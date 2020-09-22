On Friday afternoon, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away at the age of 87. The second woman to ever serve on the Supreme Court, RBG was a liberal powerhouse who remained on the Court for 27 years. The feminist and cultural icon leaves behind an unforgettable legacy, and the unique details of her funeral reflect that.

Currently, the changemaker is being honored with a longstanding Supreme Court tradition: Her justice's seat and the courtroom's doors have both been draped in black wool crepe. The eight remaining justices expressed their grief in a statement from Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr.: "We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn, but with confidence, that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her—a tireless and resolute champion of justice."

IN MEMORIAM - Keeping with tradition dating back at least as far as 1873 the Supreme Court has draped with black wool crepe Justice Ginsburg's bench chair and the bench in front of it. A black drape has also been hung over the Courtroom doors. #RBG pic.twitter.com/W6WkGKii4t — Andrew Chung (@andrew_chung_) September 20, 2020

This is how Washington and Ginsburg's family plan to bid her farewell while honoring her legacy in the coming weeks.

She will lie in repose at the Supreme Court.

It was announced Monday that Ginsburg will lie in repose at the Supreme Court this week. Her casket will be available for public viewing. On Wednesday, a private ceremony of close friends and family is scheduled for after Ginsburg's casket arrives at 9:30 a.m.

When the ceremony is over, her casket will be available for public view on the court building's steps from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, and again from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday.

Then, she'll be the first woman *ever* to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said that Ginsburg's body will lie in state on Friday in the National Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol. A private ceremony will also be held. This will make Ginsburg the first woman ever to lie in state at the Capitol, and the second justice ever to have the honor of lying there. (Rosa Parks was the first woman to lie in honor.)

After that, she'll be buried in a private service.

Following those events, Ginsburg will be buried in a private service next week at Arlington National Cemetery, beside her husband Martin D. Ginsburg. Ginsburg will be the fourteenth justice to be buried at Arlington.

