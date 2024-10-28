Michelle Obama's Armor for a Battleground State Speech With Kamala Harris? A Theory Suit
She appeared in Kalamazoo, Michigan, over the weekend to speak for the campaign—and wear her support.
Every campaign trail outfit matters in the final days of the 2024 presidential election: Clothes can underscore or amplify the messages in candidates' final bids for Americans' votes, whether they're worn by the party's nominee or their most notable supporters. So when Michelle Obama joined Vice President Kamala Harris for her Kalamazoo, Michigan, rally on Oct. 26, to deliver a rousing speech with a focus on reproductive rights—just ten days before the election—she and stylist Meredith Koop no doubt gave her look a lot of thought.
The pair landed on a tortoiseshell suit by Theory, consisting of a single-breasted blazer and slim-fitting trousers. Underneath, Mrs. Obama wore a custom version of a silk Theory top, which she accessorized with gold hoop earrings, low black pumps, and a long, braided ponytail. The color scheme was neutral, yet the message embedded in it was anything but.
In her nearly 40-minute speech, Michelle Obama cast Vice President Harris as the most worthy champion for women's rights in the 2024 presidential election. “By every measure, she has demonstrated that she’s ready,” Obama said. “The real question is, as a country, are we ready for this moment?”
The former first lady answered "yes" by choosing a more subdued suit than what she'd worn for previous appearances this year. At the Democratic National Convention back in August, she wore a Monse pantsuit with a twisted neckline and a cinched belt at the waist. Sharing on social media that she had completed her mail-in ballot, she wore a pistachio knit set by Balmain. Those pieces showed the playful—and designer-centric—side of personal style Mrs. Obama has explored since leaving the White House, where she more often wore J.Crew cardigans and pencil skirts. For an event underscoring the urgency of an election she deemed "too close," in one of the most crucial states in the Electoral College, Obama understood that she needed to appeal to everyday people and show a unified front with Kamala Harris. So she went to Theory, a brand that balances refined tailoring with approachable prices, and that women around the United States wear to work every single day.
The colors and silhouette of Michelle Obama's speech suit also nodded to Kamala Harris's look for the evening: a tan two-piece set with a zip-up jacket and single-pleat pants. The tortoiseshell pattern complemented Vice President Harris's affinity for neutral suiting without distracting from it; the cut of both women's pants were nearly identical. Together onstage, they presented a vision of two women casting their votes for a shared future (and polished approach to politics).
Dinesh Tandon, global CEO of Theory, tells Marie Claire the team is "honored" Michelle Obama chose Theory for her rare campaign speech. (While she is a gifted orator, she does not often give speeches for candidates—making Theory's selection for the appearance even more noteworthy.) "Mrs. Obama embodies the spirit of confidence and purpose we hope to inspire in all who wear our clothes," Tandon said. "Her words on empowering women and championing their rights resonate with women around the world." So did the look she wore to deliver them—at press time, her exact blazer is sold out (but available in other fall prints).
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
