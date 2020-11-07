Across the country, people have flooded the streets to celebrate Joe Biden's victory over Donald Trump in the 2020 U.S. presidential election. After a nail-biting week, Biden and Kamala Harris (who made history as the first female as well as the first Black person and first South Asian person to be elected vice president) cinched the win with swing state Pennsylvania Saturday morning, nabbing 20 crucial electoral college votes. That put Biden at 273 electoral college votes, over the minimum 270 he needed to win.

President-Elect (wow—it feels so nice to type that!) Joe Biden Tweeted earlier today:



"America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me."

Feel free to pause here for your celebration of choice. Appropriate responses include (but are not limited to): popping champagne, cheering, clapping, tears of joy, hoking horns, dancing in the street, buying a megaphone and proceeding to cheer through it, more champagne, and of course, ringing cow bells. (Side note: Where can I buy a cow bell?)

See how people around the country are celebrating Biden's win below:

Washington, D.C. MANDEL NGAN Getty Images

Flatbush, Brooklyn Michael M. Santiago Getty Images

Flatbush, Brooklyn Michael M. Santiago Getty Images

Washington, D.C. ALEX EDELMAN Getty Images

Wilmington, Delaware Joe Raedle Getty Images

Wilmington, Delaware Joe Raedle Getty Images

Ballina, Ireland (A California Absentee voter) Charles McQuillan Getty Images

New York, New York KENA BETANCUR Getty Images

Washington, D.C. ERIC BARADAT Getty Images

Meanwhile, Trump is spending his Saturday golfing:

Moments Ago: President Trump golfing pic.twitter.com/Cqv02SGWP4 — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) November 7, 2020

It's been a long, stressful week (and an even longer and more stressful election season...and an even longer and more stressful last four years, if we're being totally honest), but we can now finally move on to the next step: Unifying our country and making positive change for all Americans. With Biden and Harris leading the way, let's start doing the work.

