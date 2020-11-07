Today's Top Stories
World Leaders React to Joe Biden Winning the U.S. Presidential Election

By Kayleigh Roberts
columbia, south carolina february 29 democratic presidential candidate former vice president joe biden celebrates with his supporters after declaring victory at an election night rally at the university of south carolina volleyball center on february 29, 2020 in columbia, south carolina the next big contest for the democratic candidates will be super tuesday on march 3, when 14 states and american samoa go to the polls photo by scott olsongetty images
Scott OlsonGetty Images
  • Early Saturday afternoon, news broke that Joe Biden had officially won enough electoral college votes to take the presidency.
    • Biden's victory in the election came as he was declared the winner in pivotal swing state Pennsylvania, earning him 20 additional electoral college votes and putting him over the 270 electoral college votes needed to win the race.
      • Leaders around the world took to Twitter to share their reactions to Biden's win.

        Joe Biden has officially been declared the victor in 2020 U.S. presidential election. On Saturday afternoon, news broke that Biden had won Pennsylvania. The pivotal swing state's 20 electoral college votes put Biden's total at 273, just over the 270 needed to win the election. Further wins on Saturday increased Biden's total electoral college tally to 290.

        "It’s time for America to unite. And to heal," Biden said in a brief statement reacting to the news. "With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation. There’s nothing we can’t do if we do it together."

        Although Biden is on track to win the national popular vote by more than 4 million, according to the Associated Press, Donald Trump has refused to concede the race and continues to threaten legal action to contest the election results.

        Around the globe, however, world leaders have been reacting to the news and sharing messages of congratulations for Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, who made history as the first woman and first person of color to hold the office of vice president. Here are some of the messages world leaders have shared in response to Biden's win:

        Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

        U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson

        French President Emmanuel Macron

        Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel

        Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin

        Canadian Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole

        Sadiq Kahn, the Mayor of London

        Anne Hidalgo, the Mayor of Paris

