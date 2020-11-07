World Leaders React to Joe Biden Winning the U.S. Presidential Election

Early Saturday afternoon, news broke that Joe Biden had officially won enough electoral college votes to take the presidency.

Biden's victory in the election came as he was declared the winner in pivotal swing state Pennsylvania, earning him 20 additional electoral college votes and putting him over the 270 electoral college votes needed to win the race.

Leaders around the world took to Twitter to share their reactions to Biden's win.

"It’s time for America to unite. And to heal," Biden said in a brief statement reacting to the news. "With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation. There’s nothing we can’t do if we do it together."

Although Biden is on track to win the national popular vote by more than 4 million, according to the Associated Press, Donald Trump has refused to concede the race and continues to threaten legal action to contest the election results.

Around the globe, however, world leaders have been reacting to the news and sharing messages of congratulations for Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, who made history as the first woman and first person of color to hold the office of vice president. Here are some of the messages world leaders have shared in response to Biden's win:

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Congratulations, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Our two countries are close friends, partners, and allies. We share a relationship that’s unique on the world stage. I’m really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 7, 2020

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson

French President Emmanuel Macron

Les Américains ont désigné leur Président. Félicitations @JoeBiden et @KamalaHarris ! Nous avons beaucoup à faire pour relever les défis d’aujourd’hui. Agissons ensemble ! — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) November 7, 2020

Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel

Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin

I want to congratulate the new President Elect of the USA @JoeBiden Joe Biden has been a true friend of this nation throughout his life and I look forward to working with him in the years ahead. I also look forward to welcoming him back home when the circumstances allow! 🇮🇪 🇺🇸 — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) November 7, 2020

Canadian Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole

Congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Canada and the U.S. have a historic alliance. Canada’s Conservatives will always work with the U.S. to advance our common values and close economic ties. 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 — Erin O'Toole (@erinotoole) November 7, 2020

Sadiq Kahn, the Mayor of London

Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris on your well-deserved win.



London looks forward to working with you — it's time to get back to building bridges, not walls. 🇺🇸 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/oZoCDvtT9v — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) November 7, 2020

Anne Hidalgo, the Mayor of Paris

Welcome back America! Congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris for their election! While we are about to celebrate the 5th anniversary of the Paris Agreement, this victory symbolizes our need to act together more than ever, in view of climate emergency. 🇺🇸#Election2020 — Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) November 7, 2020

