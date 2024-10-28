Every campaign trail outfit matters in the final days of the 2024 presidential election: Clothes can underscore or amplify the messages in candidates' final bids for Americans' votes, whether they're worn by the party's nominee or their most notable supporters. So when Michelle Obama joined Vice President Kamala Harris for her Kalamazoo, Michigan, rally on Oct. 26, to deliver a rousing speech with a focus on reproductive rights—just ten days before the election—she and stylist Meredith Koop no doubt gave her look a lot of thought.

The pair landed on a tortoiseshell suit by Theory, consisting of a single-breasted blazer and slim-fitting trousers. Underneath, Mrs. Obama wore a custom version of a silk Theory top, which she accessorized with gold hoop earrings, low black pumps, and a long, braided ponytail. The color scheme was neutral, yet the message embedded in it was anything but.

Michelle Obama chose a tortoiseshell suit by Theory to give a speech at Kamala Harris's rally on Oct. 27. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In her nearly 40-minute speech, Michelle Obama cast Vice President Harris as the most worthy champion for women's rights in the 2024 presidential election. “By every measure, she has demonstrated that she’s ready,” Obama said. “The real question is, as a country, are we ready for this moment?”

The former first lady answered "yes" by choosing a more subdued suit than what she'd worn for previous appearances this year. At the Democratic National Convention back in August, she wore a Monse pantsuit with a twisted neckline and a cinched belt at the waist. Sharing on social media that she had completed her mail-in ballot, she wore a pistachio knit set by Balmain. Those pieces showed the playful—and designer-centric—side of personal style Mrs. Obama has explored since leaving the White House, where she more often wore J.Crew cardigans and pencil skirts. For an event underscoring the urgency of an election she deemed "too close," in one of the most crucial states in the Electoral College, Obama understood that she needed to appeal to everyday people and show a unified front with Kamala Harris. So she went to Theory, a brand that balances refined tailoring with approachable prices, and that women around the United States wear to work every single day.

Obama's suit featured a single-breasted blazer and a slim-fit trouser. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Michelle Obama subtly coordinated with Kamala Harris onstage. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The colors and silhouette of Michelle Obama's speech suit also nodded to Kamala Harris's look for the evening: a tan two-piece set with a zip-up jacket and single-pleat pants. The tortoiseshell pattern complemented Vice President Harris's affinity for neutral suiting without distracting from it; the cut of both women's pants were nearly identical. Together onstage, they presented a vision of two women casting their votes for a shared future (and polished approach to politics).

Dinesh Tandon, global CEO of Theory, tells Marie Claire the team is "honored" Michelle Obama chose Theory for her rare campaign speech. (While she is a gifted orator, she does not often give speeches for candidates—making Theory's selection for the appearance even more noteworthy.) "Mrs. Obama embodies the spirit of confidence and purpose we hope to inspire in all who wear our clothes," Tandon said. "Her words on empowering women and championing their rights resonate with women around the world." So did the look she wore to deliver them—at press time, her exact blazer is sold out (but available in other fall prints).

