image
Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Bang Styles for Every Hair Texture
image
2
Meet #ReadWithMC's February Author, Fiona Barton
image
3
How to Get Married at Kensington Palace
image
4
Required Listening: The Best Songs of 2019
Street Style - Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2019
5
5 Handbag Trends to Keep Your Eyes on in 2019

The Best Valentine's Day Quotes That Aren't Super Cheesy

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Getty ImagesGeorge Frey

Ah, Valentine's Day—a formal, sometimes awkward celebration of love! It can be fun, but it can also feel like there's a ton of pressure to do it "right." Thankfully, there are a ton of personal ways to show your partner you care that go beyond chocolate and flowers. Even better: There are always ways to tell your partner how much you love them without layering on all the corniness, like these Valentine's Day quotes that won't make you cringe.

Below are a few things that could inspire a message on a card, an Instagram post, a Facebook status, a text, an e-card, a face-to-face message—you name it. Hell, you can even just Instagram DM them one of the below. They'll get it.

The silly one.

View this post on Instagram

Tag someone you want to annoy forever 😝

A post shared by Love Quotes (@love.quotes) on

The poem.

The song lyric.

The over-the-top one.

View this post on Instagram

Leslie Knope wants you to know. 📷: @fulcandles

A post shared by Letterfolk (@letterfolk) on

The intense one.


The empowering one.

The straightforward one.

View this post on Instagram

Thank you. ❤️

A post shared by Catana (@catanacomics) on

The committed one.

The honest one.

The request.

View this post on Instagram

What I expect of you, Weekend. 📷: @mamasdonutsnz

A post shared by Letterfolk (@letterfolk) on

The brave one.

The food-related one.

The simple one.

View this post on Instagram

🥰

A post shared by Love Quotes (@love.quotes) on

The other food-related one.

The unspirational one.

View this post on Instagram

2019 romance goals

A post shared by Unspirational (@unspirational) on

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
image
The Best Celebrity Valentine's Day Instagrams
image
How to Survive Valentine's Day
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Love & Sex
image How to Marry a Guy in Five Days
image A Blowout California Wedding on Two Paychecks
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image "I Almost Married a Con Man"
Lazy Morning This Duvet Cover for Couples Is Actually Genius
image Audio Porn Is the Future of Woman-Friendly Erotica
image Customizable Gifts Men Won't Hate
image A Birth Control Gel for Men Could Be Here Soon
image
Experts Review the Most Popular Vibrators
image Katie Holmes' Tom Cruise Knowledge Is Amazing
image Gifts for the Guy Who Loves Adventure