Michelle Obama's Futuristic DNC Pantsuit Represents Hope in the 2024 Election

On Tuesday, August 20, Michelle Obama took the stage at the 2024 Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, IL to share words of inspiration and, above all, hope. Like the Democratic nominee she was there to support, Vice President Kamala Harris, the former First Lady used clothing to further communicate her powerful message.

Obama took the stage in a futuristic navy pantsuit by the brand Monse for a modern take on the traditional First Lady attire, as seen historically on Hillary Clinton. “Our fate is in our hands,” Obama said, looking energized and eager for what's to come. “In 77 days, we have the power to turn our country away from the fear, division, and smallness of the past. We have the power to marry our hope with our action.”

Michelle Obama speaks at the DNC wearing all-black. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Staying true to theme, the Monse design felt utterly futuristic due to the sleeveless cut and criss-cross neckline, which was made of notched lapels. The former First Lady has a long-standing connection to the label, or at least it's founders. Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia are both creative directors at Oscar de La Renta, an American brand Obama has been wearing for years.

Michelle Obama wears a futuristic Monse suit and Jimmy Choo pumps. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“You know what I’m talking about? It’s the contagious power of hope!” Obama continued. “The exhilaration of once again being on the cusp of a brighter day… America, hope is making a comeback.”

Obama merchandised the look with David Yurman hoop earrings, a silver-accented belt, and a pair of vintage-inspired Jimmy Choo heels topped with a dainty bow.

Thus far, the DNC has been quite the fashion event. For day one, VP Harris wore a tan Chloé suit that may or may not have been a dig at the Republican party. First Lady Jill Biden, meanwhile, took the stage in a Democrat-blue sequin dress and silver pumps. Politicians have used fashion to spread their message for years, but never before has it looked this good.