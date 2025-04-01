Jennifer Lawrence Goes Luxury Disney Adult in a Duffle Coat, The Row Pants, and an Hermès Bag
The actor piled several statement accessories atop her vintage Mickey Mouse T-shirt.
Jennifer Lawrence has officially usurped Katie Holmes as New York City's most chaotic style icon. On Mar. 31, the No Hard Feelings actor stepped out with husband Cooke Maroney in New York City. It's unclear where they were headed—perhaps to The Row's flagship store for another midday shopping spree? Lawrence just gave birth to their second child, so one could definitely argue she deserves it.
For their joint spring outing, the Oscar winner embraced the duffel coat trend with a navy blue number from Yali Milano. Underneath her cashmere duster, she layered a vintage Mickey Mouse graphic T-shirt with The Row's cherry red Chan Pant.
At odds with her affinity for The Row's elevated minimalist designs is Lawrence's deep and abiding love of over-accessorizing. Here, she went with a boho-chic accessory trend she's been wearing consistently throughout her pregnancy: a cord pendant necklace. This one is from Sophie Buhai, but her collection also includes similar pieces designed by Elsa Peretti and The Row.
The 34-year-old matched her pants to a tomato red Hermès Victoria, an East-West style that aligns perfectly with the bowling bag trend seen elsewhere at Khaite, Burberry, and Givenchy. Her white oval sunglasses, meanwhile, come courtesy of Khaite's collaboration with Oliver Peoples.
The mother of two completed her look with a pair of black suede V-cut ballet flats. They're probably Proenza Schoulder's Tee ballerines, but luckily, Reformation offers a more accessibly priced lookalike with a square toe. Hailey Bieber now has competition for making Disney adulting look so much chicer than expected.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
Your Signature Scent Deserves a Perfume Bottle Necklace
You'll look just as great as you smell.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Katie Holmes Elevates the Humble LBD With a $2,450 Clutch
The future of themed dressing is here.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Prince Harry and Prince William "Hated" Princess Diana's One Tactic to Show How They Were "Equal"
Former royal butler Paul Burrell said "the boys didn’t like that and they didn’t understand."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Introducing GapStudio, Gap's Red Carpet, Under-$250 Sister Brand
Creative director Zac Posen unveiled GapStudio, a twist on classics that's already A-list approved.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
How Hannah Einbinder "Worked Up" to Her 'Hacks' Season 4 Premiere Dress
The star has been on a fashion journey since her hit show's first season.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Dua Lipa's Anti-Bikini Beach Outfit Combines a Chanel Sweater and $995 Flats
There's not a swimsuit in sight.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Styles Her $7,500 Outfit With Adidas Sneakers and a Rare Fendi Bag
The actress paired Prada and Celine with her $100 footwear.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Hailey Bieber Copies Kaia Gerber's Hack for Elevating Ballet Flats on an LA Lunch Date
She added a few of her own signatures.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Sydney Sweeney Takes the Loud Luxury Trend on Vacation in a Vintage Dior Beach Set
She jetted off somewhere sunny in vintage Dior.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Zendaya Rejects Italy Vacation Dressing for a Classic Black Trench Coat and Jeans
She looks more ready for the streets of NYC than an island retreat.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Did Hailey Bieber Use Justin Bieber's Instagram to Tease Her Next Fashion Project?
Did the model just soft-launch Rhode's sister brand?
By Halie LeSavage Published