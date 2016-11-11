Michelle Obama and Melania Trump Had Tea at the White House, and Um...the Internet Has Thoughts

Looking for LOLs wherever we can get them.

Melania Trump and Michelle Obama talk over tea.
(Image credit: Chuck Kennedy/The White House)
Mehera Bonner

By

First Lady Michelle Obama recently hosted tea at the White House for future First Lady Melania Trump, whose husband is a former champion of the birther movement. So yeah, it was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the most awkward of times, etc.

(Image credit: Chuck Kennedy/The White House)

While Melania and Michelle appear to have done their best to make nice, the internet basically cannot even. Proof:

See more
See more
See more
See more

Meanwhile, the "sips tea" memes practically embed themselves.

A woman sips a cup of tea.

(Image credit: Giphy)

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire (US) is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.