All the Must-See Fashion Moments From the 2024 Democratic National Convention

The 2024 Democratic National Convention (DNC) is officially underway. Held at the United Center in Chicago from August 19 to 22, the ongoing four-day event hosts thousands of delegates to approve a party platform and for Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to formally accept their nomination in the 2024 presidential election.

The DNC has so far featured memorable remarks by President Joe Biden, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, and, most recently, former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama—with more to come from the nominees in its final days. The 2024 DNC has also seen its fair share of meaningful fashion moments, helping to elevate powerful speeches of voter advocacy and discussions about the Democratic Party campaign. After all, fashion has always played a strategic yet significant role in politics, down to the silhouette, color, and choice of designer.

Kamala Harris kicked off the first day of the Democratic National Convention in a tan suit by Chloé. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Vice President Harris kicked off the first day of the DNC wearing a tan two-piece suit by Chloé. Though simple at first glance, Harris's choice was an intentional one. Her Chloé ensemble, technically coming in the shade "coconut brown," paid homage to her viral and meme-able words from May 2023 (“You think you just fell out of a coconut tree? You exist in the context of all in which you live and what came before you.”) It was also a nod to Barack Obama's controversial 2014 look. The then-president wore a similarly-colored suit. At the time, the colorway was considered too controversial for office.

The fashion carried on well into the second day. Former First Lady Michelle Obama took to the stage in a modern version of the traditional First Lady attire. With cues inspired by Hillary Clinton, she conveyed her message of hope with a sleeveless, criss-cross set by Monse. Obama has a long-standing connection with the label's creative directors, Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, who were previously at Oscar de La Renta—a label she often wore during her time as First Lady.

On the second day of the Democratic National Convention, Michelle Obama opted for a Monse suit as a sartorial symbol of hope. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sartorial statements at the DNC continued off the stage, down to the First and Second Daughters in the crowd. Ashley Biden attended the event wearing a suffragette-inspired white Gabriela Hearst suit, while Kamala Harris's step-daughter Ella Emhoff channeled an all-white look featuring a Helmut Lang top and the buzzy Harris-Walz camouflage baseball cap.

Other noteworthy looks at the DNC included First Lady Dr. Jill Biden's shimmery Ralph Lauren dress, Hillary Clinton's white number, Patti Labelle's lace-embellished coat, and many more. With the Democratic National Convention running until Thursday, check out a roundup of the best (and most meaningful) fashion moments from the event, with more to come.

Michelle Obama's Monse Pantsuit

Michelle Obama at the 2024 Democratic National Convention. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former First Lady Michelle Obama attended Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention in a black, criss-cross top and cropped pants from Monse. She also wore black Jimmy Choo pumps.

Patti Labelle's Black Lace Coat

Patti LaBelle at the 2024 Democratic National Convention. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On Day 2, Patti LaBelle performed during the "In Memorium" segment. The singer wore a thigh-hitting white coat embellished with black lace, paired with black pants.

Ella Emhoff's Thom Browne Suit

Ella Emhoff at the 2024 Democratic National Convention. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kamala Harris's stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, wore a Thom Browne suit on Day 2. Her sleeves were adorned with red, white, and blue stripes, symbolizing the American flag.

Ella Emhoff in Helmut Lang

Ella Emhoff at the 2024 Democratic National Convention. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On the first day of the DNC, Ella Emhoff wore an all-white look, featuring a Helmut Lang top and straight trousers. She also wore a camo Harris-Walz baseball cap (not pictured here).

Kamala Harris in Chloé

Kamala Harris at the 2024 Democratic National Convention. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Vice President Kamala Harris took to the stage on Day 1 in a tan two-piece suit by Chloé. The "coconut brown" look paid homage to her viral words in 2023 and then-President Barack Obama's 2014 suit of a similar color.

Jill Biden in Ralph Lauren

Dr. Jill Biden at the 2024 Democratic National Convention. (Image credit: Getty Images)

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden wore a blue Ralph Lauren dress on Day 2, showcasing her evergreen support of American designers.

Jill Biden in a Lilac Blazer

Jill Biden arriving to the 2024 Democratic National Convention on Day 1. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While arriving at the DNC on Day 1, Jill Biden wore a lavender and white suit by Ralph Lauren.

Peggy Flanagan in a Look By Indigenous Designer Jamie Okuma

Peggy Flanagan at the 2024 Democratic National Convention. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On Day 1, Lieutenant Governor of Minnesota Peggy Flanagan wore a black-and-white geometric dress by the Indigenous designer Jamie Okuma, a tribute to Flanagan's Native American roots.

Hillary Clinton in a White Suit

Hillary Clinton at the 2024 Democratic National Convention. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Secretary Hillary Clinton stepped out on Day 1 in a white suit, the colorway subtly nodding to the 19th-century women's suffrage movement.

Gwen Walz in Carolina Herrera

Gwen Walz at the 2024 Democratic National Convention. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gwen Walz, right of Tim Walz, wore a floral Carolina Herrera dress on Day 1.

Ashley Biden in a Crisp White Suit

Ashley Biden at the 2024 Democratic National Convention (Image credit: Getty Images)

First Daughter Ashley Biden wore a white Gabriela Hearst suit on Day 1.

Mickey Guyton in Rebecca Vallance

Mickey Guyton at the 2024 Democratic National Convention. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Singer Mickey Guyton performed on the first day of the DNC, wearing a floral white gown by Rebecca Vallance.

Marcia Fudge in Black and White Florals

Marcia Fudge at the 2024 Democratic National Convention (Image credit: Getty Images)

On Day 1, former US Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge wore a black leather jacket covered in white flowers, known as a symbol of joy and hope.