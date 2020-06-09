The funeral of George Floyd, a Black Minneapolis man who was murdered by white police officer Derek Chauvin, will take place in Houston today.

Thousands attended Floyd's visitation Monday at The Fountain of Praise Church, where his funeral will also take place.

Civil rights leaders are expected to speak at the funeral, which will be live-streamed.

George Floyd, the 46-year-old Black Minneapolis man who was murdered by white police officer Derek Chauvin on May 25, will be laid to rest in a Houston funeral on Tuesday. The private funeral will take place at 11 a.m. Houston time (noon ET) at The Fountain of Praise Church, CNN reports, where thousands of mourners attended Floyd's visitation Monday. Floyd will be buried next to his mother, the New York Times reports. You can live-stream the funeral on C-SPAN.org, and all major networks will be covering it as well.

Pastor Mia K. Wright told CNN, "We celebrate a life that had its ups and downs as many lives do but also a life that was connected to God and one that all people around the world have now connected to because of the tragedy and the trauma by which he passed." She added, "And so we want to have a home-going celebration, we want to remember his name."

Speakers at the funeral will include civil rights leaders, Wright said, who will share "have a call to justice, a call for social reform." Floyd's funeral will be live-streamed, according to CNN.

Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd, said many idolized him in Houston's Third Ward neighborhood where he grew up, particularly after he secured an athletic scholarship to South Florida Community College. Speaking at Monday's visitation, Philonise said, "He was the first person who everybody looked up to in our neighborhood because he was the first one to get a scholarship to go and play basketball or football when he wanted to do."

George Floyd's younger brother, Rodney Floyd, said he had a "beautiful soul," CNN reports. "If he was told he would have to sacrifice his life to bring the world together, and knowing him, I know he would've did it," Rodney said.

Rodney said that he's struggling to accept his older brother's death. "It seems unreal because, you know, every day is like waiting on that phone call," he said. "I'm still calling his phone number."

