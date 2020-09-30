Hello, everyone, and welcome to the first presidential debate of 2020! So far, we have: That iconic "Will you shut up, man?" line, a tussle over which presidential nominee was more "smart," at least one creepy sex joke, and so much interrupting that I have the beginnings of a migraine! Very few issues that we actually need to talk about, like the ongoing pandemic, structural racism, or Roe v. Wade have been addressed in a productive or even vaguely lucid way!

Chris Wallace did try to calm things down so that we could have some semblance of a real debate, but totally failed. Here's how people reacted—and spoiler alert: they need a drink just as much as you do.

We Need a Mute Button, People

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

They need to cut mics off when it’s someone’s turn. Honestly. This is embarrassing. #Debate2020 — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) September 30, 2020

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

I have an idea: turn off Trump’s mic when it’s the President’s turn to talk. #Debate2020 — Phil Arballo (@PhilArballo2020) September 30, 2020

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Husband: Why can’t the moderator cut their mics when they interrupt? #PresidentialDebate #Debate2020 — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) September 30, 2020

WYD, Chris Wallace?!

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Chris Wallace knowingly allowed Biden to spew the "very fine people" lie. The debate should be stopped and Wallace should be removed as the moderator. #Debate2020 — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) September 30, 2020

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Hey Chris Wallace, you up? #Debate2020 — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) September 30, 2020

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Get any kindergartener teacher in Chris Wallace's seat and they'll have things in order in < 60 seconds #Debate2020 — Esther Choo, MD MPH (@choo_ek) September 30, 2020

What About Herman Cain?!

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Get any kindergartener teacher in Chris Wallace's seat and they'll have things in order in < 60 seconds #Debate2020 — Esther Choo, MD MPH (@choo_ek) September 30, 2020

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

What do you mean you’ve had no negative effect because of your rallies? YOU FUCKING KILLED HERMAN CAIN!!! #Debate2020 #BidenHarris2020 — Larry Wilmore (@larrywilmore) September 30, 2020

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

"We've no ill effect from our rallies." Herman Cain would like a word. #Debate2020 — shauna (@goldengateblond) September 30, 2020

No Condemnation of White Supremacists

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Donald J. Trump did not condemn white supremacy.



Instead, he told them to “stand back and stand by.” — brittany packnett cunningham does not do remixes. (@MsPackyetti) September 30, 2020

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Donald Trump still couldn’t deny white supremacy. By the way Trump told the Proud Boys to STAND BY. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 30, 2020

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Trump won't condemn white supremacists even when explicitly asked to #Debates2020 — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) September 30, 2020

This Is Exhausting

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This debate is what you see when you actually inject bleach into your veins — Jackson Rickun (@JacksonRickun) September 30, 2020

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Sorry, Women Are Emotional?!

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

I can't believe I was ever told that women are too emotional to be president — Adrianna McIntyre (@onceuponA) September 30, 2020

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

lol i can't believe some women are made to feel like they are too shrill or difficult at work — Elahe Izadi (@ElaheIzadi) September 30, 2020

Here's an Idea!

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Perhaps we could also debate by mail. — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) September 30, 2020

Jenny Hollander Director of Content Strategy Jenny is Marie Claire’s Director of Content Strategy, editing and writing about everything from politics to reality television to accessories and celebrity news.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io