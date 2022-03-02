Jill Biden Wears Blue to Support Ukraine at State of the Union

First Lady Jill Biden made sure that her concern for the people of Ukraine was front and center at her husband's 2022 State of the Union address, wearing a blue dress that the White House confirmed was intended to symbolize her support for the country. Jill Biden also invited Oksana Markarova, the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, to join her as her guest at the event. When the President announced Markarova at the very beginning of his speech, Jill offered her a hug, emphasizing the First Family's support of the country. Markarova received a standing ovation.



"The White House confirms @FLOTUS is wearing blue in support of Ukraine," wrote ABC reporter Liz Kreutz on Twitter. Her sartorial symbolism goes beyond her outfit's color. The dress, designed by Sally LaPointe, "has an embroidered appliqué of a sunflower, the national flower of Ukraine, sewn to the sleeve of her dress near her wrist," according to the White House pooler.

Earlier this week, Jill used her wardrobe to underline her support for Ukraine. During a White House event in support of Black History Month, Jill wore a face mask emblazoned with a sunflower.

On Sunday, the First Lady wrote on Twitter: "Joe and I continue to pray for the brave and proud people of Ukraine. Our hearts are with our troops and our military families, including those who are stationed throughout Europe demonstrating solidarity with our Allies. We are profoundly grateful for your service."

