth formally gave Kate Middleton an insignia of the Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order, and last week she officially presented it to Kate in a private ceremony. The insignia is made up of a badge, sash, and star, and royals wear their insignias for formal occasions—so we might see Kate break out her new award/pretty jewelry as soon as President Trump's state visit in two weeks. SO excited.

First, in case that last paragraph was confusing to you (I hear that), here's what the insignia represents, courtesy of HELLO!:

The Royal Victoria Order was first instituted by Queen Victoria in 1896 to reward personal services performed on her behalf. Kate was awarded the highest ranking from the award—with the ranks being Knight or Dame Grand Cross (GCVO), Knight or Dame Commander (KCVO or DCVO), Commander (CVO), Lieutenant (LVO) and Member (MVO). Other members of the royal family to have received one include the Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Anne and the Countess of Wessex.

So this is a special kind of award in honor of Kate's work, and also (informally) a sign of the relationship between the Queen and Kate. So there's no validity to any rumor saying they secretly hate each other, FYI. The star might look something like this, but we'll have to wait and see exactly how Kate wears it.

This week, the relationship between the Queen and Kate was on full display, as Kate took her around the garden she designed for the Chelsea Flower Show:

Everyone looked thoroughly delighted. I can't wait for more formal fun in a couple weeks, and fingers crossed we get a good look at Kate's new glitter.

