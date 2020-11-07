Today's Top Stories
Call Her Madam VP: Kamala Harris Has Made History
The Big Business of Activism
Work Outfits For WFH or IRL
Feeling Stressed? Gwyneth Paltrow Has Just the Fix
Twitter Reactions to Joe Biden Being Elected

Joe Biden Officially Won the Election and People Are Flooding the Streets in Celebration

Today calls for some serious celebration.

By Megan DiTrolio
democratic presidential nominee joe biden and running mate sen kamala harris d ca address the nation
Joe RaedleGetty Images

Across the country, people have flooded the streets to celebrate Joe Biden's victory over Donald Trump in the 2020 U.S. presidential election. After a nail-biting week, Biden and Kamala Harris (who made history as the first female as well as the first Black person and first South Asian person to be elected vice president) cinched the win with swing state Pennsylvania Saturday morning, nabbing 20 crucial electoral college votes. That put Biden at 273 electoral college votes, over the minimum 270 he needed to win.

President-Elect (wow—it feels so nice to type that!) Joe Biden Tweeted earlier today:

"America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me."

Feel free to pause here for your celebration of choice. Appropriate responses include (but are not limited to): popping champagne, cheering, clapping, tears of joy, hoking horns, dancing in the street, buying a megaphone and proceeding to cheer through it, more champagne, and of course, ringing cow bells. (Side note: Where can I buy a cow bell?)

See how people around the country are celebrating Biden's win below:

us vote biden politics
Washington, D.C.
MANDEL NGANGetty Images
supporters of joe biden celebrate across the country, after major networks
Flatbush, Brooklyn
Michael M. SantiagoGetty Images
Michael M. SantiagoGetty Images


us vote biden politics
Washington, D.C.
ALEX EDELMANGetty Images
democratic presidential nominee joe biden and running mate sen kamala harris d ca address the nation
Wilmington, Delaware
Joe RaedleGetty Images


democratic presidential nominee joe biden and running mate sen kamala harris d ca address the nation
Wilmington, Delaware
Joe RaedleGetty Images


irish relatives of joe biden celebrate his presidential victory
Ballina, Ireland (A California Absentee voter)
Charles McQuillanGetty Images
us vote biden
New York, New York
KENA BETANCURGetty Images


us vote biden politics
Washington, D.C.
ERIC BARADATGetty Images

Meanwhile, Trump is spending his Saturday golfing:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

It's been a long, stressful week (and an even longer and more stressful election season...and an even longer and more stressful last four years, if we're being totally honest), but we can now finally move on to the next step: Unifying our country and making positive change for all Americans. With Biden and Harris leading the way, let's start doing the work.

