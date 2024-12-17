Michelle Obama is just like the rest of us: At the height of the holiday season, she's ready to test a subtly festive nail trend.

The former First Lady stopped by The Jennifer Hudson Show on Dec. 17 in a full Bottega Veneta 'fit styled by Meredith Koop. She was greeted with what can only be described as a boogie-down line: the behind-the-scenes crew sang a remixed version of Stevie Wonder’s ‘I Wish,’ inserting lyrics that crooned how happy they were for Obama to grace the show. As she shimmied and clapped down the line, she managed to show off her cherry mocha manicure, one of the biggest winter nail color trends of the moment.

Obama’s nails were filed into a medium-length, almond shape. Then, each finger was painted a deep brown-burgundy shade—a moody take on the trend sweeping TikTok this fall and winter. Obama accessorized with her wedding rings, a few flashes of chunky gold rings, and a pair of teardrop-shaped Bottega Veneta earrings. Their burgundy ombré perfectly coordinated with the blood-red hue on her fingertips.

Michelle Obama joins Jennifer Hudson for a taping of her talk show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cherry mocha manicures like Obama's are bold yet minimal, as they’re often devoid of additional nail art, allowing the color to stand on its own. Still, the shade itself is extremely eye-catching, as it often serves as a pop of color against the darker-colored fashion palettes that tend to dominate during the fall and winter months.

Other Hollywood A-listers like Jennifer Lopez , Selena Gomez, and even Angelina Jolie have been spotted wearing cherry mocha nails in recent weeks. If you’ve even glanced at your social media pages recently, the manicure is all but guaranteed to have surfaced somewhere on your ‘For You Page.’

Want to DIY your cherry mocha nails and skip a trip to the salon? I went ahead and rounded up a few of Marie Claire's favorite formulas to match Michelle Obama's nails below. (Coordinating Bottega Veneta earrings not included.)

Essie Nail Polish in Wicked Visit Site Essie's Wicked is a deep burgundy that can almost come off black on the nail. Mix a bit of brown polish into to capture the warmth of a true "cherry mocha" nail.

OPI Nail Lacquer in Como Se Llama? Visit Site OPI's Como Se Llama? is a true blood red brown. Use multiple coats for a hint of warmth that is characteristic of the trend.

Deborah Lippmann Nail Polish in Single Ladies Visit Site Deborah Lippmann's Single Ladies is another true red-brown that provides one-swipe opacity. They'll make getting your cherry mocha nails as easy as a single coat.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors