So, Is Andrew Cuomo Single or What?

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has served as a voice of reason and comfort for many New Yorkers during the coronavirus, and his daily updates on the coronavirus pandemic have made him a household name to those who were only a little familiar with him. With Cuomo's increasingly prominent national status, of course, comes the seemingly inevitable "Wait, what's going on with his personal life again?" question. (Lots of people have decided he's super-attractive, and I'm delighted by the whole thing.) Well, I have answers for you: The short answer is that Cuomo was married once and had a long-term partner for a number of years, but is currently not dating anyone (that we know of). But let's dive into all the details together, shall we?

Cuomo was married for 15 years.

Cuomo's marriage to Kerry Kennedy lasted 15 years, from 1990 to 2005, and the couple were deemed "Cuomolot" by the press. It was apparently an intense relationship: Both are from prominent political families, and Cuomo's focused political aspirations put stress on Kennedy. They have three kids together: Mariah, Cara, and Michaela. They're all activists like their parents, and Kennedy and Cuomo apparently have a friendly relationship even after the divorce.

Cuomo dated Sandra Lee for a long time.

Chef and author Sandra Lee, who was with Cuomo for 14 years, was unofficially known as New York's "First Girlfriend." They met at a party in 2005, right as both of them were finalizing their respective divorces. She wasn't as public as he was, apparently preferring to work behind-the-scenes instead, although more recently she became an advocate for cancer screening after she herself was diagnosed and treated for breast cancer.

The two broke up in 2019 without citing any particular reason. "Over the recent past, we have realized that our lives have gone in different directions and our romantic relationship has turned into a deep friendship," the two confirmed in a joint statement. Even though this was officially denied by the governor's office, "A person with knowledge of the couple’s relationship said that Ms. Lee’s more public profile—and recent embrace of a more political role in her personal life—had caused friction with the governor."

Lee and Cuomo are still close.

Lee is currently sheltering in place, but says she watches Cuomo's daily coronavirus briefings and shares thoughts with him. The two apparently still talk every day, and Lee explained, "He’s still my guy." She added, "Neither one of us, well as far as I know, has had a date." (I mean, I feel like that might be tough right now anyways, given how busy they both are.) She's close to his kids, too: "We share a home, we share children, we share friendship," she said. "I will protect him and be there for him until the day I die."

So there you have it, in case you were dying to know: Cuomo is apparently still single (and has a good relationship with both his exes!). Although, of course, we'll update if something changes.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



SUBSCRIBE HERE