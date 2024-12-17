Michelle Obama Pairs the Cherry Mocha Nail Trend With Holiday Bottega Veneta Earrings
The former first lady was spotted wearing dark cherry tips during an appearance on the ‘Jennifer Hudson Show.’
Michelle Obama is just like the rest of us: At the height of the holiday season, she's ready to test a subtly festive nail trend.
The former First Lady stopped by The Jennifer Hudson Show on Dec. 17 in a full Bottega Veneta 'fit styled by Meredith Koop. She was greeted with what can only be described as a boogie-down line: the behind-the-scenes crew sang a remixed version of Stevie Wonder’s ‘I Wish,’ inserting lyrics that crooned how happy they were for Obama to grace the show. As she shimmied and clapped down the line, she managed to show off her cherry mocha manicure, one of the biggest winter nail color trends of the moment.
Obama’s nails were filed into a medium-length, almond shape. Then, each finger was painted a deep brown-burgundy shade—a moody take on the trend sweeping TikTok this fall and winter. Obama accessorized with her wedding rings, a few flashes of chunky gold rings, and a pair of teardrop-shaped Bottega Veneta earrings. Their burgundy ombré perfectly coordinated with the blood-red hue on her fingertips.
Cherry mocha manicures like Obama's are bold yet minimal, as they’re often devoid of additional nail art, allowing the color to stand on its own. Still, the shade itself is extremely eye-catching, as it often serves as a pop of color against the darker-colored fashion palettes that tend to dominate during the fall and winter months.
Other Hollywood A-listers like Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez, and even Angelina Jolie have been spotted wearing cherry mocha nails in recent weeks. If you’ve even glanced at your social media pages recently, the manicure is all but guaranteed to have surfaced somewhere on your ‘For You Page.’
Want to DIY your cherry mocha nails and skip a trip to the salon? I went ahead and rounded up a few of Marie Claire's favorite formulas to match Michelle Obama's nails below. (Coordinating Bottega Veneta earrings not included.)
Essie's Wicked is a deep burgundy that can almost come off black on the nail. Mix a bit of brown polish into to capture the warmth of a true "cherry mocha" nail.
OPI's Como Se Llama? is a true blood red brown. Use multiple coats for a hint of warmth that is characteristic of the trend.
Deborah Lippmann's Single Ladies is another true red-brown that provides one-swipe opacity. They'll make getting your cherry mocha nails as easy as a single coat.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.
-
Kate Middleton Could "Reach Out" to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Over Christmas, Says Former Royal Butler
"There's something magical about Christmas that gets families back together."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
The Most Iconic and Unforgettable Fashion Week Collections
They stirred conversation, shook up norms, and, in some cases, rewrote the entire fashion playbook.
By Amanda Mitchell Published
-
Queen Elizabeth's Final Words to Sarah Ferguson Were a Heartfelt Goodbye
"She knew me all my life and she loved me."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Bella Hadid’s Minimalist Nails Are Proof That Understated Manicures Never Go Out of Style
Beautifully understated.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
Dua Lipa’s Naked Nails Are Such a Chic Twist on the Minimalist Manicure Trend
Recreating this manicure ASAP.
By Ariel Baker Last updated
-
Selena Gomez’s Engagement Manicure Is Sheer Bridal Perfection
Minimalists and brides-to-be agree: This shade is a staple.
By Ariel Baker Last updated
-
Gigi Hadid's Nail Artist Shares a Closer Look at Her 2024 Met Gala Manicure
It's a remix of a classic.
By Gabrielle Ulubay Last updated
-
The 9 Best At-Home Gel Nail Kits of 2024
Press-on nails got a *major* upgrade.
By Samantha Holender Last updated
-
21 Summer Nail Colors That Aren't Neon Yellow
Bright shades aren't your only option this season.
By Brooke Knappenberger Last updated
-
Exactly How to Whiten Yellow Nails, According to Dermatologists
Clean and clear.
By Gabrielle Ulubay Last updated
-
How to Do an At-Home Pedicure in 4 Easy Steps
Treat yourself to some well-deserved self-care.
By Tatjana Freund Published