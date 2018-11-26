If you ever had a childhood crush, you'll be able to identify with the obsession of wanting to know every single detail about their life, from their height and weight to their second cousin from East Lansing's first name. Tha crush can rush to new heights when it's a celebrity crush and you have access to Google. In another case of The Stars: They're Just Like Us, Katie Holmes apparently knew just as much about Tom Cruise prior to their marriage as Neil Degrasse Tyson knows about the the constellations.

In an interview with legendary actress Mary Beth Peil for The Daily Beast, Peil shared a story about Holmes' encyclopedic knowledge of all things Cruise-related. After a day on set with Cruise’s ex-wife Mimi Rogers (who appeared as Helen Lindley in the sixth and final season of Dawson's Creek alongside Peil and Holmes) had left the hair and makeup trailer, after which Holmes revealed she knew more than she let on.

"Then Katie launched into a big spiel about Tom Cruise being married to Mimi Rogers, Scientology, Nicole Kidman…She knew everything about him. She said, ‘I have had a crush on him since I was 15, and his posters were on the walls of my bedroom.’ She could not stop talking about Tom Cruise. This was way before they got together, but she was certainly ready for him.”

Cruise and Holmes married in 2006 and divorced in 2012, and share a daughter, Suri. I'm just glad it's not that weird that I know where Michael B. Jordan went to middle school, and maybe it'll lead to him realizing we're in love!

