World Leaders React to Joe Biden Winning the U.S. Presidential Election

- Early Saturday afternoon, news broke that Joe Biden had officially won enough electoral college votes to take the presidency.
- Biden's victory in the election came as he was declared the winner in pivotal swing state Pennsylvania, earning him 20 additional electoral college votes and putting him over the 270 electoral college votes needed to win the race.
- Leaders around the world took to Twitter to share their reactions to Biden's win.
Joe Biden has officially been declared the victor in 2020 U.S. presidential election. On Saturday afternoon, news broke that Biden had won Pennsylvania. The pivotal swing state's 20 electoral college votes put Biden's total at 273, just over the 270 needed to win the election. Further wins on Saturday increased Biden's total electoral college tally to 290.
"It’s time for America to unite. And to heal," Biden said in a brief statement reacting to the news. "With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation. There’s nothing we can’t do if we do it together."
Although Biden is on track to win the national popular vote by more than 4 million, according to the Associated Press, Donald Trump has refused to concede the race and continues to threaten legal action to contest the election results.
Around the globe, however, world leaders have been reacting to the news and sharing messages of congratulations for Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, who made history as the first woman and first person of color to hold the office of vice president. Here are some of the messages world leaders have shared in response to Biden's win:
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
French President Emmanuel Macron
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Canadian Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Sadiq Kahn, the Mayor of London
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Anne Hidalgo, the Mayor of Paris
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Kayleigh Roberts
Contributor
Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io