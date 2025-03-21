Yes, Michelle Obama is my summer hair inspiration and soon she’ll be yours too. On Mar. 20, the former First Lady posted a clip of the latest episode of her podcast IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson. In the video, Obama was dressed in an oversized blazer , a blue-and-white button up, and gold accessories to pull the look together. Her hairstyle of choice? A stunning braided mohawk that I will be swiftly re-creating.

For the '90s-inspired look, Obama parted her braids into the sections from the bottom of her head all the way to the top, creating three ponytails . She then wrapped the ends of each to create small buns that ran along the middle of her head. Finally, she left a few braids out toward the front, allowing them to act as flirty face-framing pieces.

Obama, who has publicly admitted that she purposely didn’t wear braids while in the White House, has been having a lot of fun with the style since reacclimatizing to life as a civilian. She’s seems to be a particularly big fan of goddess braids and has styled them in everything from half-up half-down styles to Barbie ponytails and even space buns. As someone who can admittedly be a little boring with their braids, it’s deeply refreshing to see someone as esteemed as Michelle Obama get so creative with the protective style that is a staple for Black women everywhere.

If you’re feeling as inspired as I am, keep scrolling to see how I plan to re-create Obama’s look when I get my braids in for the summer.

Mane Mane Sugar Cloud Xl Scrunchie $10 at Ulta One of my favorite ways to jazz up a ponytail or bun is to use an oversized scrunchie. My version of the mohawk will be decked out in the largest, frilliest versions that I can find.

KISS COLORS & CARE Kiss Colors & Care Maximum Hold Edge Fixer $8.47 at Amazon The longer you wear your braids, the fuzzier they become, so if you're a stickler for super neat plaits, keep a tub of edge control on hand.

