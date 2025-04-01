Jennifer Lawrence Goes Luxury Disney Adult in a Duffle Coat, The Row Pants, and an Hermès Bag

Jennifer Lawrence has officially usurped Katie Holmes as New York City's most chaotic style icon. On Mar. 31, the No Hard Feelings actor stepped out with husband Cooke Maroney in New York City. It's unclear where they were headed—perhaps to The Row's flagship store for another midday shopping spree? Lawrence just gave birth to their second child, so one could definitely argue she deserves it.

For their joint spring outing, the Oscar winner embraced the duffel coat trend with a navy blue number from Yali Milano. Underneath her cashmere duster, she layered a vintage Mickey Mouse graphic T-shirt with The Row's cherry red Chan Pant.

A photo of Jennifer Lawrence layering a navy blue duffel coat with cherry red The Row pants and a vintage Mickey Mouse t-shirt.

Jennifer Lawrence layers a navy blue duffel coat with cherry red The Row pants and a vintage Mickey Mouse T-shirt.

At odds with her affinity for The Row's elevated minimalist designs is Lawrence's deep and abiding love of over-accessorizing. Here, she went with a boho-chic accessory trend she's been wearing consistently throughout her pregnancy: a cord pendant necklace. This one is from Sophie Buhai, but her collection also includes similar pieces designed by Elsa Peretti and The Row.

The 34-year-old matched her pants to a tomato red Hermès Victoria, an East-West style that aligns perfectly with the bowling bag trend seen elsewhere at Khaite, Burberry, and Givenchy. Her white oval sunglasses, meanwhile, come courtesy of Khaite's collaboration with Oliver Peoples.

The mother of two completed her look with a pair of black suede V-cut ballet flats. They're probably Proenza Schoulder's Tee ballerines, but luckily, Reformation offers a more accessibly priced lookalike with a square toe. Hailey Bieber now has competition for making Disney adulting look so much chicer than expected.

