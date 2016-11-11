Michelle Obama and Melania Trump Had Tea at the White House, and Um...the Internet Has Thoughts

First Lady Michelle Obama recently hosted tea at the White House for future First Lady Melania Trump, whose husband is a former champion of the birther movement. So yeah, it was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the most awkward of times, etc.

(Image credit: Chuck Kennedy/The White House)

While Melania and Michelle appear to have done their best to make nice, the internet basically cannot even. Proof:

Michelle Obama watching Melania Trump arrive at the White House... pic.twitter.com/eQXuUPj8XANovember 10, 2016 See more

Hope @MELANIATRUMP brought her notepad to tea with Michelle today!! Now's the time to start gathering quote material for the next 4 years!November 11, 2016 See more

Michelle Obama welcomes Melania Trump to White House: "Nice to meet you." Nice to meet you. "Come in." Come in. "Tea?" Tea?November 9, 2016 See more

To be a fly on the wall during the Michelle/Melania tea time.Michelle: "Hi, I'm Michelle, welcome."Melania: "Hi, I'm Michelle, welcome."November 10, 2016 See more

Meanwhile, the "sips tea" memes practically embed themselves.

(Image credit: Giphy)

