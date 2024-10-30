Michelle Obama Delivers a Georgia Speech in Her Most Relatable Campaign Trail Outfit Yet
Even former first ladies aren't immune to fall's biggest denim trend.
With 2024 election anxiety getting more intense by the day, I think we could all do with some uplifting news. So for the next few minutes, let's take a closer look at Michelle Obama's relatable new outfit.
The ever-stylish former first lady hit another stop on the Harris-Walz campaign trail, giving a battleground speech in College Park, Georgia on Oct. 29. She spoke at the When We All Vote rally, influencing the audience with her powerful words and casual-cool sense of style.
Breaking with tradition, Obama chose, not a modern suit or pussy bow blouse, but a pair of loose-fitting jeans and a distressed sweater vest from fashion girl-favorite R13. Her ivory, cable-knit top was sleeveless and featured frayed hems—much more high-fashion than your usual fall knitwear. Her jeans, on the other hand, tapped into fall's wide-leg denim trend and had a contrasting pocket detail at the hip.
Obama turned it out in the jewelry department, wearing gold bubble earrings and a stack of matching bangles—all of which coordinated with the VOTE pin stuck to her collar. She also stacked on a pair of Roxanne Assoulin's signature rainbow bracelets for a grown-up take on the friendship bracelet trend ignited by Taylor Swift (who, coincidentally, has also shown her support for Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential bid).
Obama's look is unusually laid-back for a political rally, but it falls in line with the Harris-Walz camp, for which approachable clothing has been a running theme. VP Harris's ballot mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, has made midwestern casual wear the focal point of his campaign wardrobe, likely to appeal to rural demographics that have historically leaned Republican.
Thus far, the Harris-Walz campaign trail has seen tortoiseshell suits, sequin gowns, and viral camo hats. Politics haven't seen this level of style since former president Barack Obama's reign—and it's about time we brought it back.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
