Today's Top Stories
1
The First Year Out
2
The Summer Fashion Trends Everyone Will Be Wearing
3
Catherine the Great Is My Summer Beauty Muse
4
Bachelor Nation Is Calling for More Diversity
5
Yoga Apps to Help You Practice Wherever You Are

George Floyd's Funeral Will Take Place in Houston on Tuesday

By Emily Dixon
minneapolis , minnesota may 31 the makeshift memorial and mural outside cup foods where george floyd was murdered by a minneapolis police officer on sunday, may 31, 2020 in minneapolis , minnesota jason armond los angeles times via getty images
Jason ArmondGetty Images
  • The funeral of George Floyd, a Black Minneapolis man who was murdered by white police officer Derek Chauvin, will take place in Houston today.
  • Thousands attended Floyd's visitation Monday at The Fountain of Praise Church, where his funeral will also take place.
  • Civil rights leaders are expected to speak at the funeral, which will be live-streamed.

    George Floyd, the 46-year-old Black Minneapolis man who was murdered by white police officer Derek Chauvin on May 25, will be laid to rest in a Houston funeral on Tuesday. The private funeral will take place at 11 a.m. Houston time (noon ET) at The Fountain of Praise Church, CNN reports, where thousands of mourners attended Floyd's visitation Monday. Floyd will be buried next to his mother, the New York Times reports. You can live-stream the funeral on C-SPAN.org, and all major networks will be covering it as well.

    Pastor Mia K. Wright told CNN, "We celebrate a life that had its ups and downs as many lives do but also a life that was connected to God and one that all people around the world have now connected to because of the tragedy and the trauma by which he passed." She added, "And so we want to have a home-going celebration, we want to remember his name."

    Speakers at the funeral will include civil rights leaders, Wright said, who will share "have a call to justice, a call for social reform." Floyd's funeral will be live-streamed, according to CNN.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd, said many idolized him in Houston's Third Ward neighborhood where he grew up, particularly after he secured an athletic scholarship to South Florida Community College. Speaking at Monday's visitation, Philonise said, "He was the first person who everybody looked up to in our neighborhood because he was the first one to get a scholarship to go and play basketball or football when he wanted to do."

    George Floyd's younger brother, Rodney Floyd, said he had a "beautiful soul," CNN reports. "If he was told he would have to sacrifice his life to bring the world together, and knowing him, I know he would've did it," Rodney said.

    Rodney said that he's struggling to accept his older brother's death. "It seems unreal because, you know, every day is like waiting on that phone call," he said. "I'm still calling his phone number."

    Black Lives Matter

    blm

    READ IT

    blm

    READ IT

    blm

    READ IT

    blm

    READ IT

    blm

    READ IT

    blm

    READ IT

    blm

    READ IT

    blm

    READ IT

    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Politics
    Unforgettable Signs From the Protests
    U.K. Protestors Want Justice for Belly Mujinga
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    The First Year Out
    How to Help Demand Justice for Breonna Taylor
    How to Demand Justice for Tony McDade
    Memorable Marsha P. Johnson Quotes
    Make Sure to Celebrate Juneteenth This Month
    Why You Need to Stop Saying "All Lives Matter"
    This Is How It Feels to Be Racially Profiled
    Blackout Tuesday, Explained