Michelle Obama’s Edgy Braided Mohawk Feels So ‘90s-Coded
Is the former First Lady in her rocker-chic era?
Yes, Michelle Obama is my summer hair inspiration and soon she’ll be yours too. On Mar. 20, the former First Lady posted a clip of the latest episode of her podcast IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson. In the video, Obama was dressed in an oversized blazer, a blue-and-white button up, and gold accessories to pull the look together. Her hairstyle of choice? A stunning braided mohawk that I will be swiftly re-creating.
For the '90s-inspired look, Obama parted her braids into the sections from the bottom of her head all the way to the top, creating three ponytails. She then wrapped the ends of each to create small buns that ran along the middle of her head. Finally, she left a few braids out toward the front, allowing them to act as flirty face-framing pieces.
A post shared by IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson (@imopodcasts)
A photo posted by on
Obama, who has publicly admitted that she purposely didn’t wear braids while in the White House, has been having a lot of fun with the style since reacclimatizing to life as a civilian. She’s seems to be a particularly big fan of goddess braids and has styled them in everything from half-up half-down styles to Barbie ponytails and even space buns. As someone who can admittedly be a little boring with their braids, it’s deeply refreshing to see someone as esteemed as Michelle Obama get so creative with the protective style that is a staple for Black women everywhere.
If you’re feeling as inspired as I am, keep scrolling to see how I plan to re-create Obama’s look when I get my braids in for the summer.
One of my favorite ways to jazz up a ponytail or bun is to use an oversized scrunchie. My version of the mohawk will be decked out in the largest, frilliest versions that I can find.
The longer you wear your braids, the fuzzier they become, so if you're a stickler for super neat plaits, keep a tub of edge control on hand.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.
-
J.Crew Is Partnering With U.S. Ski & Snowboard Ahead of the 2026 Olympics
It's a first-of-its-kind collaboration for the brand.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
I’m Elevating My Spring Routine With These On-Sale New Season Essentials
It's time for a refresh.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
You Can Finally Stop Searching for a Great White Pair of Heels
Fashion insiders approve.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Selena Gomez’s Curly Lob Could Double as a Bridal Hairstyle
Romantic, flirty, and trendy—what’s not to love?
By Ariel Baker Published
-
Spring 2025’s Best Hair Color Trends Look Natural, Sleek, and Incredibly Luxe
The season's best shades are so luxe.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
Eiza González Confirms Braided Ponytails Are So Back
The actor wore the look to the premiere of her new movie and accessorized the classic hairstyle. See her version here.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
I Scoured Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Sale for Five Hours—Here's What I'm Shopping
Add to cart, ASAP.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
Gigi Hadid's Espresso Brunette Hair Color Is Growing Out So Beautifully
The model showed off yet another hair change days after being spotted with silver strands.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
Michelle Obama's Boho-Chic Crown Braid Revives the Yeehaw Agenda
The former First Lady brought cowgirl glam to a live taping of her podcast at South by Southwest festival.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Jenna Ortega’s New Burgundy Hair Has Me Ready for Season 2 of 'Wednesday'
Wednesday Addams, is that you?
By Ariel Baker Published
-
Doechii’s Best Paris Fashion Week Beauty Looks Deserve a Standing Ovation
The Grammy winner cemented her place as a beauty and fashion icon.
By Ariel Baker Published