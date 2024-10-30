Michelle Obama Delivers a Georgia Speech in Her Most Relatable Campaign Trail Outfit Yet

With 2024 election anxiety getting more intense by the day, I think we could all do with some uplifting news. So for the next few minutes, let's take a closer look at Michelle Obama's relatable new outfit.

The ever-stylish former first lady hit another stop on the Harris-Walz campaign trail, giving a battleground speech in College Park, Georgia on Oct. 29. She spoke at the When We All Vote rally, influencing the audience with her powerful words and casual-cool sense of style.

Breaking with tradition, Obama chose, not a modern suit or pussy bow blouse, but a pair of loose-fitting jeans and a distressed sweater vest from fashion girl-favorite R13. Her ivory, cable-knit top was sleeveless and featured frayed hems—much more high-fashion than your usual fall knitwear. Her jeans, on the other hand, tapped into fall's wide-leg denim trend and had a contrasting pocket detail at the hip.

Michelle Obama speaks at a When We All Vote rally wearing an R13 sweater vest and loose-fit jeans. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Diesel Relaxed Jeans 1996 D-Sire 09j86 $275 at Diesel

Obama turned it out in the jewelry department, wearing gold bubble earrings and a stack of matching bangles—all of which coordinated with the VOTE pin stuck to her collar. She also stacked on a pair of Roxanne Assoulin's signature rainbow bracelets for a grown-up take on the friendship bracelet trend ignited by Taylor Swift (who, coincidentally, has also shown her support for Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential bid).

Michelle Obama at the podium. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Roxanne Assoulin Alphabet Soup Ii Bracelet $85 at Roxanne Assoulin

Obama's look is unusually laid-back for a political rally, but it falls in line with the Harris-Walz camp, for which approachable clothing has been a running theme. VP Harris's ballot mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, has made midwestern casual wear the focal point of his campaign wardrobe, likely to appeal to rural demographics that have historically leaned Republican.

2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her running mate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz debut casual suit jackets and contrasting pants for a Wisconsin rally. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Thus far, the Harris-Walz campaign trail has seen tortoiseshell suits, sequin gowns, and viral camo hats. Politics haven't seen this level of style since former president Barack Obama's reign—and it's about time we brought it back.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors