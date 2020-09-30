Hello, everyone, and welcome to the first presidential debate of 2020! So far, we have: That iconic "Will you shut up, man?" line, a tussle over which presidential nominee was more "smart," at least one creepy sex joke, and so much interrupting that I have the beginnings of a migraine! Very few issues that we actually need to talk about, like the ongoing pandemic, structural racism, or Roe v. Wade have been addressed in a productive or even vaguely lucid way!
Chris Wallace did try to calm things down so that we could have some semblance of a real debate, but totally failed. Here's how people reacted—and spoiler alert: they need a drink just as much as you do.
We Need a Mute Button, People
WYD, Chris Wallace?!
What About Herman Cain?!
No Condemnation of White Supremacists
This Is Exhausting
Sorry, Women Are Emotional?!
Here's an Idea!
Jenny Hollander
Director of Content Strategy
Jenny is Marie Claire’s Director of Content Strategy, editing and writing about everything from politics to reality television to accessories and celebrity news.
