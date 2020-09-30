Today's Top Stories
1
How to Help Demand Justice for Breonna Taylor
2
The Oversized Blazer Is a Year-Round Essential
3
That Viral Amazon Jacket Just Got a Major Glow-Up
4
What's at Stake if Amy Coney Barrett Is Confirmed
5
'His Only Wife' Is Our October Book Club Pick

The First Presidential Debate of 2020 Left People Overwhelmed

"This debate is what you see when you actually inject bleach into your veins."

By Jenny Hollander
joe biden donald trump debate
JIM WATSONGetty Images

Hello, everyone, and welcome to the first presidential debate of 2020! So far, we have: That iconic "Will you shut up, man?" line, a tussle over which presidential nominee was more "smart," at least one creepy sex joke, and so much interrupting that I have the beginnings of a migraine! Very few issues that we actually need to talk about, like the ongoing pandemic, structural racism, or Roe v. Wade have been addressed in a productive or even vaguely lucid way!

Chris Wallace did try to calm things down so that we could have some semblance of a real debate, but totally failed. Here's how people reacted—and spoiler alert: they need a drink just as much as you do.

We Need a Mute Button, People

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

WYD, Chris Wallace?!

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

What About Herman Cain?!

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

No Condemnation of White Supremacists

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This Is Exhausting

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Sorry, Women Are Emotional?!

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Here's an Idea!

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Countdown to the 2020 Presidential Election
The Line of the Debate: "Will You Shut Up, Man"
Everything to Know About Joe Biden's Son Hunter
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
This Is the Democrats' Plan to Defeat COVID-19
This Is How Much Joe Biden Is Worth
A Guide to the 2020 Vice Presidential Debate
What's at Stake if Amy Coney Barrett Is Confirmed
Can a SCOTUS Justice Be Replaced in 2020?
Joe Biden's Youngest Daughter Is An Activist
Who Is Donald Harris, Kamala Harris's Father?
A Guide to Celebrity Presidential Endorsements